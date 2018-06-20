A React based date range picker. Demo
Add React Daterange Picker to your project by executing
npm install react-daterange-picker
or
yarn add react-daterange-picker
Here's an example of basic usage:
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import DateRangePicker from 'react-daterange-picker'
import 'react-daterange-picker/dist/css/react-calendar.css' // For some basic styling. (OPTIONAL)
class MyApp extends Component {
state = {
dates: null
}
onSelect = dates => this.setState({dates})
render() {
return (
<div>
<DateRangePicker
onSelect={this.onSelect}
value={this.state.dates}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
|prop
|description
|default
|type
|bemBlock
|String
|bemNamespace
|'DateRangePicker'
|String
|className
|String
|dateStates
|An array of date ranges and their states
|Array
|defaultState
|String
|disableNavigation
|false
|Boolean
|firstOfWeek
|The first day of the week, as a number between 0-6, where 0 is Sunday
|0
|Integer
|helpMessage
|String
|initialDate
|Date
|initialFromValue
|true
|Boolean
|initialMonth
|Overrides values derived from initialDate/initialRange
|Integer
|initialRange
|Object
|initialYear
|Overrides values derived from initialDate/initialRange
|Integer
|locale
|moment().locale()
|String
|maximumDate
|The last date that is possible to choose. Every date after will be unselectable
|null
|Moment or Date
|minimumDate
|The earliest date that is possible to choose. Every date before will be unselectable
|null
|Moment or Date
|numberOfCalendars
|The number of months showing next to each other
|1
|Integer
|onHighlightDate
|Triggered when a date is highlighted (hovered)
|Function
|onHighlightRange
|Triggered when a range is highlighted (hovered)
|Function
|onSelect
|Triggered when a date or range is selected. returns
value
({start, end}) => this.setState({start, end})
|onSelectStart
|Triggered when the first date in a range is selected
|Function
|paginationArrowComponent
|PaginationArrow
|Component
|selectedLabel
|'Your selected dates'
|String
|selectionType
|String (
single or
range)
|singleDateRange
|false
|Boolean
|showLegend
|false
|Boolean
|stateDefinitions
|Object
|value
|Contains the start and end value of the selected date range. Format:
value={start: null, end: null} (moment range)
|null
|Moment
React 0.14, 15, and 16 are all supported in the latest version of react-daterange-picker.
If you wish to user an older version of React, please use react-daterange-picker v0.12.x or below.
All change log information is available within the project's releases.
Please feel to contribute to this project by making pull requests. You can see a list of tasks that can be worked on in the issues list.
Before a pull request can be merged, ensure that you have linted your files and all tests are passing -
npm run lint
npm run test
If you have been added as a project contributor and wish to publish a new release -
package.json contributors list
npm run deploy-example
Once you have the repository cloned run the following commands to get started:
npm install
npm run develop
This will start a local server at
http://localhost:9989 where you can see the
example page. It will also watch for any files changes and rebuild.
To update the compiled files in dist run
npm run build-dist-js, and you can
lint the code with
npm run lint.