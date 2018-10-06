Declarative data fetching for React 🎣





react-data-fetching provides a very intuitive way to perform any REST API call without hassle, through a single React component. It also helps you take care of timeouts, loading states, errors handling, data saving, uploading/downloading progress, etc. Fetching data while letting the user know what's going on has never been that easy!

The package is quite lightweight (~7 kB gzipped) and has been built from the ground up with universal apps in mind: you can use it wherever React is rendering - meaning it works seamlessly with React (web) & React Native!

Installation

Using Yarn:

yarn add react-data-fetching@next

Then, use it as you would with anything else:

import { Fetch } from 'react-data-fetching' var Fetch = require ( 'react-data-fetching' ).Fetch

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-data-fetching/umd/react-data-fetching.min.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.ReactDataFetching .

Usage

The following illustrates the simplest way to use react-data-fetching :

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Fetch } from 'react-data-fetching' import { Loader } from './components' export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( < Fetch loader = { < Loader /> } // Replace this with your lovely handcrafted loader url="https://api.github.com/users/octocat" timeout={5000} > {({ data }) => ( < div > < h1 > Username </ h1 > < p > {data.name} </ p > </ div > )} </ Fetch > ) } }

The package gives access to <Fetch> , <FetchProvider> and requestToApi() . To have an in-depth explanation of how to use them, how they work and even more, head to this post: Introducing React Data Fetching 🎣.

Docs

The documentation is available here: https://react-data-fetching.now.sh.

Todo

Want to submit a PR but don't know where to start? Here is a list of features you could consider! This might change in the future as the API is far from being complete.

Add compatibility to React 16.3.0+ lifecycles ⚛️

About