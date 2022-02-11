rdg-light or
rdg-dark classes.
:dir pseudo class is not supported
npm install react-data-grid
react-data-grid is published as ECMAScript modules for evergreen browsers / bundlers, and CommonJS for server-side rendering / Jest.
import DataGrid from 'react-data-grid';
const columns = [
{ key: 'id', name: 'ID' },
{ key: 'title', name: 'Title' }
];
const rows = [
{ id: 0, title: 'Example' },
{ id: 1, title: 'Demo' }
];
function App() {
return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} />;
}
<DataGrid />
columns: readonly Column<R, SR>[]
See
Column.
An array describing the grid's columns.
⚠️ Passing a new
columns array will trigger a re-render for the whole grid, avoid changing it as much as possible for optimal performance.
rows: readonly R[]
An array of rows, the rows data can be of any type.
summaryRows?: Maybe<readonly SR[]>
An optional array of summary rows, usually used to display total values for example.
rowKeyGetter?: Maybe<(row: R) => K>
A function returning a unique key/identifier per row.
rowKeyGetter is required for row selection to work.
import DataGrid from 'react-data-grid';
interface Row {
id: number;
name: string;
}
function rowKeyGetter(row: Row) {
return row.id;
}
function MyGrid() {
return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} rowKeyGetter={rowKeyGetter} />;
}
💡 While optional, setting this prop is recommended for optimal performance as the returned value is used to set the
key prop on the row elements.
onRowsChange?: Maybe<(rows: R[], data: RowsChangeData<R, SR>) => void>
A function receiving row updates.
The first parameter is a new rows array with both the updated rows and the other untouched rows.
The second parameter is an object with an
indexes array highlighting which rows have changed by their index, and the
column where the change happened.
import { useState } from 'react';
import DataGrid from 'react-data-grid';
function MyGrid() {
const [rows, setRows] = useState(initialRows);
return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} onRowsChange={setRows} />;
}
rowHeight?: Maybe<number | ((args: RowHeightArgs<R>) => number)>
Default:
35 pixels
Either a number defining the height of row in pixels, or a function returning dynamic row heights.
headerRowHeight?: Maybe<number>
Default:
35 pixels
A number defining the height of the header row.
summaryRowHeight?: Maybe<number>
Default:
35 pixels
A number defining the height of summary rows.
selectedRows?: Maybe<ReadonlySet<K>>
onSelectedRowsChange?: Maybe<(selectedRows: Set<K>) => void>
sortColumns?: Maybe<readonly SortColumn[]>
onSortColumnsChange?: Maybe<(sortColumns: SortColumn[]) => void>
defaultColumnOptions?: Maybe<DefaultColumnOptions<R, SR>>
groupBy?: Maybe<readonly string[]>
rowGrouper?: Maybe<(rows: readonly R[], columnKey: string) => Record<string, readonly R[]>>
expandedGroupIds?: Maybe<ReadonlySet<unknown>>
onExpandedGroupIdsChange?: Maybe<(expandedGroupIds: Set<unknown>) => void>
onFill?: Maybe<(event: FillEvent<R>) => R>
onCopy?: Maybe<(event: CopyEvent<R>) => void>
onPaste?: Maybe<(event: PasteEvent<R>) => R>
onRowClick?: Maybe<(row: R, column: CalculatedColumn<R, SR>) => void>
onRowDoubleClick?: Maybe<(row: R, column: CalculatedColumn<R, SR>) => void>
onScroll?: Maybe<(event: React.UIEvent<HTMLDivElement>) => void>
onColumnResize?: Maybe<(idx: number, width: number) => void>
cellNavigationMode?: Maybe<CellNavigationMode>
enableVirtualization?: Maybe<boolean>
components?: Maybe<Components<R, SR>>
This prop can be used to override the internal components. The prop accepts an object of type
interface Components<TRow, TSummaryRow> {
sortIcon?: Maybe<ComponentType<SortIconProps>>;
checkboxFormatter?: Maybe<
| ForwardRefExoticComponent<CheckboxFormatterProps & RefAttributes<HTMLOrSVGElement>>
| ComponentType<CheckboxFormatterProps>
>;
rowRenderer?: Maybe<ComponentType<RowRendererProps<TRow, TSummaryRow>>>;
noRowsFallback?: Maybe<React.ReactNode>;
}
For example, the default
<Row /> component can be wrapped via the
rowRenderer prop to add context providers or tweak props
import DataGrid, { Row, RowRendererProps } from 'react-data-grid';
function MyRowRenderer(props: RowRendererProps<Row>) {
return (
<MyContext.Provider value={123}>
<Row {...props} />
</MyContext.Provider>
);
}
function MyGrid() {
return <DataGrid columns={columns} rows={rows} components={{ rowRenderer: MyRowRenderer }} />;
}
⚠️ To prevent all rows from being unmounted on re-renders, make sure to pass a static or memoized component to
rowRenderer.
rowClass?: Maybe<(row: R) => Maybe<string>>
direction?: Maybe<'ltr' | 'rtl'>
This property sets the text direction of the grid, it defaults to
'ltr' (left-to-right). Setting
direction to
'rtl' has the following effects:
className?: string | undefined
style?: CSSProperties | undefined
'aria-label'?: string | undefined
'aria-labelledby'?: string | undefined
'aria-describedby'?: string | undefined
'data-testid'?: Maybe<string>
<TextEditor />
See
EditorProps
<Row />
See
components
See
RowRendererProps
The
ref prop is supported.
<SortableHeaderCell />
onSort: (ctrlClick: boolean) => void
sortDirection: SortDirection | undefined
priority: number | undefined
isCellSelected: boolean
children: React.ReactNode
<ValueFormatter />
See
FormatterProps
<SelectCellFormatter />
value: boolean
isCellSelected: boolean
disabled?: boolean | undefined
onChange: (value: boolean, isShiftClick: boolean) => void
onClick?: MouseEventHandler<T> | undefined
'aria-label'?: string | undefined
'aria-labelledby'?: string | undefined
<ToggleGroupFormatter />
useRowSelection<R>(): [boolean, (selectRowEvent: SelectRowEvent<R>) => void]
SelectColumn: Column<any, any>
SELECT_COLUMN_KEY = 'select-row'
Column
DataGridHandle
EditorProps
FormatterProps
GroupFormatterProps
RowRendererProps
R,
TRow: Row type
SR,
TSummaryRow: Summary row type
K: Row key type