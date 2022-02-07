A set of components and utilities to work faster with DatoCMS in React environments. Integrates seamlessy with DatoCMS's GraphQL Content Delivery API and Real-time Updates API.











Demos

For fully working examples take a look at our examples directory.

Live demo: https://react-datocms-example.netlify.com/

Installation

npm install react-datocms

useQuerySubscription is a React hook that you can use to implement client-side updates of the page as soon as the content changes. It uses DatoCMS's Real-time Updates API to receive the updated query results in real-time, and is able to reconnect in case of network failures.

Live updates are great both to get instant previews of your content while editing it inside DatoCMS, or to offer real-time updates of content to your visitors (ie. news site).

TypeScript ready;

Compatible with vanilla React, Next.js and pretty much any other React-based solution;

Reference

Import useQuerySubscription from react-datocms and use it inside your components like this:

const { data : QueryResult | undefined , error : ChannelErrorData | null , status : ConnectionStatus, } = useQuerySubscription(options: Options);

Initialization options

prop type required description default enabled boolean ❌ Whether the subscription has to be performed or not true query string ✅ The GraphQL query to subscribe token string ✅ DatoCMS API token to use variables Object ❌ GraphQL variables for the query preview boolean ❌ If true, the Content Delivery API with draft content will be used false environment string ❌ The name of the DatoCMS environment where to perform the query defaults to primary environment initialData Object ❌ The initial data to use on the first render reconnectionPeriod number ❌ In case of network errors, the period (in ms) to wait to reconnect 1000 fetcher a fetch-like function ❌ The fetch function to use to perform the registration query window.fetch eventSourceClass an EventSource-like class ❌ The EventSource class to use to open up the SSE connection window.EventSource baseUrl string ❌ The base URL to use to perform the query https://graphql-listen.datocms.com

Connection status

The status property represents the state of the server-sent events connection. It can be one of the following:

connecting : the subscription channel is trying to connect

: the subscription channel is trying to connect connected : the channel is open, we're receiving live updates

: the channel is open, we're receiving live updates closed : the channel has been permanently closed due to a fatal error (ie. an invalid query)

Error object

prop type description code string The code of the error (ie. INVALID_QUERY ) message string An human friendly message explaining the error response Object The raw response returned by the endpoint, if available

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { useQuerySubscription } from 'react-datocms' ; const App: React.FC = () => { const { status, error, data } = useQuerySubscription({ enabled : true , query : ` query AppQuery($first: IntType) { allBlogPosts { slug title } }` , variables : { first : 10 }, token : 'YOUR_API_TOKEN' , }); const statusMessage = { connecting : 'Connecting to DatoCMS...' , connected : 'Connected to DatoCMS, receiving live updates!' , closed : 'Connection closed' , }; return ( < div > < p > Connection status: {statusMessage[status]} </ p > {error && ( < div > < h1 > Error: {error.code} </ h1 > < div > {error.message} </ div > {error.response && ( < pre > {JSON.stringify(error.response, null, 2)} </ pre > )} </ div > )} {data && ( < ul > {data.allBlogPosts.map((blogPost) => ( < li key = {blogPost.slug} > {blogPost.title} </ li > ))} </ ul > )} </ div > ); };

Progressive/responsive image

<Image /> is a React component specially designed to work seamlessly with DatoCMS’s responsiveImage GraphQL query that optimizes image loading for your sites.

TypeScript ready;

CSS-in-JS ready;

Usable both client and server side;

Compatible with vanilla React, Next.js and pretty much any other React-based solution;

Out-of-the-box features

Offers WebP version of images for browsers that support the format

Generates multiple smaller images so smartphones and tablets don’t download desktop-sized images

Efficiently lazy loads images to speed initial page load and save bandwidth

Holds the image position so your page doesn’t jump while images load

Uses either blur-up or background color techniques to show a preview of the image while it loads

Intersection Observer

Intersection Observer is the API used to determine if the image is inside the viewport or not. Browser support is really good - With Safari adding support in 12.1, all major browsers now support Intersection Observers natively.

If the IntersectionObserver object is not available, the component treats the image as it's always visible in the viewport. Feel free to add a polyfill so that it will also 100% work on older versions of iOS and IE11.

