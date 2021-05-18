Smart data-driven menu rendered in an overlay.
Hints-based aligning with custom renderers and factories.
Never clipped by other components or screen edges.
http://dkozar.github.io/react-data-menu/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TvtC0xsn6ig
// ES6
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { LinkRenderer } from './renderers/LinkRenderer.js';
import { Menu } from 'react-data-menu';
function callback(item) {
console.log('item clicked', item);
}
export class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
position: {
x: 100,
y: 100
},
items: [{
type: 'label',
title: 'Menu Popup 1'
}, '-', {
title: 'Menu item 1-1',
callback: callback,
items: [{ // sub-menu
title: 'Menu Popup 2'
}, '-', {
title: 'Menu item 2-1',
callback: callback,
items: [{ // sub-sub-menu
title: 'Menu Popup 3'
}, '-', {
title: 'Menu item 3-1'
}]
}]
}, {
title: 'Menu item 1-2'
}, '-', {
type: 'link',
title: 'Give me the stars!',
url: 'https://github.com/dkozar/react-data-menu/stargazers',
target: '_blank'
}];
};
}
render() {
var renderers = {
'link': LinkRenderer
};
return (
<Menu items={this.state.items} position={this.state.position} renderers={renderers} />
);
}
}
render(<App />, document.body);
npm install react-data-menu --save
This will install the package into the node_modules folder of your project.
git clone https://github.com/dkozar/react-data-menu.git
cd react-data-menu
npm install
npm install will install all the dependencies (and their dependencies) into the node_modules folder.
Then, you should run one of the builds.
npm start
open http://localhost:3000
This will give you the build that will partially update the browser via webpack whenever you save the edited source file.
Additionally, it will keep the React component state intact.
For more info on React hot-loader, take a look into this fantastic video.
npm run demo
This should build the minified demo folder (it's how the demo is built).
npm run debug
This should build the non-minified demo folder (for easier debugging).
You could install the http-server for running demo builds in the browser:
npm install http-server
http-server
npm run build
Runs Babel on source files (converting ES6 and React to JS) and puts them into the build folder.
npm run dist
Builds the webpackUniversalModuleDefinition and puts it into the dist folder.
npm run all
Runs all the builds: build + dist + demo.
npm run test
Runs the tests.
React 0.14: https://github.com/dkozar/react-data-menu/commits/react-0.14
🚀 React Transform Boilerplate for the workflow.