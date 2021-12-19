Creating yet another React table library came out of necessity while developing a web application for a growing startup. I discovered that while there are some great table libraries out there, some required heavy customization, were missing out of the box features such as built in sorting and pagination, or required understanding the atomic structure of html tables.
If you want to achieve balance with the force and want a simple but flexible table library give React Data Table Component a chance. If you require an Excel clone, then this is not the React table library you are looking for 👋
The documentation contains information about installation, usage and contributions.
https://react-data-table-component.netlify.app
If you would like to support the project financially, visit our campaign on OpenCollective. Your contributions help accelerate the development of React Data Table Component!
If you want a table in your react app but don't have a need for bootstrap then this is perfect. You can pass your column and row data to properties called column, data respectively. Highly customisable, you can have your own custom theme for the table as well. It has everything you need, from sorting to formatting data and conditionally customizing cells.
with this package you can integrate simple data-table in you react application. you can customize is yourself to make it prettier. it has also the basic functions you can use on the data itself.