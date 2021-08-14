startDate Date new Date() This sets a value for the start date

endDate Date new Date() This sets a value for the end date

dateFormat Boolean or String true Defines the format for the date. It accepts any Moment date format (not in localized format). If true the date will be displayed using the defaults for the current locale . If false the datepicker is disabled and the component can be used as timepicker.

timeFormat Boolean or String true Defines the format for the time. It accepts any Moment time format (not in localized format). If true the time will be displayed using the defaults for the current locale . If false the timepicker is disabled and the component can be used as datepicker.

utc boolean false When true, start and end time values will be interpreted as UTC. Otherwise they will default to the user's local timezone.

locale String null Manually set the locale

input Boolean false This defines whether or not to allow user to manually edit date via input field.

inline Boolean false If set to true will render start date and end date with calender without input fields

onBlur Function () => {} This callback is triggered when user clicks outside the datetime range picker. The callback receives an object with the selected start and date date as only parameter.

onFocus Function () => {} This callback is triggered when user clicks anywhere inside the outermost element of the picker

onChange Function () => {} This callback is triggered everytime a user selects a start date or an end date from the picker

viewMode String days This defines the default view to display when the pickers are shown. ( 'years' , 'months' , 'days' , 'time' ).

closeOnTab Boolean true When true and the input is focused, pressing the tab key will close the datepicker.

className String '' CSS class(es) for the outermost markup element.

inputProps Object undefined Defines additional attributes for the input element of the component. For example: placeholder, disabled, required, name and className (className sets the class attribute for the input element). This applies to both the start and end datetime inputs

closeOnSelect Boolean false When true, once the day has been selected, the datepicker will be automatically closed. This is useful when using this as a date range picker instead of datetime range picker

isValidEndDate Function () => true Define the dates that can be selected in the end date picker. The function receives (currentDate, selectedDate) and shall return a true or false whether the currentDate is valid or not.

isValidStartDate Function () => true Define the dates that can be selected in the start date picker. The function receives (currentDate, selectedDate) and shall return a true or false whether the currentDate is valid or not.

onEndDateBlur Function () => {} Callback is triggered when user clicks outside the end date input. The callback receives the selected moment object as only parameter, if the date in the input is valid. If the date in the input is not valid, the callback returned.

onEndDateFocus Function () => {} Callback trigger for when the user opens the end date datepicker.

onEndDateChange Function () => {} This callback is triggered everytime the end date changes. It receives the selected date as the only parameter.

onStartDateBlur Function () => {} This callback is trigger when user clicks outside of the start date input. The callback receives the selected start date as the a parameter

onStartDateFocus Function () => {} Callback trigger for when the user opens the end date datepicker.

onStartDateChange Function () => {} Callback trigger for when start date changes. This callback receives selected moment object as a parameter.

pickerClassName String '' CSS class to attach to outer div that wraps the individual pickers. This class is applied to both the start and end pickers. This is particular useful if you want to add col-*

startTimeConstraints Object null Add some constraints to the start timepicker. It accepts an object with the format { hours: { min: 9, max: 15, step: 2 }} , this example means the hours can't be lower than 9 and higher than 15 , and it will change adding or subtracting 2 hours everytime the buttons are clicked. The constraints can be added to the hours , minutes , seconds and milliseconds .