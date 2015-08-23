openbase logo
react-date-select

by Jed Watson
0.0.7 (see all)

A React Date Select / Picker Input Component

Readme

Under Development

NOTE This component is currently under development and doesn't actually work yet. If you're interested, please add a star / watch the repo and we'll have it ready for use very soon! Thanks :)

React-Date-Select

A Date Select / Picker control built with and for React. Initially built for use in KeystoneJS.

Demo & Examples

Live demo: jedwatson.github.io/react-date-select

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install
gulp dev

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

Project Status

This project is currently under initial development. Feedback and contributions welcome!

Installation

The easiest way to use React-Date-Select is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-date-select.js and dist/react-date-select.css in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included the React, Lodash and classNames packages.

npm install react-date-select --save

Usage

coming soon

License

MIT Licensed. Copyright (c) Jed Watson 2015.

