A set of components and utilities to work faster with DatoCMS in React environments. Integrates seamlessy with DatoCMS's GraphQL Content Delivery API and Real-time Updates API.
For fully working examples take a look at our examples directory.
Live demo: https://react-datocms-example.netlify.com/
npm install react-datocms
useQuerySubscription is a React hook that you can use to implement client-side updates of the page as soon as the content changes. It uses DatoCMS's Real-time Updates API to receive the updated query results in real-time, and is able to reconnect in case of network failures.
Live updates are great both to get instant previews of your content while editing it inside DatoCMS, or to offer real-time updates of content to your visitors (ie. news site).
Import
useQuerySubscription from
react-datocms and use it inside your components like this:
const {
data: QueryResult | undefined,
error: ChannelErrorData | null,
status: ConnectionStatus,
} = useQuerySubscription(options: Options);
|prop
|type
|required
|description
|default
|enabled
|boolean
|❌
|Whether the subscription has to be performed or not
|true
|query
|string
|✅
|The GraphQL query to subscribe
|token
|string
|✅
|DatoCMS API token to use
|variables
|Object
|❌
|GraphQL variables for the query
|preview
|boolean
|❌
|If true, the Content Delivery API with draft content will be used
|false
|environment
|string
|❌
|The name of the DatoCMS environment where to perform the query
|defaults to primary environment
|initialData
|Object
|❌
|The initial data to use on the first render
|reconnectionPeriod
|number
|❌
|In case of network errors, the period (in ms) to wait to reconnect
|1000
|fetcher
|a fetch-like function
|❌
|The fetch function to use to perform the registration query
|window.fetch
|eventSourceClass
|an EventSource-like class
|❌
|The EventSource class to use to open up the SSE connection
|window.EventSource
|baseUrl
|string
|❌
|The base URL to use to perform the query
https://graphql-listen.datocms.com
The
status property represents the state of the server-sent events connection. It can be one of the following:
connecting: the subscription channel is trying to connect
connected: the channel is open, we're receiving live updates
closed: the channel has been permanently closed due to a fatal error (ie. an invalid query)
|prop
|type
|description
|code
|string
|The code of the error (ie.
INVALID_QUERY)
|message
|string
|An human friendly message explaining the error
|response
|Object
|The raw response returned by the endpoint, if available
import React from 'react';
import { useQuerySubscription } from 'react-datocms';
const App: React.FC = () => {
const { status, error, data } = useQuerySubscription({
enabled: true,
query: `
query AppQuery($first: IntType) {
allBlogPosts {
slug
title
}
}`,
variables: { first: 10 },
token: 'YOUR_API_TOKEN',
});
const statusMessage = {
connecting: 'Connecting to DatoCMS...',
connected: 'Connected to DatoCMS, receiving live updates!',
closed: 'Connection closed',
};
return (
<div>
<p>Connection status: {statusMessage[status]}</p>
{error && (
<div>
<h1>Error: {error.code}</h1>
<div>{error.message}</div>
{error.response && (
<pre>{JSON.stringify(error.response, null, 2)}</pre>
)}
</div>
)}
{data && (
<ul>
{data.allBlogPosts.map((blogPost) => (
<li key={blogPost.slug}>{blogPost.title}</li>
))}
</ul>
)}
</div>
);
};
<Image /> is a React component specially designed to work seamlessly with DatoCMS’s
responsiveImage GraphQL query that optimizes image loading for your sites.
Intersection Observer is the API used to determine if the image is inside the viewport or not. Browser support is really good - With Safari adding support in 12.1, all major browsers now support Intersection Observers natively.
If the IntersectionObserver object is not available, the component treats the image as it's always visible in the viewport. Feel free to add a polyfill so that it will also 100% work on older versions of iOS and IE11.
Image from
react-datocms and use it in place of the regular
<img /> tag
responsiveImage query
The GraphQL query returns multiple thumbnails with optimized compression. The
Image component automatically sets up the “blur-up” effect as well as lazy loading of images further down the screen.
