react-datocms

by datocms
1.6.6 (see all)

A set of components and utilities to work faster with DatoCMS in React environments

Overview

Readme

react-datocms

MIT MIT Build Status

A set of components and utilities to work faster with DatoCMS in React environments. Integrates seamlessy with DatoCMS's GraphQL Content Delivery API and Real-time Updates API.





Table of Contents

Demos

For fully working examples take a look at our examples directory.

Live demo: https://react-datocms-example.netlify.com/

Installation

npm install react-datocms

Live real-time updates

useQuerySubscription is a React hook that you can use to implement client-side updates of the page as soon as the content changes. It uses DatoCMS's Real-time Updates API to receive the updated query results in real-time, and is able to reconnect in case of network failures.

Live updates are great both to get instant previews of your content while editing it inside DatoCMS, or to offer real-time updates of content to your visitors (ie. news site).

  • TypeScript ready;
  • Compatible with vanilla React, Next.js and pretty much any other React-based solution;

Reference

Import useQuerySubscription from react-datocms and use it inside your components like this:

const {
  data: QueryResult | undefined,
  error: ChannelErrorData | null,
  status: ConnectionStatus,
} = useQuerySubscription(options: Options);

Initialization options

proptyperequireddescriptiondefault
enabledbooleanWhether the subscription has to be performed or nottrue
querystringThe GraphQL query to subscribe
tokenstringDatoCMS API token to use
variablesObjectGraphQL variables for the query
previewbooleanIf true, the Content Delivery API with draft content will be usedfalse
environmentstringThe name of the DatoCMS environment where to perform the querydefaults to primary environment
initialDataObjectThe initial data to use on the first render
reconnectionPeriodnumberIn case of network errors, the period (in ms) to wait to reconnect1000
fetchera fetch-like functionThe fetch function to use to perform the registration querywindow.fetch
eventSourceClassan EventSource-like classThe EventSource class to use to open up the SSE connectionwindow.EventSource
baseUrlstringThe base URL to use to perform the queryhttps://graphql-listen.datocms.com

Connection status

The status property represents the state of the server-sent events connection. It can be one of the following:

  • connecting: the subscription channel is trying to connect
  • connected: the channel is open, we're receiving live updates
  • closed: the channel has been permanently closed due to a fatal error (ie. an invalid query)

Error object

proptypedescription
codestringThe code of the error (ie. INVALID_QUERY)
messagestringAn human friendly message explaining the error
responseObjectThe raw response returned by the endpoint, if available

Example

import React from 'react';
import { useQuerySubscription } from 'react-datocms';

const App: React.FC = () => {
  const { status, error, data } = useQuerySubscription({
    enabled: true,
    query: `
      query AppQuery($first: IntType) {
        allBlogPosts {
          slug
          title
        }
      }`,
    variables: { first: 10 },
    token: 'YOUR_API_TOKEN',
  });

  const statusMessage = {
    connecting: 'Connecting to DatoCMS...',
    connected: 'Connected to DatoCMS, receiving live updates!',
    closed: 'Connection closed',
  };

  return (
    <div>
      <p>Connection status: {statusMessage[status]}</p>
      {error && (
        <div>
          <h1>Error: {error.code}</h1>
          <div>{error.message}</div>
          {error.response && (
            <pre>{JSON.stringify(error.response, null, 2)}</pre>
          )}
        </div>
      )}
      {data && (
        <ul>
          {data.allBlogPosts.map((blogPost) => (
            <li key={blogPost.slug}>{blogPost.title}</li>
          ))}
        </ul>
      )}
    </div>
  );
};

Progressive/responsive image

<Image /> is a React component specially designed to work seamlessly with DatoCMS’s responsiveImage GraphQL query that optimizes image loading for your sites.

