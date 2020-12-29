Export table data as a CSV or Excel file, filter and print the data.

Getting started

Install with NPM:

Install the data-table component first,

$ npm install react-data- table -component styled-components

then install the data-table-extensions extension.

$ npm install react-data- table -component-extensions

Usage

Live Demo CodeSandbox

Features

Export the file in *.csv and *.xls format.

Print the table data.

Filter table data by all columns.

Example

Example of filtering table data and export, print buttons.

import React from 'react' ; import DataTable from 'react-data-table-component' ; import DataTableExtensions from 'react-data-table-component-extensions' ; import 'react-data-table-component-extensions/dist/index.css' ; import { columns, data } from './Data.js' ; function App ( ) { const tableData = { columns, data, }; return ( < DataTableExtensions { ...tableData } > < DataTable noHeader defaultSortField = "id" defaultSortAsc = {false} pagination highlightOnHover /> </ DataTableExtensions > ); } export default App;

export const columns = [ { name : 'Title' , selector : 'title' , sortable : true , }, { name : 'Director' , selector : 'director' , sortable : true , }, { name : 'Genres' , selector : 'genres' , sortable : true , cell : d => < span > {d.genres.join(', ')} </ span > , }, { name : 'Year' , selector : 'year' , sortable : true , }, ]; export const data = [ { title : 'Beetlejuice' , year : '1988' , genres : [ 'Comedy' , 'Fantasy' , ], director : 'Tim Burton' , }, { id : 2 , title : 'The Cotton Club' , year : '1984' , runtime : '127' , genres : [ 'Crime' , 'Drama' , 'Music' , ], director : 'Francis Ford Coppola' , }];

Properties

Descriptions and configuration settings for component properties.

Property Type Required Default Description columns array yes [] Table column configuration data array no [] Table data filter bool no true Enable input filter filterPlaceholder string no Filter Table Default placeholder for the filter field filterHidden bool no true Filter hidden fields export bool no true Enable export button print bool no true Enable print button exportHeaders bool no false Exports data with table headers

Column Properties

Property Type Required Description cellExport func no Export configuration row => ({Title: row.Title, Example: row.Example})

Author

Barış Ateş