Export table data as a CSV or Excel file, filter and print the data.
Install the data-table component first,
$ npm install react-data-table-component styled-components
then install the data-table-extensions extension.
$ npm install react-data-table-component-extensions
Live Demo CodeSandbox
Example of filtering table data and export, print buttons.
// App.js
import React from 'react';
import DataTable from 'react-data-table-component';
import DataTableExtensions from 'react-data-table-component-extensions';
import 'react-data-table-component-extensions/dist/index.css';
import { columns, data } from './Data.js';
function App() {
const tableData = {
columns,
data,
};
return (
<DataTableExtensions
{...tableData}
>
<DataTable
noHeader
defaultSortField="id"
defaultSortAsc={false}
pagination
highlightOnHover
/>
</DataTableExtensions>
);
}
export default App;
// Data.js
export const columns = [
{
name: 'Title',
selector: 'title',
sortable: true,
},
{
name: 'Director',
selector: 'director',
sortable: true,
},
{
name: 'Genres',
selector: 'genres',
sortable: true,
cell: d => <span>{d.genres.join(', ')}</span>,
},
{
name: 'Year',
selector: 'year',
sortable: true,
},
];
export const data = [
{
title: 'Beetlejuice',
year: '1988',
genres: [
'Comedy',
'Fantasy',
],
director: 'Tim Burton',
},
{
id: 2,
title: 'The Cotton Club',
year: '1984',
runtime: '127',
genres: [
'Crime',
'Drama',
'Music',
],
director: 'Francis Ford Coppola',
}];
Descriptions and configuration settings for component properties.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
|columns
|array
|yes
|[]
|Table column configuration
|data
|array
|no
|[]
|Table data
|filter
|bool
|no
|true
|Enable input filter
|filterPlaceholder
|string
|no
|Filter Table
|Default placeholder for the filter field
|filterHidden
|bool
|no
|true
|Filter hidden fields
|export
|bool
|no
|true
|Enable export button
|bool
|no
|true
|Enable print button
|exportHeaders
|bool
|no
|false
|Exports data with table headers
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
|cellExport
|func
|no
|Export configuration
row => ({Title: row.Title, Example: row.Example})
Barış Ateş