  • TypeScript ready;
  • CSS-in-JS ready;
  • Usable both client and server side;
  • Compatible with vanilla React, Next.js and pretty much any other React-based solution;

Out-of-the-box features

  • Offers WebP version of images for browsers that support the format
  • Generates multiple smaller images so smartphones and tablets don’t download desktop-sized images
  • Efficiently lazy loads images to speed initial page load and save bandwidth
  • Holds the image position so your page doesn’t jump while images load
  • Uses either blur-up or background color techniques to show a preview of the image while it loads

Intersection Observer

Intersection Observer is the API used to determine if the image is inside the viewport or not. Browser support is really good - With Safari adding support in 12.1, all major browsers now support Intersection Observers natively.

If the IntersectionObserver object is not available, the component treats the image as it's always visible in the viewport. Feel free to add a polyfill so that it will also 100% work on older versions of iOS and IE11.

Usage

  1. Import Image from react-datocms and use it in place of the regular <img /> tag
  2. Write a GraphQL query to your DatoCMS project using the responsiveImage query

The GraphQL query returns multiple thumbnails with optimized compression. The Image component automatically sets up the “blur-up” effect as well as lazy loading of images further down the screen.

Example

For a fully working example take a look at our examples directory.

import React from 'react';
import { Image } from 'react-datocms';

const Page = ({ data }) => (
  <div>
    <h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1>
    <Image data={data.blogPost.cover.responsiveImage} />
  </div>
);

const query = gql`
  query {
    blogPost {
      title
      cover {
        responsiveImage(
          imgixParams: { fit: crop, w: 300, h: 300, auto: format }
        ) {
          # HTML5 src/srcset/sizes attributes
          srcSet
          webpSrcSet
          sizes
          src

          # size information (post-transformations)
          width
          height
          aspectRatio

          # SEO attributes
          alt
          title

          # background color placeholder or...
          bgColor

          # blur-up placeholder, JPEG format, base64-encoded
          base64
        }
      }
    }
  }
`;

export default withQuery(query)(Page);

Props

proptyperequireddescriptiondefault
dataResponsiveImage objectThe actual response you get from a DatoCMS responsiveImage GraphQL query
layout'intrinsic' | 'fixed' | 'responsive' | 'fill'The layout behavior of the image as the viewport changes size"intrinsic"
classNamestringAdditional CSS className for root nodenull
styleCSS propertiesAdditional CSS rules to add to the root nodenull
pictureClassNamestringAdditional CSS class for the image inside the inner <picture /> tagnull
pictureStyleCSS propertiesAdditional CSS rules to add to the image inside the inner <picture /> tagnull
fadeInDurationintegerDuration (in ms) of the fade-in transition effect upoad image loading500
intersectionThresholdfloatIndicate at what percentage of the placeholder visibility the loading of the image should be triggered. A value of 0 means that as soon as even one pixel is visible, the callback will be run. A value of 1.0 means that the threshold isn't considered passed until every pixel is visible.0
intersectionMarginstringMargin around the placeholder. Can have values similar to the CSS margin property (top, right, bottom, left). The values can be percentages. This set of values serves to grow or shrink each side of the placeholder element's bounding box before computing intersections."0px 0px 0px 0px"
lazyLoadBooleanWhether enable lazy loading or nottrue
onLoad() => voidFunction triggered when the image has finished loadingundefined
usePlaceholderBooleanWhether the component should use a blurred image placeholdertrue

Layout mode

With the layout property, you can configure the behavior of the image as the viewport changes size:

  • When intrinsic (default behaviour), the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports, but maintain the original dimensions for larger viewports.
  • When fixed, the image dimensions will not change as the viewport changes (no responsiveness) similar to the native img element.
  • When responsive, the image will scale the dimensions down for smaller viewports and scale up for larger viewports.
  • When fill, the image will stretch both width and height to the dimensions of the parent element, provided the parent element is relative.
    • This is usually paired with the objectFit and objectPosition properties.
    • Ensure the parent element has position: relative in their stylesheet.

Example for layout="fill" (useful also for background images):

<div style={{ position: 'relative', width: 200, height: 500 }}>
  <Image
    data={imageData}
    layout="fill"
    objectFit="cover"
    objectPosition="50% 50%"
  />
</div>

The ResponsiveImage object

The data prop expects an object with the same shape as the one returned by responsiveImage GraphQL call. It's up to you to make a GraphQL query that will return the properties you need for a specific use of the <Image> component.

