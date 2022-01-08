openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-datepicker

by Hacker0x01
4.5.0 (see all)

A simple and reusable datepicker component for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

6.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

378

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Average Rating

4.3/510
Read All Reviews
uravgkarthik
lepusarcticus
katharinbenson
LMestre14
ksorv
Dhruvkaran
binaryman008

Top Feedback

16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
5Performant
2Buggy
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Date Picker

npm version Test suite Dependency Status codecov Downloads Code Quality: Javascript Total Alerts

A simple and reusable Datepicker component for React (Demo)

Installation

The package can be installed via npm:

npm install react-datepicker --save

Or via yarn:

yarn add react-datepicker

You’ll need to install React and PropTypes separately since those dependencies aren’t included in the package. If you need to use a locale other than the default en-US, you'll also need to import that into your project from date-fns (see Localization section below). Below is a simple example of how to use the Datepicker in a React view. You will also need to require the CSS file from this package (or provide your own). The example below shows how to include the CSS from this package if your build system supports requiring CSS files (Webpack is one that does).

import React, { useState } from "react";
import DatePicker from "react-datepicker";

import "react-datepicker/dist/react-datepicker.css";

// CSS Modules, react-datepicker-cssmodules.css
// import 'react-datepicker/dist/react-datepicker-cssmodules.css';

const Example = () => {
  const [startDate, setStartDate] = useState(new Date());
  return (
    <DatePicker selected={startDate} onChange={(date) => setStartDate(date)} />
  );
};

Configuration

The most basic use of the DatePicker can be described with:

<DatePicker selected={startdate} onChange={(date) => setStartDate(date)} />

You can use onSelect event handler which fires each time some calendar date has been selected

<DatePicker
  selected={date}
  onSelect={handleDateSelect} //when day is clicked
  onChange={handleDateChange} //only when value has changed
/>

onClickOutside handler may be useful to close datepicker in inline mode

See here for a full list of props that may be passed to the component. Examples are given on the main website.

Time picker

You can also include a time picker by adding the showTimeSelect prop

<DatePicker
  selected={date}
  onChange={handleDateChange}
  showTimeSelect
  dateFormat="Pp"
/>

Times will be displayed at 30-minute intervals by default (default configurable via timeIntervals prop)

More examples of how to use the time picker are given on the main website

Localization

The date picker relies on date-fns internationalization to localize its display components. By default, the date picker will use the locale globally set, which is English. Provided are 3 helper methods to set the locale:

  • registerLocale (string, object): loads an imported locale object from date-fns
  • setDefaultLocale (string): sets a registered locale as the default for all datepicker instances
  • getDefaultLocale: returns a string showing the currently set default locale
import { registerLocale, setDefaultLocale } from  "react-datepicker";
import es from 'date-fns/locale/es';
registerLocale('es', es)

<DatePicker
  locale="es"
/>

Locales can be changed in the following way:

  • Globally - setDefaultLocale('es');

Compatibility

React

We're always trying to stay compatible with the latest version of React. We can't support all older versions of React.

Latest compatible versions:

  • React 16 or newer: React-datepicker v2.9.4 and newer
  • React 15.5: React-datepicker v2.9.3
  • React 15.4.1: needs React-datepicker v0.40.0, newer won't work (due to react-onclickoutside dependencies)
  • React 0.14 or newer: All above React-datepicker v0.13.0
  • React 0.13: React-datepicker v0.13.0
  • pre React 0.13: React-datepicker v0.6.2

Moment.js

Up until version 1.8.0, this package was using Moment.js. Starting v2.0.0, we switched to using date-fns, which uses native Date objects, to reduce the size of the package. If you're switching from 1.8.0 to 2.0.0 or higher, please see the updated example above of check out the examples site for up to date examples.

Browser Support

The date picker is compatible with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and IE10+.

Unfortunately, it is difficult to support legacy browsers while maintaining our ability to develop new features in the future. For IE9 support, it is known that the classlist polyfill is needed, but this may change or break at any point in the future.

Local Development

The master branch contains the latest version of the Datepicker component.

To begin local development:

  1. yarn install
  2. yarn build-dev
  3. yarn start

The last step starts documentation app as a simple webserver on http://localhost:3000.

