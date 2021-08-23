This project is not maintained. I am not really using it myself and currently have no bandwidth to take care of it. If anyone would like to fork and run with it, i would be more than happy to drop a link here. Also feel free to check out Leva, which looks like a decent alternative.
react-dat-gui is a fully* featured React port of Google's esteemed dat.GUI controller library. It comes packed with all of the core components you will need to cleanly integrate dat.GUIs into your React app.
The dat.GUI library is designed for easily updating and interacting with objects in real time. It is used extensively in canvas and WebGL rendering demos/apps for libraries such as three.js and is also commonly used in browser based editing software.
npm install react-dat-gui --save
react-dat-gui has a wrapper component
<DatGUI /> and several control components that can be used to add functionality to the controller.
import React from 'react';
import DatGui, { DatBoolean, DatColor, DatNumber, DatString } from 'react-dat-gui';
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
data: {
package: 'react-dat-gui',
power: 9000,
isAwesome: true,
feelsLike: '#2FA1D6',
}
}
// Update current state with changes from controls
handleUpdate = newData =>
this.setState(prevState => ({
data: { ...prevState.data, ...newData }
}));
render() {
const { data } = this.state;
return (
<DatGui data={data} onUpdate={this.handleUpdate}>
<DatString path='package' label='Package' />
<DatNumber path='power' label='Power' min={9000} max={9999} step={1} />
<DatBoolean path='isAwesome' label='Awesome?' />
<DatColor path='feelsLike' label='Feels Like' />
</DatGui>
)
}
<DatGui />
This is the main container component for your GUI and is the default export from the package.
|prop
|Description
|Type
|data
|The data your dat.GUI controller will mutate
|object
|onUpdate
|The method which will be called whenever an update is handled by the controller
|function
|children
|The dat.GUI components that make up the controller
|array
|prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
|liveUpdate
|Determines if live updates should occur
|boolean
|true
|labelWidth
|The width of the labels in any valid CSS units
|string
|"40%"
|className
|The class name to set on the
DatGui div
|string
|null
|style
|The style object to set on the
DatGui div
|object
|null
react-dat-gui comes with eight built-in control components which can be used by rendering them as direct children of
<DatGui />.
Custom control components can also be used so long as they implement the required props.
All child components of
<DatGui /> receive the following props implicitly, these are useful when building custom control components. See the built-in control components in src/components for examples of how to implement your own controls.
|prop
|Description
|Type
|data
|The data your dat.GUI controller will mutate, the same object from `
|object
|labelWidth
|The width of the control name label
|string
|liveUpdate
|Determines if live updates should occur
|boolean
|_onUpdateValue
|A callback function for `, call this method to update dat.Gui state from your control.
|function
Below are docs for the required and optional props you can pass to each built-in control component.
path: string - the path to the value within the
data object which the component will control, eg., considering your object was
{ foo: 'bar' }:
<DatString path='foo' /> or
{ foo: { bar: 'string' } }:
<DatString path='foo.bar' /> for nested values.
DatButton
DatFolder
DatPresets
className: string - A CSS class name
style: object - A style object for inline styles
label: string - The label for the controller eg.,
<DatString path='message' label='Message' />
labelWidth: string - The width of the labels in any valid CSS units, overrides
<DatGUI labelWidth>
DatBoolean
Used for controlling boolean values. Renders a checkbox input element.
DatButton
Can be used for performing any kind of function. Simply pass an
onClick prop to the component and it will fire whenever the rendered element is clicked.
onClick :func - the function to perform with the rendered element is clicked
DatColor
Uses
react-color to render a color picker component that will control color values.
DatFolder
Component which wraps other components to render them within an expandable/collapsable nested folder.
title: string - The folder title eg.,
<DatFolder title='MyAwesomeFolder' />
children: array - The child components to render
closed: boolean - Whether the initial state of the folder is closed, defaults to
true
DatNumber
A number component for updating numeric values. Will render a slider if
min,
max and
step props are supplied.
min: number - The minimum range for the number
max: number - The maximum range for the number
step: number - The amount the number should increment each tick
If your
step prop is a float,
DatNumber will ensure that your number field steps to the correct number of decimal places to align with the step that you've set.
DatPresets
Presets for the object which your
DatGui is controlling can be supplied to this component as items in its
options prop. A select field will be rendered which will allow you to easily switch between the presets.
Each item in this array will need to be in the format
{ 'presetName': ...data, ...preset } where
...data is your initial data and
...preset is your preset.
options: array - An array of objects, each in the format
{ 'presetName': ...data, ...preset }
DatSelect
A select component for updating a value with one of the options supplied via the
options prop. The initial selected value will be taken from the mapped
path prop.
options: array - A simple array of options to select from eg.,
<DatSelect path='fruits' options={['apple', 'orange', 'pear']} />
DatString
A simple text input component that can be used to mutate strings.
Clone the repo
git clone https://github.com/claus/react-dat-gui.git react-dat-gui
cd react-dat-gui
In order to see your changes to
react-dat-gui the best way is to develop on the package and the example simultaneously. To do this, follow these steps.
npm install
cd example
npm install
cd ..
npm run dev
cd example
npm run dev
After the example has compiled, it should be available for viewing at http://localhost:3000. Changes to the library code should now hot reload in the example app
|Script
|Description
build
|Builds the library for production into
/dist
start
|Starts the library in development mode with hot module reloading
test
|Runs unit testing suite powered by Jest and testing-library
lint
|Runs linting over entire codebase with
prettier,
eslint and
stylelint
lint-js
|Lints only javascript files
lint-styles
|Lints only stylesheet files
fix
|Runs linting over entire codebase with
prettier,
eslint and
stylelint and applies any available automatic fixes
fix-js
|Lints only javascript files and applies any available automatic fixes
fix-styles
|Lints only stylesheet files and applies any available automatic fixes
deploy
|Compiles and deploys a static build of
/example next.js app to gh-pages
There are still a few features from the original implementation missing from this package. These are mainly related to saving and loading data as well as local storage. Animations for folder expanding/collapsing is also not currently implemented, but shouldn't be too hard to do.
For the first, I think the fact that this is now an NPM module sort of goes against it handling this sort of stuff. Google's original concept was basically a plug and play controller that could do everything if you just slam it into the browser and pass it an object. However, in module form, it's expected that you'll most likely be integrating this with an existing application. In that case, you'll probably have pretty specific needs around how you would like to save/load data into your GUI and so it's been left out for now.
Local storage however is in the roadmap and will probably be done very soon.
localStorage
DatFolder expanding/collapsing
DatNumbers (rounding etc.)