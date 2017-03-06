React-datalist is an attempt at making a \ polyfill as a reusable react module.

Feedback in the form of issues and pull-requests is very much appreciated!

Check out the DEMO

PS! For use with react@0.12 or earlier, user react-datalist@1.3.1. 2.0.0 support react@0.13.0 and newer.

Install

npm install react-datalist

Use

var React = require ( 'react' ) var ReactDatalist = require ( 'react-datalist' ) var options = [ 'apple' , 'orange' , 'pear' , 'pineapple' , 'melon' ] React.render( < ReactDatalist list = "fruit" options = {options} /> , document.body)

Props

list * - <datalist id="list"> and < input list="list"> options * - the available options placeholder - a placeholder for the input field forcePoly - always use the polyfill ( default false ) blurTimeout - timeout after blur before hinding opts ( default 200 ms) autoPosition - automatically position the options list ( default true ) initialFilter - set the initial input value ( default '' ) hideOptionsOnEsc - hide options on esc ( default true ) hideOptionsOnBlur - hide options on input blur ( default true ) includeLayoutStyle - include internal layout styling (style tag) ( default true ) onOptionSelected - callback triggered when option is considered selected getController - pass a function to collect a controller object (see below) * = required

getController

The getController property is there to enable external control of the component's inner state - while keeping the state in sync. It takes a function that will return a controller object.

getController : function ( controller ) { }

The controller offers the following

controller.setFilter(string, callback) - sets the value of the input controller.toggleOptions(callback) - toggle show /hide of options . shown bool passed to callback. controller.getState() - gets the current inner state controller.setState(newState, callback) - set a new inner state

React-datalist includes both a input and a datalist element. In order to stay fairly simple to use, align with react and avoid native events and other trickery, this was necessary. The structure is as follows:

// Native < div class = "react-datalist-container" > < input class = "react-datalist-input" > < datalist class = "react-datalist" > < option value = "values" > </ datalist > </ div > // Polyfill < div class = "react-datalist-container" > < input class = "react-datalist-input" > < div class = "react-datalist" > < div class = "react-datalist-option" > values </ div > </ div > </ div >

If you need to interact with the input element, attach listeners like onInputChange, onInputBlur, etc. (Note to self: expose additional input events. Note to others: encourage by creating issues)

Styling

There is also some (quite useful) styling you can/should use. You can find it under node_modules/react-datalist/react-datalist.styl. If you don't use stylus it's pretty small and easy to copy. I might include it if I pack up a UMD module for React-datalist. Anyone want that? Create an issue :-)

(Note to self: Convert styling to plain css)

(Idea: Should I pack a commonjs module that include the styling?)

JSX

The module itself does not make us of JSX as not to impose restrictions on the user.

Features

For a full feature list check out the spec.

Changelog

Bumped React peerDependency major version to ^15.0.0 🎉 thanks to @dcousens

Support for React v0.14 🚀

Updated testdom which also updates jsdom wich in turn requires node 4+ 😝

Support for React v0.13 🎉 🚀

Moved react to peerDependencies with >= instaed of ^

Added support for props.className to set extra classes (by @blackbing #11)

Added support for props.defaultValue to set default value (by @blackbing #11)

Added hideOptionsOnEsc for the ability to opt out of hiding options when user hits esc

Added controller.getState for a sneak peak at the inner state

Added controller.setState for improved external control

Bumped the blurTimeout up to 200ms (people were having issues)

Added the ability to specify blurTimeout via props

Added hideOptionsOnBlur for the ability to opt out of hide-options-on-blur

Removed setFilter support

Added a more generic getController prop that returns an object with functions for external control

Added setFilter to controller

Added toggleOptions to controller

Added support for externally controlling the filter state via the setFilter property.

Minor improvement to help testing (test are too fast for my timeouts :-P)

Increased hide-options timeout on blur (more time to make click register)

Supporting placeholder property for input

Added support for passing initial input value via the initialFilter property.

Initial release! YaY :-D

enjoy.