Features

Install

npm install react-data-grid

react-data-grid is published as ECMAScript modules for evergreen browsers / bundlers, and CommonJS for server-side rendering / Jest.

Quick start

import DataGrid from 'react-data-grid' ; const columns = [ { key : 'id' , name : 'ID' }, { key : 'title' , name : 'Title' } ]; const rows = [ { id : 0 , title : 'Example' }, { id : 1 , title : 'Demo' } ]; function App ( ) { return < DataGrid columns = {columns} rows = {rows} /> ; }

API

Components

Props

columns: readonly Column<R, SR>[]

See Column .

An array describing the grid's columns.

⚠️ Passing a new columns array will trigger a re-render for the whole grid, avoid changing it as much as possible for optimal performance.

rows: readonly R[]

An array of rows, the rows data can be of any type.

An optional array of summary rows, usually used to display total values for example.

A function returning a unique key/identifier per row. rowKeyGetter is required for row selection to work.

import DataGrid from 'react-data-grid'; interface Row { id: number; name: string; } function rowKeyGetter(row: Row) { return row.id; } function MyGrid() { return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} rowKeyGetter={rowKeyGetter} />; }

💡 While optional, setting this prop is recommended for optimal performance as the returned value is used to set the key prop on the row elements.

A function receiving row updates. The first parameter is a new rows array with both the updated rows and the other untouched rows. The second parameter is an object with an indexes array highlighting which rows have changed by their index, and the column where the change happened.

import { useState } from 'react'; import DataGrid from 'react-data-grid'; function MyGrid() { const [rows, setRows] = useState(initialRows); return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} onRowsChange={setRows} />; }

Default: 35 pixels

Either a number defining the height of row in pixels, or a function returning dynamic row heights.

Default: 35 pixels

A number defining the height of the header row.

Default: 35 pixels

A number defining the height of summary rows.

rowGrouper?: Maybe<(rows: readonly R[], columnKey: string) => Record<string, readonly R[]>>

This prop can be used to override the internal components. The prop accepts an object of type

interface Components<TRow, TSummaryRow> { sortIcon?: Maybe<ComponentType<SortIconProps>>; checkboxFormatter?: Maybe< | ForwardRefExoticComponent<CheckboxFormatterProps & RefAttributes<HTMLOrSVGElement>> | ComponentType<CheckboxFormatterProps> >; rowRenderer?: Maybe<ComponentType<RowRendererProps<TRow, TSummaryRow>>>; noRowsFallback?: Maybe<React.ReactNode>; }

For example, the default <Row /> component can be wrapped via the rowRenderer prop to add context providers or tweak props

import DataGrid, { Row, RowRendererProps } from 'react-data-grid'; function MyRowRenderer(props: RowRendererProps<Row>) { return ( <MyContext.Provider value={123}> <Row {...props} /> </MyContext.Provider> ); } function MyGrid() { return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} components={{ rowRenderer: MyRowRenderer }} />; }

⚠️ To prevent all rows from being unmounted on re-renders, make sure to pass a static or memoized component to rowRenderer .

This property sets the text direction of the grid, it defaults to 'ltr' (left-to-right). Setting direction to 'rtl' has the following effects:

Columns flow from right to left

Frozen columns are pinned on the right

Column resize handle is shown on the left edge of the column

Scrollbar is moved to the left

className?: string | undefined

style?: CSSProperties | undefined

'aria-label'?: string | undefined

'aria-labelledby'?: string | undefined

'aria-describedby'?: string | undefined

Props

See EditorProps

See components

Props

See RowRendererProps

The ref prop is supported.

Props

onSort: (ctrlClick: boolean) => void

sortDirection: SortDirection | undefined

priority: number | undefined

isCellSelected: boolean

Props

See FormatterProps

Props

value: boolean

isCellSelected: boolean

disabled?: boolean | undefined

onChange: (value: boolean, isShiftClick: boolean) => void

onClick?: MouseEventHandler<T> | undefined

'aria-label'?: string | undefined

'aria-labelledby'?: string | undefined

Props

See GroupFormatterProps

Hooks

Other

Types

Column

DataGridHandle

EditorProps

FormatterProps

GroupFormatterProps

RowRendererProps

Generics