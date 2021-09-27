TreeMap component built with D3 Treemap and React based on Mike Bostock´s Treemap.

DEMO

React D3 Treemap demo

Features

React for painting SVG

D3 for doing the maths calculations

Installation

Steps to use react-d3-treemap in your React project

1.Install from NPM

npm install --save react-d3-treemap

2. Import and use in your application

import TreeMap from "react-d3-treemap" ; import "react-d3-treemap/dist/react.d3.treemap.css" ;

3. Usage

interface TreeMapInPutData { name: string ; value?: number ; children?: Array <TreeMapInPutData>; className?: string ; } <TreeMap<TreeMapInPutData> id= "myTreeMap" width={ 500 } height={ 400 } data={<my data matching TreeMapInputData interface >} valueUnit={ "MB" } />

Props

id: string ; width: number ; height: number ; data: TreeMapInputData; valueUnit?: string ; valueFormat?: string ; disableBreadcrumb?: boolean ; colorModel?: ColorModel; hideNumberOfChildren?: boolean ; hideValue?: boolean ; className?: string ; svgClassName?: string ; nodeClassName?: string ; breadCrumbClassName?: string ; svgStyle?: React.CSSProperties; nodeStyle?: React.CSSProperties; paddingInner?: number ; customD3ColorScale?: ScaleSequential< string >; namePropInData?: string ; linkPropInData?: string ; valuePropInData?: string ; childrenPropInData?: string ; onZoom?: ( zoomLevel: number , zoomId: number , breadcrumbItems: IBreadcrumbItem[] ) => void ; onTreeMapDidMount?: ( treeMap: TreeMap<TreeMapInputData> ) => void ; numberOfChildrenPlacement: NumberOfChildrenPlacement; darkNodeTextColor?: string ; darkNodeBorderColor?: string ; lightNodeTextColor?: string ; lightNodeBorderColor?: string ; valueFn?: ( value: number ) => string tooltipPlacement?: TooltipPlacement; tooltipClassName?: string ; disableTooltip?: boolean tooltipOffsetX?: number ; tooltipOffsetY?: number ; levelsToDisplay?: number ;

App sample

You can see an example of App here.

Data sample

You can see an example of data here.

TypeScript sample

I created a TypeScript consume sample for React D3 Treemap.

License

BSD 3-Clause License

Copyright (c) 2021, José Quinto All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.