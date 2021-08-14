This is a datetime range picker based off of react-datetime. It is highly customizable and isn't dependent on jQuery (but it does require Moment).
> npm install --save react-datetime react-datetime-range-picker
import DatetimeRangePicker from 'react-datetime-range-picker';
...
render() {
return (
<DatetimeRangePicker
onChange={this.handler} />
);
}
...
Almost all the props available for react-datetime are available for use here too.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|startDate
Date
new Date()
|This sets a value for the start date
|endDate
Date
new Date()
|This sets a value for the end date
|dateFormat
Boolean or
String
true
|Defines the format for the date. It accepts any
Moment date format (not in localized format). If
true the date will be displayed using the defaults for the current
locale. If
false the datepicker is disabled and the component can be used as timepicker.
|timeFormat
Boolean or
String
true
|Defines the format for the time. It accepts any
Moment time format (not in localized format). If
true the time will be displayed using the defaults for the current
locale. If
false the timepicker is disabled and the component can be used as datepicker.
|utc
boolean
false
|When true, start and end time values will be interpreted as UTC. Otherwise they will default to the user's local timezone.
|locale
String
null
|Manually set the locale
|input
Boolean
false
|This defines whether or not to allow user to manually edit date via input field.
|inline
Boolean
false
|If set to true will render start date and end date with calender without input fields
|onBlur
Function
() => {}
|This callback is triggered when user clicks outside the datetime range picker. The callback receives an object with the selected start and date date as only parameter.
|onFocus
Function
() => {}
|This callback is triggered when user clicks anywhere inside the outermost element of the picker
|onChange
Function
() => {}
|This callback is triggered everytime a user selects a start date or an end date from the picker
|viewMode
String
days
|This defines the default view to display when the pickers are shown. (
'years',
'months',
'days',
'time').
|closeOnTab
Boolean
true
|When
true and the input is focused, pressing the tab key will close the datepicker.
|className
String
''
|CSS class(es) for the outermost markup element.
|inputProps
Object
undefined
|Defines additional attributes for the input element of the component. For example: placeholder, disabled, required, name and className (className sets the class attribute for the input element). This applies to both the start and end datetime inputs
|closeOnSelect
Boolean
false
|When true, once the day has been selected, the datepicker will be automatically closed. This is useful when using this as a date range picker instead of datetime range picker
|isValidEndDate
Function
() => true
|Define the dates that can be selected in the end date picker. The function receives
(currentDate, selectedDate) and shall return a
true or
false whether the
currentDate is valid or not.
|isValidStartDate
Function
() => true
|Define the dates that can be selected in the start date picker. The function receives (currentDate, selectedDate) and shall return a
true or
false whether the
currentDate is valid or not.
|onEndDateBlur
Function
() => {}
|Callback is triggered when user clicks outside the end date input. The callback receives the selected
moment object as only parameter, if the date in the input is valid. If the date in the input is not valid, the callback returned.
|onEndDateFocus
Function
() => {}
|Callback trigger for when the user opens the end date datepicker.
|onEndDateChange
Function
() => {}
|This callback is triggered everytime the end date changes. It receives the selected
date as the only parameter.
|onStartDateBlur
Function
() => {}
|This callback is trigger when user clicks outside of the start date input. The callback receives the selected start date as the a parameter
|onStartDateFocus
Function
() => {}
|Callback trigger for when the user opens the end date datepicker.
|onStartDateChange
Function
() => {}
|Callback trigger for when start date changes. This callback receives selected
moment object as a parameter.
|pickerClassName
String
''
|CSS class to attach to outer
div that wraps the individual pickers. This class is applied to both the start and end pickers. This is particular useful if you want to add
col-*
|startTimeConstraints
Object
null
|Add some constraints to the start timepicker. It accepts an object with the format
{ hours: { min: 9, max: 15, step: 2 }}, this example means the hours can't be lower than
9 and higher than
15, and it will change adding or subtracting 2 hours everytime the buttons are clicked. The constraints can be added to the
hours,
minutes,
seconds and
milliseconds.
|endTimeConstraints
Object
null
|Add some constraints to the end timepicker. It accepts an object with the format
{ hours: { min: 9, max: 15, step: 2 }}, this example means the hours can't be lower than
9 and higher than
15, and it will change adding or subtracting 2 hours everytime the buttons are clicked. The constraints can be added to the
hours,
minutes,
seconds and
milliseconds.
NB: You can read more about customization of the individual datepickers here
Samuel Amoah (snamoah)