  • The minimum required properties for data are: aspectRatio, width, sizes, srcSet and src;
  • alt and title, while not mandatory, are all highly suggested, so remember to use them!
  • You either want to add the webpSrcSet field or specify { auto: format } in your imgixParams, to automatically use WebP images in browsers that support the format;
  • If you provide both the bgColor and base64 property, the latter will take precedence, so just avoiding querying both fields at the same time, it will only make the response bigger 😉

Here's a complete recap of what responsiveImage offers:

propertytyperequireddescription
aspectRatiofloatThe aspect ratio (width/height) of the image
widthintegerThe width of the image
heightintegerThe height of the image
sizesstringThe HTML5 sizes attribute for the image
srcSetstringThe HTML5 srcSet attribute for the image
srcstringThe fallback src attribute for the image
webpSrcSetstringThe HTML5 srcSet attribute for the image in WebP format, for browsers that support the format
altstringAlternate text (alt) for the image
titlestringTitle attribute (title) for the image
bgColorstringThe background color for the image placeholder
base64stringA base64-encoded thumbnail to offer during image loading

Social share, SEO and Favicon meta tags

Just like for the image component this package offers a number of utilities designed to work seamlessly with DatoCMS’s _seoMetaTags and faviconMetaTags GraphQL queries so that you can easily handle SEO, social shares and favicons in your pages.

All the utilities take an array of SeoOrFaviconTags in the exact form they're returned by the following DatoCMS GraphQL API queries:

  • _seoMetaTags (always available on any type of record)
  • faviconMetaTags on the global _site object.
query {
  page: homepage {
    title
    seo: _seoMetaTags {
      attributes
      content
      tag
    }
  }

  site: _site {
    favicon: faviconMetaTags {
      attributes
      content
      tag
    }
  }
}

You can then concat those two arrays of tags and pass them togheter to the function, ie:

renderMetaTags([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon]);

renderMetaTags()

This function generates React <meta> and <link /> elements, so it is compatible with React packages like react-helmet.

For a complete example take a look at our examples directory.

import React from 'react';
import { renderMetaTags } from 'react-datocms';

function Page({ data }) {
  return (
    <div>
      <Helmet>
        {renderMetaTags([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon])}
      </Helmet>
    </div>
  );
}

renderMetaTagsToString()

This function generates an HTML string containing <meta> and <link /> tags, so it can be used server-side.

import { renderMetaTagsToString } from 'react-datocms';

const someMoreComplexHtml = `
  <html>
    <head>
      ${renderMetaTagsToString([...data.page.seo, ...data.site.favicon])}
    </head>
  </html>
`;

toRemixMeta()

This function generates a HtmlMetaDescriptor object, compatibile with the meta export of the Remix framework:

import type { MetaFunction } from 'remix';
import { toRemixMeta } from 'react-datocms';

export const meta: MetaFunction = ({ data: { post } }) => {
  return toRemixMeta(post.seo);
};

Please note that the links export doesn't receive any loader data for performance reasons, so you cannot use it to declare favicons meta tags! The best way to render them is using renderMetaTags in your root component:

import { renderMetaTags } from 'react-datocms';

export const loader = () => {
  return request({
    query: `
        {
          site: _site {
            favicon: faviconMetaTags(variants: [icon, msApplication, appleTouchIcon]) {
              ...metaTagsFragment
            }
          }
        }
        ${metaTagsFragment}
      `,
  });
};

export default function App() {
  const { site } = useLoaderData();

  return (
    <html lang="en">
      <head>
        <meta charSet="utf-8" />
        <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1" />
        <Meta />
        <Links />
        {renderMetaTags(site.favicon)}
      </head>
      <body>
        <Outlet />
        <ScrollRestoration />
        <Scripts />
        {process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development' && <LiveReload />}
      </body>
    </html>
  );
}

Structured text

<StructuredText /> is a React component that you can use to render the value contained inside a DatoCMS Structured Text field type.

