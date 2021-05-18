React Data Menu

Smart data-driven menu rendered in an overlay.

Hints-based aligning with custom renderers and factories.

Never clipped by other components or screen edges.

📺 Demo

http://dkozar.github.io/react-data-menu/

📺 Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvtC0xsn6ig

⚡ Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { LinkRenderer } from './renderers/LinkRenderer.js' ; import { Menu } from 'react-data-menu' ; function callback ( item ) { console .log( 'item clicked' , item); } export class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { position : { x : 100 , y : 100 }, items : [{ type : 'label' , title : 'Menu Popup 1' }, '-' , { title : 'Menu item 1-1' , callback : callback, items : [{ title : 'Menu Popup 2' }, '-' , { title : 'Menu item 2-1' , callback : callback, items : [{ title : 'Menu Popup 3' }, '-' , { title : 'Menu item 3-1' }] }] }, { title : 'Menu item 1-2' }, '-' , { type : 'link' , title : 'Give me the stars!' , url : 'https://github.com/dkozar/react-data-menu/stargazers' , target : '_blank' }]; }; } render() { var renderers = { 'link' : LinkRenderer }; return ( < Menu items = {this.state.items} position = {this.state.position} renderers = {renderers} /> ); } } render( < App /> , document.body);

🚚 Installation

Option A - use it as NPM plugin:

npm install react-data-menu --save

This will install the package into the node_modules folder of your project.

Option B - download the project source:

git clone https://github.com/dkozar/react-data-menu.git cd react-data-menu npm install

npm install will install all the dependencies (and their dependencies) into the node_modules folder.

Then, you should run one of the builds.

🏭 Builds

🚀 Hot-loader development build

npm start open http://localhost:3000

This will give you the build that will partially update the browser via webpack whenever you save the edited source file.

Additionally, it will keep the React component state intact.

For more info on React hot-loader, take a look into this fantastic video.

🚁 Demo build

npm run demo

This should build the minified demo folder (it's how the demo is built).

npm run debug

This should build the non-minified demo folder (for easier debugging).

You could install the http-server for running demo builds in the browser:

npm install http-server http-server

🚂 Additional builds

npm run build

Runs Babel on source files (converting ES6 and React to JS) and puts them into the build folder.

npm run dist

Builds the webpackUniversalModuleDefinition and puts it into the dist folder.

npm run all

Runs all the builds: build + dist + demo.

npm run test

Runs the tests.

⚙️ Maintainance

React 0.14: https://github.com/dkozar/react-data-menu/commits/react-0.14

👍 Thanks to:

🚀 React Transform Boilerplate for the workflow.