For a fully working example take a look at our examples directory.
import React from 'react';
import { Image } from 'react-datocms';
const Page = ({ data }) => (
<div>
<h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1>
<Image data={data.blogPost.cover.responsiveImage} />
</div>
);
const query = gql`
query {
blogPost {
title
cover {
responsiveImage(
imgixParams: { fit: crop, w: 300, h: 300, auto: format }
) {
# HTML5 src/srcset/sizes attributes
srcSet
webpSrcSet
sizes
src
# size information (post-transformations)
width
height
aspectRatio
# SEO attributes
alt
title
# background color placeholder or...
bgColor
# blur-up placeholder, JPEG format, base64-encoded
base64
}
}
}
}
`;
export default withQuery(query)(Page);
|prop
|type
|required
|description
|default
|data
ResponsiveImage object
|✅
|The actual response you get from a DatoCMS
responsiveImage GraphQL query
|layout
|'intrinsic' | 'fixed' | 'responsive' | 'fill'
|❌
|The layout behavior of the image as the viewport changes size
|"intrinsic"
|className
|string
|❌
|Additional CSS className for root node
|null
|style
|CSS properties
|❌
|Additional CSS rules to add to the root node
|null
|pictureClassName
|string
|❌
|Additional CSS class for the image inside the inner
<picture /> tag
|null
|pictureStyle
|CSS properties
|❌
|Additional CSS rules to add to the image inside the inner
<picture /> tag
|null
|fadeInDuration
|integer
|❌
|Duration (in ms) of the fade-in transition effect upoad image loading
|500
|intersectionThreshold
|float
|❌
|Indicate at what percentage of the placeholder visibility the loading of the image should be triggered. A value of 0 means that as soon as even one pixel is visible, the callback will be run. A value of 1.0 means that the threshold isn't considered passed until every pixel is visible.
|0
|intersectionMargin
|string
|❌
|Margin around the placeholder. Can have values similar to the CSS margin property (top, right, bottom, left). The values can be percentages. This set of values serves to grow or shrink each side of the placeholder element's bounding box before computing intersections.
|"0px 0px 0px 0px"
|lazyLoad
|Boolean
|❌
|Whether enable lazy loading or not
|true
|onLoad
|() => void
|❌
|Function triggered when the image has finished loading
|undefined
|usePlaceholder
|Boolean
|❌
|Whether the component should use a blurred image placeholder
|true
With the
layout property, you can configure the behavior of the image as the viewport changes size:
intrinsic (default behaviour), the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports, but maintain the original dimensions for larger viewports.
fixed, the image dimensions will not change as the viewport changes (no responsiveness) similar to the native
img element.
responsive, the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports and scale up for larger viewports.
fill, the image will stretch both width and height to the dimensions of the parent element, provided the parent element is relative.
objectFit and
objectPosition properties.
position: relative in their stylesheet.
Example for
layout="fill" (useful also for background images):
<div style={{ position: 'relative', width: 200, height: 500 }}>
<Image
data={imageData}
layout="fill"
objectFit="cover"
objectPosition="50% 50%"
/>
</div>
ResponsiveImage object
The
data prop expects an object with the same shape as the one returned by
responsiveImage GraphQL call. It's up to you to make a GraphQL query that will return the properties you need for a specific use of the
<Image> component.
data are:
aspectRatio,
width,
sizes,
srcSet and
src;
alt and
title, while not mandatory, are all highly suggested, so remember to use them!
webpSrcSet field or specify
{ auto: format } in your
imgixParams, to automatically use WebP images in browsers that support the format;
bgColor and
base64 property, the latter will take precedence, so just avoiding querying both fields at the same time, it will only make the response bigger 😉
Here's a complete recap of what
responsiveImage offers:
|property
|type
|required
|description
|aspectRatio
|float
|✅
|The aspect ratio (width/height) of the image
|width
|integer
|✅
|The width of the image
|height
|integer
|✅
|The height of the image
|sizes
|string
|✅
|The HTML5
sizes attribute for the image
|srcSet
|string
|✅
|The HTML5
srcSet attribute for the image
|src
|string
|✅
|The fallback
src attribute for the image
|webpSrcSet
|string
|❌
|The HTML5
srcSet attribute for the image in WebP format, for browsers that support the format
|alt
|string
|❌
|Alternate text (
alt) for the image
|title
|string
|❌
|Title attribute (
title) for the image
|bgColor
|string
|❌
|The background color for the image placeholder
|base64
|string
|❌
|A base64-encoded thumbnail to offer during image loading
Just like for the image component this package offers a number of utilities designed to work seamlessly with DatoCMS’s
_seoMetaTags and
faviconMetaTags GraphQL queries so that you can easily handle SEO, social shares and favicons in your pages.
All the utilities take an array of
SeoOrFaviconTags in the exact form they're returned by the following DatoCMS GraphQL API queries:
_seoMetaTags (always available on any type of record)
faviconMetaTags on the global
_site object.
query {
page: homepage {
title
seo: _seoMetaTags {
attributes
content
tag
}
}
site: _site {
favicon: faviconMetaTags {
attributes
content
tag
}
}
}
You can then concat those two arrays of tags and pass them togheter to the function, ie:
renderMetaTags([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon]);
renderMetaTags()
This function generates React
<meta> and
<link /> elements, so it is compatible with React packages like
react-helmet.