Basic usage

import React from 'react';
import { StructuredText } from 'react-datocms';

const Page = ({ data }) => {
  // data.blogPost.content = {
  //   value: {
  //     schema: "dast",
  //     document: {
  //       type: "root",
  //       children: [
  //         {
  //           type: "heading",
  //           level: 1,
  //           children: [
  //             {
  //               type: "span",
  //               value: "Hello ",
  //             },
  //             {
  //               type: "span",
  //               marks: ["strong"],
  //               value: "world!",
  //             },
  //           ],
  //         },
  //       ],
  //     },
  //   },
  // }

  return (
    <div>
      <h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1>
      <StructuredText data={data.blogPost.content} />
      {/* -> <h1>Hello <strong>world!</strong></h1> */}
    </div>
  );
};

const query = gql`
  query {
    blogPost {
      title
      content {
        value
      }
    }
  }
`;

export default withQuery(query)(Page);

You can also pass custom renderers for special nodes (inline records, record links and blocks) as an optional parameter like so:

import React from 'react';
import { StructuredText, Image } from 'react-datocms';

const Page = ({ data }) => {
  // data.blogPost.content ->
  // {
  //   value: {
  //     schema: "dast",
  //     document: {
  //       type: "root",
  //       children: [
  //         {
  //           type: "heading",
  //           level: 1,
  //           children: [
  //             { type: "span", value: "Welcome onboard " },
  //             { type: "inlineItem", item: "324321" },
  //           ],
  //         },
  //         {
  //           type: "paragraph",
  //           children: [
  //             { type: "span", value: "So happy to have " },
  //             {
  //               type: "itemLink",
  //               item: "324321",
  //               children: [
  //                 {
  //                   type: "span",
  //                   marks: ["strong"],
  //                   value: "this awesome humang being",
  //                 },
  //               ]
  //             },
  //             { type: "span", value: " in our team!" },
  //           ]
  //         },
  //         { type: "block", item: "1984559" }
  //       ],
  //     },
  //   },
  //   links: [
  //     {
  //       id: "324321",
  //       __typename: "TeamMemberRecord",
  //       firstName: "Mark",
  //       slug: "mark-smith",
  //     },
  //   ],
  //   blocks: [
  //     {
  //       id: "324321",
  //       __typename: "ImageRecord",
  //       image: {
  //         responsiveImage: { ... },
  //       },
  //     },
  //   ],
  // }

  return (
    <div>
      <h1>{data.blogPost.title}</h1>
      <StructuredText
        data={data.blogPost.content}
        renderInlineRecord={({ record }) => {
          switch (record.__typename) {
            case 'TeamMemberRecord':
              return <a href={`/team/${record.slug}`}>{record.firstName}</a>;
            default:
              return null;
          }
        }}
        renderLinkToRecord={({ record, children, transformedMeta }) => {
          switch (record.__typename) {
            case 'TeamMemberRecord':
              return (
                <a {...transformedMeta} href={`/team/${record.slug}`}>
                  {children}
                </a>
              );
            default:
              return null;
          }
        }}
        renderBlock={({ record }) => {
          switch (record.__typename) {
            case 'ImageRecord':
              return <Image data={record.image.responsiveImage} />;
            default:
              return null;
          }
        }}
      />
      {/*
        Final result:

        <h1>Welcome onboard <a href="/team/mark-smith">Mark</a></h1>
        <p>So happy to have <a href="/team/mark-smith">this awesome humang being</a> in our team!</p>
        <img src="https://www.datocms-assets.com/205/1597757278-austin-distel-wd1lrb9oeeo-unsplash.jpg" alt="Our team at work" />
      */}
    </div>
  );
};

const query = gql`
  query {
    blogPost {
      title
      content {
        value
        links {
          __typename
          ... on TeamMemberRecord {
            id
            firstName
            slug
          }
        }
        blocks {
          __typename
          ... on ImageRecord {
            id
            image {
              responsiveImage(
                imgixParams: { fit: crop, w: 300, h: 300, auto: format }
              ) {
                srcSet
                webpSrcSet
                sizes
                src
                width
                height
                aspectRatio
                alt
                title
                base64
              }
            }
          }
        }
      }
    }
  }
`;

export default withQuery(query)(Page);

