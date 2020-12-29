openbase logo
rdt

react-data-table-component-extensions

by Barış Ateş
1.5.2 (see all)

Export table data as a CSV or Excel file, filter and print the data.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-data-table-component-extensions

Export table data as a CSV or Excel file, filter and print the data.

npm package Build Status Dependencies Status Package Size

Getting started

Install with NPM:

Install the data-table component first,

$ npm install react-data-table-component styled-components

then install the data-table-extensions extension.

$ npm install react-data-table-component-extensions

Usage

Live Demo CodeSandbox

Features
  • Export the file in *.csv and *.xls format.
  • Print the table data.
  • Filter table data by all columns.

Example

Example of filtering table data and export, print buttons.

Default Theme

// App.js
import React from 'react';
import DataTable from 'react-data-table-component';
import DataTableExtensions from 'react-data-table-component-extensions';
import 'react-data-table-component-extensions/dist/index.css';
import { columns, data } from './Data.js';

function App() {
  const tableData = {
    columns,
    data,
  };

  return (
    <DataTableExtensions
      {...tableData}
    >
      <DataTable
        noHeader
        defaultSortField="id"
        defaultSortAsc={false}
        pagination
        highlightOnHover
      />
    </DataTableExtensions>
  );
}

export default App;

// Data.js
export const columns = [
  {
    name: 'Title',
    selector: 'title',
    sortable: true,
  },
  {
    name: 'Director',
    selector: 'director',
    sortable: true,
  },
  {
    name: 'Genres',
    selector: 'genres',
    sortable: true,
    cell: d => <span>{d.genres.join(', ')}</span>,
  },
  {
    name: 'Year',
    selector: 'year',
    sortable: true,
  },
];

export const data = [
  {
    title: 'Beetlejuice',
    year: '1988',
    genres: [
      'Comedy',
      'Fantasy',
    ],
    director: 'Tim Burton',
  },
  {
    id: 2,
    title: 'The Cotton Club',
    year: '1984',
    runtime: '127',
    genres: [
      'Crime',
      'Drama',
      'Music',
    ],
    director: 'Francis Ford Coppola',
  }];

Properties

Descriptions and configuration settings for component properties.

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
columnsarrayyes[]Table column configuration
dataarrayno[]Table data
filterboolnotrueEnable input filter
filterPlaceholderstringnoFilter TableDefault placeholder for the filter field
filterHiddenboolnotrueFilter hidden fields
exportboolnotrueEnable export button
printboolnotrueEnable print button
exportHeadersboolnofalseExports data with table headers
Column Properties
PropertyTypeRequiredDescription
cellExportfuncnoExport configuration row => ({Title: row.Title, Example: row.Example})

Author

Barış Ateş