Usage

Import Image from react-datocms and use it in place of the regular <img /> tag Write a GraphQL query to your DatoCMS project using the responsiveImage query

The GraphQL query returns multiple thumbnails with optimized compression. The Image component automatically sets up the “blur-up” effect as well as lazy loading of images further down the screen.

Example

For a fully working example take a look at our examples directory.

import React from 'react' ; import { Image } from 'react-datocms' ; const Page = ( { data } ) => ( < div > < h1 > {data.blogPost.title} </ h1 > < Image data = {data.blogPost.cover.responsiveImage} /> </ div > ); const query = gql` query { blogPost { title cover { responsiveImage( imgixParams: { fit: crop, w: 300, h: 300, auto: format } ) { # HTML5 src/srcset/sizes attributes srcSet webpSrcSet sizes src # size information (post-transformations) width height aspectRatio # SEO attributes alt title # background color placeholder or... bgColor # blur-up placeholder, JPEG format, base64-encoded base64 } } } } `; export default withQuery(query)(Page);

Props

prop type required description default data ResponsiveImage object ✅ The actual response you get from a DatoCMS responsiveImage GraphQL query layout 'intrinsic' | 'fixed' | 'responsive' | 'fill' ❌ The layout behavior of the image as the viewport changes size "intrinsic" className string ❌ Additional CSS className for root node null style CSS properties ❌ Additional CSS rules to add to the root node null pictureClassName string ❌ Additional CSS class for the image inside the inner <picture /> tag null pictureStyle CSS properties ❌ Additional CSS rules to add to the image inside the inner <picture /> tag null fadeInDuration integer ❌ Duration (in ms) of the fade-in transition effect upoad image loading 500 intersectionThreshold float ❌ Indicate at what percentage of the placeholder visibility the loading of the image should be triggered. A value of 0 means that as soon as even one pixel is visible, the callback will be run. A value of 1.0 means that the threshold isn't considered passed until every pixel is visible. 0 intersectionMargin string ❌ Margin around the placeholder. Can have values similar to the CSS margin property (top, right, bottom, left). The values can be percentages. This set of values serves to grow or shrink each side of the placeholder element's bounding box before computing intersections. "0px 0px 0px 0px" lazyLoad Boolean ❌ Whether enable lazy loading or not true onLoad () => void ❌ Function triggered when the image has finished loading undefined usePlaceholder Boolean ❌ Whether the component should use a blurred image placeholder true

Layout mode

With the layout property, you can configure the behavior of the image as the viewport changes size:

When intrinsic (default behaviour), the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports, but maintain the original dimensions for larger viewports.

(default behaviour), the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports, but maintain the original dimensions for larger viewports. When fixed , the image dimensions will not change as the viewport changes (no responsiveness) similar to the native img element.

, the image dimensions will not change as the viewport changes (no responsiveness) similar to the native element. When responsive , the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports and scale up for larger viewports.

, the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports and scale up for larger viewports. When fill , the image will stretch both width and height to the dimensions of the parent element, provided the parent element is relative. This is usually paired with the objectFit and objectPosition properties. Ensure the parent element has position: relative in their stylesheet.

, the image will stretch both width and height to the dimensions of the parent element, provided the parent element is relative.

Example for layout="fill" (useful also for background images):

<div style={{ position : 'relative' , width : 200 , height : 500 }}> < Image data = {imageData} layout = "fill" objectFit = "cover" objectPosition = "50% 50%" /> </ div >

The ResponsiveImage object

The data prop expects an object with the same shape as the one returned by responsiveImage GraphQL call. It's up to you to make a GraphQL query that will return the properties you need for a specific use of the <Image> component.

The minimum required properties for data are: aspectRatio , width , sizes , srcSet and src ;

are: , , , and ; alt and title , while not mandatory, are all highly suggested, so remember to use them!

and , while not mandatory, are all highly suggested, so remember to use them! You either want to add the webpSrcSet field or specify { auto: format } in your imgixParams , to automatically use WebP images in browsers that support the format;

field or specify in your , to automatically use WebP images in browsers that support the format; If you provide both the bgColor and base64 property, the latter will take precedence, so just avoiding querying both fields at the same time, it will only make the response bigger 😉

