openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

react-darkroom

by Matt McFarland
0.3.7 (see all)

An HTML5 Image Editing Component built with ReactJS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

59

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Image Manipulation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Darkroom component

See the live demo: http://blog.mmcfarland.net/react-darkroom/

Inspired by a jquery component called "Darkroom.JS" https://mattketmo.github.io/darkroomjs/

View example

Clone the github project first.

npm install && npm start

Usage

To use, install via npm first.

npm install react-darkroom --save

Clone the github project first.

npm install && npm start

Once installed, you can access the different parts of react-darkroom as follows:

import { Darkroom, Canvas, History, Toolbar, FilePicker, CropMenu } from 'react-darkroom';

react-darkroom was built using composition, so it can be modified more easily. However this increases the amount of steps necessary to render the component.

A simple example:

Each component that comes with react-darkroom has some settings you can modify:

Canvas

If crop is set to false, then it will not show the crop handles, set crop to true to enable cropping.

source can either be file image or base64 data image.

angle is set to determine rotation of the image.

width and height are used to contrain proportions of an image to a specific rectangle

<Canvas crop={false} source="/myimage.png" angle=0 width=500 height=500>

History

History component uses step and length to determine where user is in history, and looks for children with action prop back or next - it also uses the ifEmpty tag to disable or hide the button if user is at beginning or end of history.

<History step={this.state.step} length={this.state.thread.length-1}>
  <button
    action="back"
    onClick={this.onUndo}
    data-ifEmpty="disable">

    Undo

  </button>
  <button
    action="forward"
    onClick={this.onRedo}
    data-ifEmpty="disable">

    Redo

  </button>
</History>

Toolbar

The toolbar goes over each child node and wraps them in a menu ul li tag

<Toolbar>
  <button id="foo"/>
  <button id="bar"/>
</Toolbar

translates to:

<menu class="darkroom-toolbar">
  <ul>
    <li key=0><button id="foo"/></li>
    <li key=0><button id="bar"/></li>
  </ul>
</menu>

FilePicker

Filepicker can be used to upload files, but not needed, it is used in the kitchensink demo.


<FilePicker hasFile={hasFile} onChange={this.onFileChange}/>

CropMenu

To add crop functionality, you can create a cropmenu, the buttons can be configured to showOnlyWhen a value of croppingIsOff or croppingIsOn. The CropMenu is entirely optional, and you can create your own composition for the crop menu if you choose.

    <CropMenu isCropping={crop}>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOff' onClick={this.onCropStart} data-tipsy="Crop" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-crop"/>
      </button>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' style={{color: 'cyan'}}>
        <span className="icon icon-crop"/>
      </button>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' onClick={this.onCropConfirm} style={{color: 'green'}} data-tipsy="Confirm" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-checkmark"/>
      </button>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' onClick={this.onCropCancel} style={{color: 'red'}} data-tipsy="Cancel" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-cross"/>
      </button>
    </CropMenu>

Example Component


<Darkroom>
  <Toolbar>
    <button onClick={selectFile} data-tipsy="Select Image" className="tipsy tipsy--s">
      <span className="icon icon-image"/>
      <input type="file" ref="fileselect" onChange={this.onFileChange} style={{display: 'none'}}/>
    </button>
    <History step={this.state.step} length={this.state.thread.length-1}>
      <button
        action="back"
        onClick={this.onUndo}
        ifEmpty="disable"
        data-tipsy="Undo"
        className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-undo2"/>
      </button>
      <button
        action="forward"
        onClick={this.onRedo}
        ifEmpty="disable"
        data-tipsy="Redo"
        className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-redo2"/>
      </button>
    </History>
    <button disabled={!hasFile} onClick={this.onRotateLeft} data-tipsy="Rotate Left" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
      <span className="icon icon-undo"/>
    </button>
    <button disabled={!hasFile} onClick={this.onRotateRight} data-tipsy="Rotate Right" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
      <span className="icon icon-redo"/>
    </button>
    <CropMenu isCropping={crop}>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOff' onClick={this.onCropStart} data-tipsy="Crop" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-crop"/>
      </button>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' style={{color: 'cyan'}}>
        <span className="icon icon-crop"/>
      </button>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' onClick={this.onCropConfirm} style={{color: 'green'}} data-tipsy="Confirm" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-checkmark"/>
      </button>
      <button disabled={!hasFile} data-showOnlyWhen='croppingIsOn' onClick={this.onCropCancel} style={{color: 'red'}} data-tipsy="Cancel" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
        <span className="icon icon-cross"/>
      </button>
    </CropMenu>
    <button disabled={!hasFile} onClick={this.onSave} data-tipsy="Save" className="tipsy tipsy--sw">
      <span className="icon icon-floppy-disk"/>
    </button>
  </Toolbar>
  <Canvas ref="canvasWrapper" crop={crop} source={source} angle={angle} width={canvasWidth} height={canvasHeight}>
    <FilePicker hasFile={hasFile} onChange={this.onFileChange}/>
  </Canvas>
</Darkroom>

State

Component state is managed by you, and each of the different sub-components that react-component comes with are considered "dumb" components, so you have to explicitly define and update each component.

Changelog

0.3

  • Remove gulp
  • Reduce Dependency amount
  • Update all dependencies to latest.
  • Implement CI system

0.2.0-2

  • Expose utils to components list
  • Update build pipeline to transpile es6 to es5
  • add example to cloud9 ide

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-cropperCropperjs as React component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
99K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@toast-ui/react-image-editor🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rae
react-avatar-editorSmall avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rec
react-easy-cropA React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
137K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-cropA responsive image cropping tool for React
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
254K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 51 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial