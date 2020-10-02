A simple and reusable Datepicker component for React (with persian jalali calendar support) Demo.

This package uses react-persian-datepicker project under the hood.

Installation

The package can be installed via NPM:

npm install react-datepicker2 --save

At this point you can import react-datepicker2 and its styles in your application as follows:

import DatePicker from 'react-datepicker2' ;

Below is a simple example on how to use the Datepicker in a React view.

import React from 'react' import moment from 'moment-jalaali' import DatePicker from 'react-datepicker2' ; export default class ReactClass extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : moment() }; } render() { return < DatePicker onChange = {value => this.setState({ value })} value={this.state.value} /> } }

Configuration

The most basic use of the DatePicker can be described with:

<DatePicker onChange={value => this .setState({ value })} value={ this .state.value} />

Local Development

The master branch contains the latest version of the Datepicker2 component. To start your example app, you can run npm install then npm start . This starts a simple webserver on http://localhost:8080.

Todo

Write some tests

Built With

moment-jalaali - A Jalaali (Jalali, Persian, Khorshidi, Shamsi) calendar system plugin for moment.js.

Thanks

Special thanks to @mohebifar for his open-source project which this component is based on.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome and will be fully credited. I'd be happy to accept PRs for that.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 mberneti Inc. and individual contributors. Licensed under MIT license, see LICENSE for the full license.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!