Here's a complete recap of what responsiveImage offers:

property type required description aspectRatio float ✅ The aspect ratio (width/height) of the image width integer ✅ The width of the image height integer ✅ The height of the image sizes string ✅ The HTML5 sizes attribute for the image srcSet string ✅ The HTML5 srcSet attribute for the image src string ✅ The fallback src attribute for the image webpSrcSet string ❌ The HTML5 srcSet attribute for the image in WebP format, for browsers that support the format alt string ❌ Alternate text ( alt ) for the image title string ❌ Title attribute ( title ) for the image bgColor string ❌ The background color for the image placeholder base64 string ❌ A base64-encoded thumbnail to offer during image loading

Just like for the image component this package offers a number of utilities designed to work seamlessly with DatoCMS’s _seoMetaTags and faviconMetaTags GraphQL queries so that you can easily handle SEO, social shares and favicons in your pages.

All the utilities take an array of SeoOrFaviconTag s in the exact form they're returned by the following DatoCMS GraphQL API queries:

_seoMetaTags (always available on any type of record)

(always available on any type of record) faviconMetaTags on the global _site object.

query { page: homepage { title seo: _seoMetaTags { attributes content tag } } site: _site { favicon: faviconMetaTags { attributes content tag } } }

You can then concat those two arrays of tags and pass them togheter to the function, ie:

renderMetaTags([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon]);

This function generates React <meta> and <link /> elements, so it is compatible with React packages like react-helmet .

For a complete example take a look at our examples directory.

import React from 'react' ; import { renderMetaTags } from 'react-datocms' ; function Page ( { data } ) { return ( < div > < Helmet > {renderMetaTags([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon])} </ Helmet > </ div > ); }

This function generates an HTML string containing <meta> and <link /> tags, so it can be used server-side.

import { renderMetaTagsToString } from 'react-datocms' ; const someMoreComplexHtml = ` <html> <head> ${renderMetaTagsToString([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon])} </head> </html> ` ;

This function generates a HtmlMetaDescriptor object, compatibile with the meta export of the Remix framework:

import type { MetaFunction } from 'remix' ; import { toRemixMeta } from 'react-datocms' ; export const meta: MetaFunction = ( { data: { post } } ) => { return toRemixMeta(post.seo); };

Please note that the links export doesn't receive any loader data for performance reasons, so you cannot use it to declare favicons meta tags! The best way to render them is using renderMetaTags in your root component:

import { renderMetaTags } from 'react-datocms' ; export const loader = () => { return request({ query : ` { site: _site { favicon: faviconMetaTags(variants: [icon, msApplication, appleTouchIcon]) { ...metaTagsFragment } } } ${metaTagsFragment} ` , }); }; export default function App ( ) { const { site } = useLoaderData(); return ( <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charSet="utf-8" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1" /> <Meta /> <Links /> {renderMetaTags(site.favicon)} </head> <body> <Outlet /> <ScrollRestoration /> <Scripts /> {process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' && <LiveReload />} </body> </html> ); }

Structured text

<StructuredText /> is a React component that you can use to render the value contained inside a DatoCMS Structured Text field type.

Basic usage

import React from 'react' ; import { StructuredText } from 'react-datocms' ; const Page = ( { data } ) => { return ( < div > < h1 > {data.blogPost.title} </ h1 > < StructuredText data = {data.blogPost.content} /> {/* -> < h1 > Hello < strong > world! </ strong > </ h1 > */} </ div > ); }; const query = gql` query { blogPost { title content { value } } } `; export default withQuery(query)(Page);

You can also pass custom renderers for special nodes (inline records, record links and blocks) as an optional parameter like so:

import React from 'react' ; import { StructuredText, Image } from 'react-datocms' ; const Page = ( { data } ) => { return ( <div> <h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1> <StructuredText data={data.blogPost.content} renderInlineRecord={({ record }) => { switch (record.__typename) { case 'TeamMemberRecord': return <a href={`/team/${record.slug}`}>{record.firstName}</a>; default: return null; } }} renderLinkToRecord={({ record, children, transformedMeta }) => { switch (record.__typename) { case 'TeamMemberRecord': return ( <a {...transformedMeta} href={`/team/${record.slug}`}> {children} </a> ); default: return null; } }} renderBlock={({ record }) => { switch (record.__typename) { case 'ImageRecord': return <Image data={record.image.responsiveImage} />; default: return null; } }} /> {/* Final result: <h1>Welcome onboard <a href="/team/mark-smith">Mark</a></h1> <p>So happy to have <a href="/team/mark-smith">this awesome humang being</a> in our team!</p> <img src="https://www.datocms-assets.com/205/1597757278-austin-distel-wd1lrb9oeeo-unsplash.jpg" alt="Our team at work" /> */} </div> ); }; const query = gql` query { blogPost { title content { value links { __typename ... on TeamMemberRecord { id firstName slug } } blocks { __typename ... on ImageRecord { id image { responsiveImage( imgixParams: { fit: crop, w: 300, h: 300, auto: format } ) { srcSet webpSrcSet sizes src width height aspectRatio alt title base64 } } } } } } } `; export default withQuery(query)(Page);

