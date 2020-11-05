React DatePicker

Flexible, Reusable, Mobile friendly DatePicker Component

🎬 Intro

Demo in Storybook

✨ Major Component

RangeDatePicker

DatePicker

Standalone Calendar

The components that you can use are as follows: If you want to configure the DatePicker yourself, you can configure it any way you want through the Default Calendar component .

🔧 Built With

TypeScript

Sass

React

📦 Dependency

Moment.js

In previous versions, moment.js were used. but now it is changed to Day.js to because of bundle size issue (#14)

Day.js is a javascript library for Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates and times. this component use Day.js library to globalize and control date. You can check the locale list through this link.

📲 Installation

yarn add @y0c/react-datepicker npm install --save @y0c/react-datepicker

💡 Examples

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { DatePicker } from '@y0c/react-datepicker' ; import '@y0c/react-datepicker/assets/styles/calendar.scss' ; class DatePickerExample extends Component { onChange = ( date ) => { console .log(date); console .log(date.toDate()); } render() { return ( < DatePicker onChange = {this.onChange}/ > ) } }

You can find more Exmaples and Demo in story book link

🌎 i18n

Features for i18n are provided by Day.js by default.

see locale list https://github.com/iamkun/dayjs/tree/dev/src/

and you can customize the locale object

import 'dayjs/locale/ko' <DatePicker locale= "ko" /> const locale = { name : 'ko' , weekdays : '일요일_월요일_화요일_수요일_목요일_금요일_토요일' .split( '_' ), weekdaysShort : '일_월_화_수_목_금_토' .split( '_' ), months : '1월_2월_3월_4월_5월_6월_7월_8월_9월_10월_11월_12월' .split( '_' ), }; < DatePicker locale = {locale} />

Defaults locale en

🎨 Themeing

Copy this project asset folder under scss file Override scss variable you want(_variable.scss) ( red theme examples )

$base-font-size : 12px ; $title-font-size : 1.3em ; $primary-color-dark : #e64a19 ; $primary-color : #ff5722 ; $primary-color-light : #ffccbc ; $primary-color-text : #ffffff ; $accent-color : #ff5252 ; $primary-text-color : #212121 ; $secondary-text-color : #757575 ; $divider-color : #e4e4e4 ; $today-bg-color : #fff9c4 ; @ import "../node_modules/@y0c/react-datepicker/assets/styles/_mixin.scss" ; @ import "../node_modules/@y0c/react-datepicker/assets/styles/app.scss" ;

if you want custom css rewrite app.scss file

Try this example!

⚙️ Local Development

This component is managed by a storybook which is combined with develop environment and documentation . If you want develop in local environment, clone project and develop through a storybook

git clone https://github.com/y0c/react-datepicker.git yarn yarn run storybook

Open your browser and connect http://localhost:6006

💼 Get Support

Please fork and use https://codesandbox.io/s/pw6n17pk57 to reproduce your problem.

Open a new issue(Bug or Feature) on Github

Join the Gitter room to chat with other developers.

👨‍👦‍👦 Contribution

Issue and Pull Request are always welcome!

📝 License

MIT