Override default rendering of nodes

This component automatically renders all nodes except for inline_item, item_link and block using a set of default rules, but you might want to customize those. For example:

For example:

In this case, you can easily override default rendering rules with the customNodeRules and customMarkRules props.

import { renderNodeRule, renderMarkRule, StructuredText } from 'react-datocms';
import { isHeading, isCode } from 'datocms-structured-text-utils';
import { render as toPlainText } from 'datocms-structured-text-to-plain-text';
import SyntaxHighlight from 'components/SyntaxHighlight';

<StructuredText
  data={data.blogPost.content}
  customNodeRules={[
    // Add HTML anchors to heading levels for in-page navigation
    renderNodeRule(isHeading, ({ node, children, key }) => {
      const HeadingTag = `h${node.level}`;
      const anchor = toPlainText(node)
        .toLowerCase()
        .replace(/ /g, '-')
        .replace(/[^\w-]+/g, '');

      return (
        <HeadingTag key={key}>
          {children} <a id={anchor} />
          <a href={`#${anchor}`} />
        </HeadingTag>
      );
    }),

    // Use a custom syntax highlighter component for code blocks
    renderNodeRule(isCode, ({ node, key }) => {
      return (
        <SyntaxHighlight
          key={key}
          code={node.code}
          language={node.language}
          linesToBeHighlighted={node.highlight}
        />
      );
    }),

    // Apply different formatting to top-level paragraphs
    renderNodeRule(
      isParagraph,
      ({ adapter: { renderNode }, node, children, key, ancestors }) => {
        if (isRoot(ancestors[0])) {
          // If this paragraph node is a top-level one, give it a special class
          return renderNode(
            'p',
            { key, className: 'top-level-paragraph-container-example' },
            children,
          );
        } else {
          // Proceed with default paragraph rendering...
          // return renderNode('p', { key }, children);

          // Or even completely remove the paragraph and directly render the inner children:
          return children;
        }
      },
    ),
  ]}
  customMarkRules={[
    // convert "strong" marks into <b> tags
    renderMarkRule('strong', ({ mark, children, key }) => {
      return <b key={key}>{children}</b>;
    }),
  ]}
/>;

Note: if you override the rules for inline_item, item_link or block nodes, then the renderInlineRecord, renderLinkToRecord and renderBlock props won't be considered!

Props

proptyperequireddescriptiondefault
dataStructuredTextGraphQlResponse \| DastNodeThe actual field value you get from DatoCMS
renderInlineRecord({ record }) => ReactElement \| nullOnly required if document contains inlineItem nodesConvert an inlineItem DAST node into React[]
renderLinkToRecord({ record, children }) => ReactElement \| nullOnly required if document contains itemLink nodesConvert an itemLink DAST node into Reactnull
renderBlock({ record }) => ReactElement \| nullOnly required if document contains block nodesConvert a block DAST node into Reactnull
metaTransformer({ node, meta }) => Object \| nullTransform link and itemLink meta property into HTML propsSee function
customNodeRulesArray<RenderRule>Customize how nodes are converted in JSX (use renderNodeRule() to generate rules)null
customMarkRulesArray<RenderMarkRule>Customize how marks are converted in JSX (use renderMarkRule() to generate rules)null
renderText(text: string, key: string) => ReactElement \| string \| nullConvert a simple string text into React(text) => text

Development

This repository contains a number of demos/examples. You can use them to locally test your changes to the package with npm link:

npm link
cd examples/images-and-seo/vanilla-react
npm link react-datocms
npm run start

Now on another terminal you can run:

npm run watch

This will re-compile the package everytime you make a change, and the example project will pick those changes instantly.

