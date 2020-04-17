The settings prop is used as argument while creating a jsplumb instance. For individual nodes to use specific settings please import the same in each node module.

settings - Settings to be used for JsPlumb. Check out dag-settings.ts for base settings that are available.

nodes : Set of nodes to be rendered in the DAG. A node in the nodes array takes the type of INode - type .

connections : The set of connections are the rules for connecting the above nodes. A connection in the connections array takes the type of IConnectionParams type

connectionDecoders : A connection decoder is nothing but a pure function that accepts a connection parameter and the set of nodes. This decoder helps in decoding a connection that has information about, say its endoint, to something more generic.

An example would be,

Lets say we have two nodes. NodeA with two endpoints (left and right) and NodeB with only one endpoint (a source) and the entire node acts as a target (meaning it can accept incoming connections anywhere on its left side).

When that happens jsPlumb returns a connection that is of the form,

{ sourceId : "NodeA-right-endpoint" , targetId : "NodeB" }

(if we chose to name the end points of NodeA as NodeA-right-endpoint and NodeA-left-endpoint )

In order to decode this to be,

{ sourceId : "NodeA" , targetId : "NodeB" }

a decoder function is used. The list of decoders are passed a connection object (current connection), jsplumb instance and the list of nodes. Each function has logic to convert the incoming connection to what is desired. And it returns the modified connection object. The same is passed to subsequent decoders to decode the connection objects for different nodes.

The reduce logic of decoders looks like this,