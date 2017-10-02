See the live demo: http://blog.mmcfarland.net/react-darkroom/
Inspired by a jquery component called "Darkroom.JS" https://mattketmo.github.io/darkroomjs/
Clone the github project first.
npm install && npm start
To use, install via npm first.
npm install react-darkroom --save
Once installed, you can access the different parts of react-darkroom as follows:
import { Darkroom, Canvas, History, Toolbar, FilePicker, CropMenu } from 'react-darkroom';
react-darkroom was built using composition, so it can be modified more easily. However this increases the amount of steps necessary to render the component.
A simple example:
Each component that comes with react-darkroom has some settings you can modify:
If
crop is set to false, then it will not show the crop handles, set
crop to true to enable cropping.
source can either be file image or base64 data image.
angle is set to determine rotation of the image.
width and
height are used to contrain proportions of an image to a specific rectangle
<Canvas crop={false} source="/myimage.png" angle=0 width=500 height=500>
History component uses
step and
length to determine where user is in history, and looks for children with
action prop
back or
next - it also uses the
ifEmpty tag to
disable or
hide the button if user is
at beginning or end of history.
<History step={this.state.step} length={this.state.thread.length-1}>
<button
action="back"
onClick={this.onUndo}
data-ifEmpty="disable">
Undo
</button>
<button
action="forward"
onClick={this.onRedo}
data-ifEmpty="disable">
Redo
</button>
</History>
The toolbar goes over each child node and wraps them in a menu ul li tag
<Toolbar>
<button id="foo"/>
<button id="bar"/>
</Toolbar
translates to:
<menu class="darkroom-toolbar">
<ul>
<li key=0><button id="foo"/></li>
<li key=0><button id="bar"/></li>
</ul>
</menu>
Filepicker can be used to upload files, but not needed, it is used in the kitchensink demo.
<FilePicker hasFile={hasFile} onChange={this.onFileChange}/>
To add crop functionality, you can create a cropmenu, the buttons can be configured to
showOnlyWhen a value of
croppingIsOff or
croppingIsOn.
The CropMenu is entirely optional, and you can create your own composition for the crop menu if you choose.
<Darkroom>
<Toolbar>
<button onClick={selectFile} data-tipsy="Select Image" className="tipsy tipsy--s">
<span className="icon icon-image"/>
<input type="file" ref="fileselect" onChange={this.onFileChange} style={{display: 'none'}}/>
</button>
<History step={this.state.step} length={this.state.thread.length-1}>
<button
action="back"
onClick={this.onUndo}
ifEmpty="disable"
data-tipsy="Undo"
className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-undo2"/>
</button>
<button
action="forward"
onClick={this.onRedo}
ifEmpty="disable"
data-tipsy="Redo"
className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-redo2"/>
</button>
</History>
<button disabled={!hasFile} onClick={this.onRotateLeft} data-tipsy="Rotate Left" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-undo"/>
</button>
<button disabled={!hasFile} onClick={this.onRotateRight} data-tipsy="Rotate Right" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-redo"/>
</button>
<CropMenu isCropping={crop}>
<button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOff' onClick={this.onCropStart} data-tipsy="Crop" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-crop"/>
</button>
<button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' style={{color: 'cyan'}}>
<span className="icon icon-crop"/>
</button>
<button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' onClick={this.onCropConfirm} style={{color: 'green'}} data-tipsy="Confirm" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-checkmark"/>
</button>
<button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' onClick={this.onCropCancel} style={{color: 'red'}} data-tipsy="Cancel" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-cross"/>
</button>
</CropMenu>
<button disabled={!hasFile} onClick={this.onSave} data-tipsy="Save" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
<span className="icon icon-floppy-disk"/>
</button>
</Toolbar>
<Canvas ref="canvasWrapper" crop={crop} source={source} angle={angle} width={canvasWidth} height={canvasHeight}>
<FilePicker hasFile={hasFile} onChange={this.onFileChange}/>
</Canvas>
</Darkroom>
Component state is managed by you, and each of the different sub-components that react-component comes with are considered "dumb" components, so you have to explicitly define and update each component.