You can run yarn test to execute the test suite and linters. To help you develop the component we’ve set up some tests that cover the basic functionality (can be found in /tests). Even though we’re big fans of testing, this only covers a small piece of the component. We highly recommend you add tests when you’re adding new functionality.

The examples

The examples are hosted within the docs folder and are ran in the simple app that loads the Datepicker. To extend the examples with a new example, you can simply duplicate one of the existing examples and change the unique properties of your example.

Accessibility

Keyboard support

  • Left: Move to the previous day.
  • Right: Move to the next day.
  • Up: Move to the previous week.
  • Down: Move to the next week.
  • PgUp: Move to the previous month.
  • PgDn: Move to the next month.
  • Home: Move to the previous year.
  • End: Move to the next year.
  • Enter/Esc/Tab: close the calendar. (Enter & Esc calls preventDefault)

For month picker

  • Left: Move to the previous month.
  • Right: Move to the next month.
  • Enter: Select date and close the calendar

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2021 HackerOne Inc. and individual contributors. Licensed under MIT license, see LICENSE for the full license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation12
Easy to Use16
Performant5
Highly Customizable9
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy2
Abandoned1
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
6 days ago
Easy to Use

A simple, easy-to-use date picker that I've found useful for many of my ReactJs Applications! 9 out of 10 React developers use this Component if they've got to collect date from users. Lightweight and customizable which is what I love the most about this library! They've got all your date and time needs covered. The documentation has also been great and they've sort of maintained this project really well. It is easy to embed and the tutorials are on point! Go for it!

0
Ashutosh PandeIndore, Madhya Pradesh, India33 Ratings37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I will use this date-picker always if I don't use material-UI in a project. This is a very simple and up-to-the-mark date picker I have ever seen. Easy to implement and the docs cover the properties and this also supports moment.js in case you need to change the timezone for your application for the date-picker. Highly recommended if you don't use any additional libraries for date-picker.

0
Katharin BensonIndia105 Ratings134 Reviews
Machine Learning and Deep Learning Enthusiast.
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

This light weight date picker library is my goto choice. The customisability for the library is admirable. Highly reusable in my experience. The documentation is well written and covers all the use cases. Even the components within the calendar is customisable. There are some super cool animated date time pickers within the library too. TypeScript support is questionable.

0
Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
November 20, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Responsive Maintainers

A commonly used component for date selection. It's a simple ui component but with a lot of customization behind it and a lot of logic implemented. From simply selecting a date, or just the year, to being able to select a range of dates, change the year or month, change the ui through css or directly through props. It's very well documented and recommended

0
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
7 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

In my opinion, these guys won the datepicker war when it comes to customization and functionality. They allow formatting through the moment so most of the things just work as they should. Then, they allow popperJS extension, Just pass popper props and it'll use them to render the picker at the right place. Couldn't have asked for more.

0

Alternatives

rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
511K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
269K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rmd
react-multi-date-pickera simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars
GitHub Stars
177
Weekly Downloads
8K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

Complete React Datepicker Tutorial with Examples - CodeSource.io
codesource.io1 year agoComplete React Datepicker Tutorial with Examples - CodeSource.ioIn this tutorial, you will learn how to use React datepicker in your React project. You learn from a basic example to a specific use case
How to use react-datepicker to build better internal apps
retool.com9 months agoHow to use react-datepicker to build better internal appsreact-datepicker is a library for building (surprise) date picker components in React. This guide will walk through the basics, as well as more advanced features like clear buttons and using state.
react-datepicker examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-datepicker examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-datepicker by viewing and forking react-datepicker example apps on CodeSandbox
React Date Picker - javatpoint
www.javatpoint.comReact Date Picker - javatpointReact Date Picker with ReactJS Tutorial, ReactJS Introduction, ReactJS Features, ReactJS Installation, Pros and Cons of ReactJS, AngularJS vs ReactJS, Reactnative vs ReactJS, ReactJS Router, ReactJS Flux Concept, ReactJS Animations, ReactJS Discussion, ReactJS Quick Guide, etc.
React Datepicker: How To Use Datepicker Component In React
appdividend.com6 months agoReact Datepicker: How To Use Datepicker Component In ReactDate and Time are some of the most important parts of any web application. No matter which framework you are using to build and react is no different. The Datepicker component is the most used in any web application. There are many packages available