For a complete example take a look at our examples directory.
import React from 'react';
import { renderMetaTags } from 'react-datocms';
function Page({ data }) {
return (
<div>
<Helmet>
{renderMetaTags([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon])}
</Helmet>
</div>
);
}
renderMetaTagsToString()
This function generates an HTML string containing
<meta> and
<link /> tags, so it can be used server-side.
import { renderMetaTagsToString } from 'react-datocms';
const someMoreComplexHtml = `
<html>
<head>
${renderMetaTagsToString([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon])}
</head>
</html>
`;
toRemixMeta()
This function generates a
HtmlMetaDescriptor object, compatibile with the
meta export of the Remix framework:
import type { MetaFunction } from 'remix';
import { toRemixMeta } from 'react-datocms';
export const meta: MetaFunction = ({ data: { post } }) => {
return toRemixMeta(post.seo);
};
Please note that the
links export doesn't receive any loader data for performance reasons, so you cannot use it to declare favicons meta tags! The best way to render them is using
renderMetaTags in your root component:
import { renderMetaTags } from 'react-datocms';
export const loader = () => {
return request({
query: `
{
site: _site {
favicon: faviconMetaTags(variants: [icon, msApplication, appleTouchIcon]) {
...metaTagsFragment
}
}
}
${metaTagsFragment}
`,
});
};
export default function App() {
const { site } = useLoaderData();
return (
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charSet="utf-8" />
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1" />
<Meta />
<Links />
{renderMetaTags(site.favicon)}
</head>
<body>
<Outlet />
<ScrollRestoration />
<Scripts />
{process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' && <LiveReload />}
</body>
</html>
);
}
<StructuredText /> is a React component that you can use to render the value contained inside a DatoCMS Structured Text field type.
import React from 'react';
import { StructuredText } from 'react-datocms';
const Page = ({ data }) => {
// data.blogPost.content = {
// value: {
// schema: "dast",
// document: {
// type: "root",
// children: [
// {
// type: "heading",
// level: 1,
// children: [
// {
// type: "span",
// value: "Hello ",
// },
// {
// type: "span",
// marks: ["strong"],
// value: "world!",
// },
// ],
// },
// ],
// },
// },
// }
return (
<div>
<h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1>
<StructuredText data={data.blogPost.content} />
{/* -> <h1>Hello <strong>world!</strong></h1> */}
</div>
);
};
const query = gql`
query {
blogPost {
title
content {
value
}
}
}
`;
export default withQuery(query)(Page);
You can also pass custom renderers for special nodes (inline records, record links and blocks) as an optional parameter like so:
import React from 'react';
import { StructuredText, Image } from 'react-datocms';
const Page = ({ data }) => {
// data.blogPost.content ->
// {
// value: {
// schema: "dast",
// document: {
// type: "root",
// children: [
// {
// type: "heading",
// level: 1,
// children: [
// { type: "span", value: "Welcome onboard " },
// { type: "inlineItem", item: "324321" },
// ],
// },
// {
// type: "paragraph",
// children: [
// { type: "span", value: "So happy to have " },
// {
// type: "itemLink",
// item: "324321",
// children: [
// {
// type: "span",
// marks: ["strong"],
// value: "this awesome humang being",
// },
// ]
// },
// { type: "span", value: " in our team!" },
// ]
// },
// { type: "block", item: "1984559" }
// ],
// },
// },
// links: [
// {
// id: "324321",
// __typename: "TeamMemberRecord",
// firstName: "Mark",
// slug: "mark-smith",
// },
// ],
// blocks: [
// {
// id: "324321",
// __typename: "ImageRecord",
// image: {
// responsiveImage: { ... },
// },
// },
// ],
// }
return (
<div>
<h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1>
<StructuredText
data={data.blogPost.content}
renderInlineRecord={({ record }) => {
switch (record.__typename) {
case 'TeamMemberRecord':
return <a href={`/team/${record.slug}`}>{record.firstName}</a>;
default:
return null;
}
}}
renderLinkToRecord={({ record, children, transformedMeta }) => {
switch (record.__typename) {
case 'TeamMemberRecord':
return (
<a {...transformedMeta} href={`/team/${record.slug}`}>
{children}
</a>
);
default:
return null;
}
}}
renderBlock={({ record }) => {
switch (record.__typename) {
case 'ImageRecord':
return <Image data={record.image.responsiveImage} />;
default:
return null;
}
}}
/>
{/*
Final result:
<h1>Welcome onboard <a href="/team/mark-smith">Mark</a></h1>
<p>So happy to have <a href="/team/mark-smith">this awesome humang being</a> in our team!</p>
<img src="https://www.datocms-assets.com/205/1597757278-austin-distel-wd1lrb9oeeo-unsplash.jpg" alt="Our team at work" />
*/}
</div>
);
};
const query = gql`
query {
blogPost {
title
content {
value
links {
__typename
... on TeamMemberRecord {
id
firstName
slug
}
}
blocks {
__typename
... on ImageRecord {
id
image {
responsiveImage(
imgixParams: { fit: crop, w: 300, h: 300, auto: format }
) {
srcSet
webpSrcSet
sizes
src
width
height
aspectRatio
alt
title
base64
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
`;
export default withQuery(query)(Page);
This component automatically renders all nodes except for
inline_item,
item_link and
block using a set of default rules, but you might want to customize those. For example:
For example:
For
heading nodes, you might want to add an anchor;
For
code nodes, you might want to use a custom sytax highlighting component like
prism-react-renderer;
Apply different logic/formatting to a node based on what its parent node is (using the
ancestors parameter)
For all possible node types, refer to the list of typeguard functions defined in the main
structured-text package. The DAST format documentation has additional details.