Override default rendering of nodes

This component automatically renders all nodes except for inline_item , item_link and block using a set of default rules, but you might want to customize those. For example:

For example:

For heading nodes, you might want to add an anchor;

For code nodes, you might want to use a custom sytax highlighting component like prism-react-renderer ;

Apply different logic/formatting to a node based on what its parent node is (using the ancestors parameter)

For all possible node types, refer to the list of typeguard functions defined in the main structured-text package. The DAST format documentation has additional details.

In this case, you can easily override default rendering rules with the customNodeRules and customMarkRules props.

import { renderNodeRule, renderMarkRule, StructuredText } from 'react-datocms' ; import { isHeading, isCode } from 'datocms-structured-text-utils' ; import { render as toPlainText } from 'datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text' ; import SyntaxHighlight from 'components/SyntaxHighlight' ; <StructuredText data={data.blogPost.content} customNodeRules={[ // Add HTML anchors to heading levels for in-page navigation renderNodeRule(isHeading, ({ node, children, key }) => { const HeadingTag = `h${node.level}`; const anchor = toPlainText(node) .toLowerCase() .replace(/ /g, '-') .replace(/[^\w-]+/g, ''); return ( <HeadingTag key={key}> {children} <a id={anchor} /> <a href={`#${anchor}`} /> </HeadingTag> ); }), // Use a custom syntax highlighter component for code blocks renderNodeRule(isCode, ({ node, key }) => { return ( <SyntaxHighlight key={key} code={node.code} language={node.language} linesToBeHighlighted={node.highlight} /> ); }), // Apply different formatting to top-level paragraphs renderNodeRule( isParagraph, ({ adapter: { renderNode }, node, children, key, ancestors }) => { if (isRoot(ancestors[0])) { // If this paragraph node is a top-level one, give it a special class return renderNode( 'p', { key, className: 'top-level-paragraph-container-example' }, children, ); } else { // Proceed with default paragraph rendering... // return renderNode('p', { key }, children); // Or even completely remove the paragraph and directly render the inner children: return children; } }, ), ]} customMarkRules={[ // convert "strong" marks into <b> tags renderMarkRule('strong', ({ mark, children, key }) => { return <b key={key}>{children}</b>; }), ]} />;

Note: if you override the rules for inline_item , item_link or block nodes, then the renderInlineRecord , renderLinkToRecord and renderBlock props won't be considered!

Props

prop type required description default data StructuredTextGraphQlResponse \| DastNode ✅ The actual field value you get from DatoCMS renderInlineRecord ({ record }) => ReactElement \| null Only required if document contains inlineItem nodes Convert an inlineItem DAST node into React [] renderLinkToRecord ({ record, children }) => ReactElement \| null Only required if document contains itemLink nodes Convert an itemLink DAST node into React null renderBlock ({ record }) => ReactElement \| null Only required if document contains block nodes Convert a block DAST node into React null metaTransformer ({ node, meta }) => Object \| null ❌ Transform link and itemLink meta property into HTML props See function customNodeRules Array<RenderRule> ❌ Customize how nodes are converted in JSX (use renderNodeRule() to generate rules) null customMarkRules Array<RenderMarkRule> ❌ Customize how marks are converted in JSX (use renderMarkRule() to generate rules) null renderText (text: string, key: string) => ReactElement \| string \| null ❌ Convert a simple string text into React (text) => text

Development

This repository contains a number of demos/examples. You can use them to locally test your changes to the package with npm link :

npm link cd examples/images-and-seo/vanilla-react npm link react-datocms npm run start

Now on another terminal you can run:

npm run watch

This will re-compile the package everytime you make a change, and the example project will pick those changes instantly.