rdt

react-data-table-component

by John Betancur
7.4.5 (see all)

A responsive table library with built-in sorting, pagination, selection, expandable rows, and customizable styling.

Readme

Netlify Status npm version codecov License

React Data Table Component

GitHub release

Creating yet another React table library came out of necessity while developing a web application for a growing startup. I discovered that while there are some great table libraries out there, some required heavy customization, were missing out of the box features such as built in sorting and pagination, or required understanding the atomic structure of html tables.

If you want to achieve balance with the force and want a simple but flexible table library give React Data Table Component a chance. If you require an Excel clone, then this is not the React table library you are looking for 👋

Key Features

  • Declarative configuration
  • Built-in and configurable:
    • Sorting
    • Selectable Rows
    • Expandable Rows
    • Pagination
  • Themeable/Customizable
  • Accessibility
  • Responsive (via x-scroll/flex)

Documentation Website

Netlify Status

The documentation contains information about installation, usage and contributions.

https://react-data-table-component.netlify.app

Supporting React Data Table Component

If you would like to support the project financially, visit our campaign on OpenCollective. Your contributions help accelerate the development of React Data Table Component!

Contributors

JollyGood9711 Ratings8 Reviews
November 2, 2020
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

If you want a table in your react app but don't have a need for bootstrap then this is perfect. You can pass your column and row data to properties called column, data respectively. Highly customisable, you can have your own custom theme for the table as well. It has everything you need, from sorting to formatting data and conditionally customizing cells.

0
gmachlev
November 3, 2020
November 3, 2020

with this package you can integrate simple data-table in you react application. you can customize is yourself to make it prettier. it has also the basic functions you can use on the data itself.

0
Julian
4 months ago
Software Engineer in @microsoft's Developer Division & Alumnus of Worcester Polytechnic Institute
4 months ago
M-abobakr
December 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