In this case, you can easily override default rendering rules with the
customNodeRules and
customMarkRules props.
import { renderNodeRule, renderMarkRule, StructuredText } from 'react-datocms';
import { isHeading, isCode } from 'datocms-structured-text-utils';
import { render as toPlainText } from 'datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text';
import SyntaxHighlight from 'components/SyntaxHighlight';
<StructuredText
data={data.blogPost.content}
customNodeRules={[
// Add HTML anchors to heading levels for in-page navigation
renderNodeRule(isHeading, ({ node, children, key }) => {
const HeadingTag = `h${node.level}`;
const anchor = toPlainText(node)
.toLowerCase()
.replace(/ /g, '-')
.replace(/[^\w-]+/g, '');
return (
<HeadingTag key={key}>
{children} <a id={anchor} />
<a href={`#${anchor}`} />
</HeadingTag>
);
}),
// Use a custom syntax highlighter component for code blocks
renderNodeRule(isCode, ({ node, key }) => {
return (
<SyntaxHighlight
key={key}
code={node.code}
language={node.language}
linesToBeHighlighted={node.highlight}
/>
);
}),
// Apply different formatting to top-level paragraphs
renderNodeRule(
isParagraph,
({ adapter: { renderNode }, node, children, key, ancestors }) => {
if (isRoot(ancestors[0])) {
// If this paragraph node is a top-level one, give it a special class
return renderNode(
'p',
{ key, className: 'top-level-paragraph-container-example' },
children,
);
} else {
// Proceed with default paragraph rendering...
// return renderNode('p', { key }, children);
// Or even completely remove the paragraph and directly render the inner children:
return children;
}
},
),
]}
customMarkRules={[
// convert "strong" marks into <b> tags
renderMarkRule('strong', ({ mark, children, key }) => {
return <b key={key}>{children}</b>;
}),
]}
/>;
Note: if you override the rules for
inline_item,
item_link or
block nodes, then the
renderInlineRecord,
renderLinkToRecord and
renderBlock props won't be considered!
|prop
|type
|required
|description
|default
|data
StructuredTextGraphQlResponse \| DastNode
|✅
|The actual field value you get from DatoCMS
|renderInlineRecord
({ record }) => ReactElement \| null
|Only required if document contains
inlineItem nodes
|Convert an
inlineItem DAST node into React
[]
|renderLinkToRecord
({ record, children }) => ReactElement \| null
|Only required if document contains
itemLink nodes
|Convert an
itemLink DAST node into React
null
|renderBlock
({ record }) => ReactElement \| null
|Only required if document contains
block nodes
|Convert a
block DAST node into React
null
|metaTransformer
({ node, meta }) => Object \| null
|❌
|Transform
link and
itemLink meta property into HTML props
|See function
|customNodeRules
Array<RenderRule>
|❌
|Customize how nodes are converted in JSX (use
renderNodeRule() to generate rules)
null
|customMarkRules
Array<RenderMarkRule>
|❌
|Customize how marks are converted in JSX (use
renderMarkRule() to generate rules)
null
|renderText
(text: string, key: string) => ReactElement \| string \| null
|❌
|Convert a simple string text into React
(text) => text
This repository contains a number of demos/examples. You can use them to locally test your changes to the package with
npm link:
npm link
cd examples/images-and-seo/vanilla-react
npm link react-datocms
npm run start
Now on another terminal you can run:
npm run watch
This will re-compile the package everytime you make a change, and the example project will pick those changes instantly.