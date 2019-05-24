DataTable: Live demo and source

SelectableTable: Live demo and source

Getting started

npm install react-data-components --save

This component requires Bootstrap stylesheet and Font Awesome fonts, in addition to the stylesheet for headers. If you are using Webpack and the css-loader you can also require the css with require('react-data-components/css/table-twbs.css') .

Using the default implementation

The default implementation includes a filter for case insensitive global search, pagination and page size.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var DataTable = require ( 'react-data-components' ).DataTable; var columns = [ { title : 'Name' , prop : 'name' }, { title : 'City' , prop : 'city' }, { title : 'Address' , prop : 'address' }, { title : 'Phone' , prop : 'phone' } ]; var data = [ { name : 'name value' , city : 'city value' , address : 'address value' , phone : 'phone value' } ]; ReactDOM.render(( < DataTable keys = "name" columns = {columns} initialData = {data} initialPageLength = {5} initialSortBy = {{ prop: ' city ', order: ' descending ' }} /> ), document.getElementById('root'));

See complete example.