A datetime picker for your React app.
npm install react-datetime-picker or
yarn add react-datetime-picker.
import DateTimePicker from 'react-datetime-picker'.
<DateTimePicker />. Use
onChange prop for getting new values.
A minimal demo page can be found in
sample directory.
Online demo is also available!
React-DateTime-Picker will play nicely with React-Date-Picker and React-Time-Picker. Check them out!
Your project needs to use React 16.3 or later. If you use an older version of React, please refer to the table below to find a suitable React-DateTime-Picker version.
|React version
|Newest compatible React-DateTime-Picker version
|≥16.3
|latest
|≥16.0
|2.x
React-Calendar, on which React-DateTime-Picker relies heavily, uses modern web technologies. That's why it's so fast, lightweight and easy to style. This, however, comes at a cost of supporting only modern browsers.
If you need to support legacy browsers like Internet Explorer 10, you will need to use Intl.js or another Intl polyfill along with React-DateTime-Picker.
Add React-DateTime-Picker to your project by executing
Here's an example of basic usage:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import DateTimePicker from 'react-datetime-picker';
function MyApp() {
const [value, onChange] = useState(new Date());
return (
<div>
<DateTimePicker onChange={onChange} value={value} />
</div>
);
}
If you don't want to use default React-DateTime-Picker, React-Calendar, and React-Clock styles, you can import React-DateTime-Picker without them by using
import DateTimePicker from 'react-datetime-picker/dist/entry.nostyle'; instead.
Styles loaded by the default entry file are
react-datetime-picker/dist/DateTimePicker.css,
react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css, and
react-clock/dist/Clock.css. You can copy them to your project to build your own upon them.
Displays an input field complete with custom inputs, native input, a calendar, and a clock.
|Prop name
|Description
|Default value
|Example values
|amPmAriaLabel
aria-label for the AM/PM select input.
|n/a
"Select AM/PM"
|autoFocus
|Automatically focuses the input on mount.
|n/a
true
|calendarAriaLabel
aria-label for the calendar button.
|n/a
"Toggle calendar"
|calendarClassName
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-calendar" to the main React-Calendar
<div> element.
|n/a
|calendarIcon
|Content of the calendar button. Setting the value explicitly to
null will hide the icon.
|(default icon)
|className
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-datetime-picker" to the main React-DateTime-Picker
<div> element.
|n/a
|clearAriaLabel
aria-label for the clear button.
|n/a
"Clear value"
|clearIcon
|Content of the clear button. Setting the value explicitly to
null will hide the icon.
|(default icon)
|clockClassName
|Class name(s) that will be added along with
"react-clock" to the main React-Calendar
<div> element.
|n/a
|closeWidgets
|Whether to close the widgets on value selection.
true
false
|dayAriaLabel
aria-label for the day input.
|n/a
"Day"
|dayPlaceholder
placeholder for the day input.
"--"
"dd"
|disabled
|Whether the datetime picker should be disabled.
false
true
|disableCalendar
|When set to
true, will remove the calendar and the button toggling its visibility.
false
true
|disableClock
|When set to
true, will remove the clock.
false
true
|format
|Input format based on Unicode Technical Standard #35. Supported values are:
y,
M,
MM,
MMM,
MMMM,
d,
dd,
H,
HH,
h,
hh,
m,
mm,
s,
ss,
a.
|n/a
"y-MM-dd h:mm:ss a"
|hourAriaLabel
aria-label for the hour input.
|n/a
"Hour"
|hourPlaceholder
placeholder for the hour input.
"--"
"hh"
|isCalendarOpen
|Whether the calendar should be opened.
false
true
|isClockOpen
|Whether the clock should be opened.
false
true
|locale
|Locale that should be used by the datetime picker and the calendar. Can be any IETF language tag.
|User's browser settings
"hu-HU"
|maxDate
|Maximum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by maxDate will also be selectable, although React-DateTime-Picker will ensure that no later date is selected.
|n/a
|Date:
new Date()
|maxDetail
|The most detailed calendar view that the user shall see. View defined here also becomes the one on which clicking an item in the calendar will select a date and pass it to onChange. Can be
"hour",
"minute" or
"second". Don't need hour picking? Try React-Date-Picker!
"minute"
"second"
|minDate
|Minimum date that the user can select. Periods partially overlapped by minDate will also be selectable, although React-DateTime-Picker will ensure that no earlier date is selected.
|n/a
|Date:
new Date()
|minDetail
|The least detailed calendar view that the user shall see. Can be
"month",
"year",
"decade" or
"century".
"century"
"decade"
|minuteAriaLabel
aria-label for the minute input.
|n/a
"Minute"
|minutePlaceholder
placeholder for the minute input.
"--"
"mm"
|monthAriaLabel
aria-label for the month input.
|n/a
"Month"
|monthPlaceholder
placeholder for the month input.
"--"
"mm"
|name
|Input name.
"datetime"
"myCustomName"
|nativeInputAriaLabel
aria-label for the native datetime input.
|n/a
"Date"
|onCalendarClose
|Function called when the calendar closes.
|n/a
() => alert('Calendar closed')
|onCalendarOpen
|Function called when the calendar opens.
|n/a
() => alert('Calendar opened')
|onChange
|Function called when the user picks a valid datetime. If any of the fields were excluded using custom
format,
new Date(y, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), where
y is the current year, is going to serve as a "base".
|n/a
(value) => alert('New date is: ', value)
|onClockClose
|Function called when the clock closes.
|n/a
() => alert('Clock closed')
|onClockOpen
|Function called when the clock opens.
|n/a
() => alert('Clock opened')
|openWidgetsOnFocus
|Whether to open the widgets on input focus.
true
false
|returnValue
|Which dates shall be passed by the calendar to the onChange function and onClick{Period} functions. Can be
"start",
"end" or
"range". The latter will cause an array with start and end values to be passed.
"start"
"range"
|required
|Whether datetime input should be required.
false
true
|secondAriaLabel
aria-label for the second input.
|n/a
"Second"
|secondPlaceholder
placeholder for the second input.
"--"
"ss"
|showLeadingZeros
|Whether leading zeros should be rendered in datetime inputs.
false
true
|value
|Input value.
|n/a
|yearAriaLabel
aria-label for the year input.
|n/a
"Year"
|yearPlaceholder
aria-label for the year input.
"----"
"yyyy"
DateTimePicker component passes all props to React-Calendar, with the exception of
className (you can use
calendarClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Calendar component props.
DateTimePicker component passes all props to React-Clock, with the exception of
className (you can use
clockClassName for that instead). There are tons of customizations you can do! For more information, see Clock component props.
The MIT License.
Working with date and time in react can be very heptic because of no built in support for the same, So after searching across lots of package i have came through this package . It allows users to integrate date and time into their react app , my overall experience with package is good till now , although there are lots of packages available for the same but this has a great ui and working with it is so simple.
Have been in search of this for quite some time now. This has a great UI and a lot modular. Lightweight and performant. Don’t even count to my bundle size. Does one thing and very efficiently. Overall a smooth and great experience. Strongly recommended. But there’s a bug that has not been resolved yet.
This package allows us to integrate date and time. I personally used this in my weather app project. The UI of this is very simple and great and give a tinge of aestheticness to the layout. It allows us to choose any date from the calendar. It's a very simple to use React feature.
Overall experience was quite good. The best thing was that we do not need add moment js to integrate this which saves the bundle size count. Very easy to use and uses some common react features which makes this one a highly recommended package. 4 star for me