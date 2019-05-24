openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdc

react-data-components

by Carlos Rocha
1.2.0 (see all)

React components for sorting, filtering and pagination of data.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

768

GitHub Stars

390

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Table, React Pagination

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-data-components

Build Status

DataTable: Live demo and source

SelectableTable: Live demo and source

Getting started

npm install react-data-components --save

This component requires Bootstrap stylesheet and Font Awesome fonts, in addition to the stylesheet for headers. If you are using Webpack and the css-loader you can also require the css with require('react-data-components/css/table-twbs.css').

Using the default implementation

The default implementation includes a filter for case insensitive global search, pagination and page size.

var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var DataTable = require('react-data-components').DataTable;

var columns = [
  { title: 'Name', prop: 'name'  },
  { title: 'City', prop: 'city' },
  { title: 'Address', prop: 'address' },
  { title: 'Phone', prop: 'phone' }
];

var data = [
  { name: 'name value', city: 'city value', address: 'address value', phone: 'phone value' }
  // It also supports arrays
  // [ 'name value', 'city value', 'address value', 'phone value' ]
];

ReactDOM.render((
    <DataTable
      keys="name"
      columns={columns}
      initialData={data}
      initialPageLength={5}
      initialSortBy={{ prop: 'city', order: 'descending' }}
    />
  ), document.getElementById('root'));

See complete example.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-table⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
997K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
919K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rc-tableReact Table
GitHub Stars
927
Weekly Downloads
792K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-data-gridFeature-rich and customizable data grid React component
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial