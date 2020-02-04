A simple react component that helps you sort and paginate a list of data.
You want to display a custom set of data in a table or list and want to be able to sort and/or paginate it. You also want to have freedom of styling and a simple API.
Components with a render prop like Downshift and React Router's Route are gaining popularity. The render prop pattern gives you maximum flexibility in the way you render and style your components because the render prop itself doens't render anything.
I've made this component because I was looking for a React table component that would give me as much control as possible over rendering and styling. I couldn't find it, so I decided to build something myself. This is my first open source React Component, any feedback or contributions are very welcome!
Note: If you need to render a really large dataset where performance is vital, something like react-virtualized is probably a better fit.
This modules is distributed via npm. You can install it with npm:
npm install --save react-data-sort
This package has
react and
prop-types as peerDependencies. Make sure to install
them if you haven't.
import Datasort from 'react-data-sort'
const tableData = [{ id: 1, name: 'b', id: 2, name: 'c', id: 3, name: 'a' }]
function App() {
return (
<Datasort
data={tableData}
paginate
render={({ data }) => (
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<td>Id</td>
<td>Name</td>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
{data.map(({ id, name }) => (
<tr key={id}>
<td>{id}</td>
<td>{name}</td>
</tr>
))}
</tbody>
</table>
)}
/>
)
}
export default App
By default, it will return the data in the same order that you've given it. The above code will result in this table:
|ID
|Name
|1
|b
|2
|c
|3
|a
array| defaults to
[]An array of data that you want to render
string| defaults to
desc| can be
ascor
descThis is the direction in which the data is sorted by default.
string| defaults to
null| can be null or an object key in your data array. This is the key by which your data is sorted.
number| defaults to
10The number of items to show on one page. Only works if
paginateprop is
true.
boolean| defaults to
false
Enables pagination functionality and slices your data to the current page.
array| defaults to the keys of the first item in
data
Sets the keys to search in
The internal state manages
direction,
sortBy,
searchQuery and
activePage. In some cases, you want to control that state outside the component, for
example if you use
redux or
mobx to manage your state. You can set
direction,
sortBy,
searchQuery and
active as props, thus making that part of
the state 'controlled'.
The render prop expects a function and doesn't render anything. It's argument is an object, with the internal state and a couple of actions.
<Datasort
data={tableData}
paginate
render={({
data,
activePage,
pages,
sortBy,
searchQuery,
// etc..
}) => (
// Render jsx stuff here
)}
/>
You can change the internal state with these actions.
|property
|type
|description
|toggleDirection
function()
|toggle the direction from
asc to
desc or viceversa
|setDirection
function(direction: string)
|set the direction to
asc or
desc
|prevPage
function()
|go to the previous page (only if
paginate is true)
|nextPage
function()
|go to the next page (only if
paginate is true)
|goToPage
function(index: number)
|go to a specific page
|setSortBy
function(key: string)
|set the key to sort the data by
|reset
function()
|reset to the initial state
|search
function(query: string)
|search for a query in given data
These are the internal state values
|property
|type
|description
|activePage
number
|the current active page
|pages
number
|the total amount of pages The current active page
|sortBy
string /
null
|the current key where the data is sorted by
|direction
string
|the current direction where the data is sorted by
|searchQuery
string
|the current search query
MIT