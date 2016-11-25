react-d3 tooltip implementation.

Quick example

With webpack build tool

line chart

; var React = require ( 'react' ); var ReactDOM = require ( 'react-dom' ); var LineTooltip = require ( 'react-d3-tooltip' ).LineTooltip; ( function ( ) { var generalChartData = require ( 'json!./data/user.json' ); var chartSeries = [ { field : 'age' , name : 'Age' , color : '#ff7f0e' } ], x = function ( d ) { return d.index; } ReactDOM.render( < LineTooltip width = {600} height = {300} data = {generalChartData} chartSeries = {chartSeries} x = {x} /> , document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line') ) })()

Clone code react-d3-tooltip.js or minify js react-d3-tooltip.min.js and include the script in your HTML.

You'll also need react , react-dom , d3

< html > < head > < title > Line Chart example </ title > </ head > < body > < div id = "data_tooltip_line" > </ div > < script src = "https://fb.me/react-0.14.2.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.2.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-core/5.8.23/browser.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.6/d3.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "../react-d3-tooltip.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/babel" > var LineTooltip = ReactD3Tooltip.LineTooltip; var data = [ { "age" : 39 , "index" : 0 }, { "age" : 38 , "index" : 1 }, { "age" : 34 , "index" : 2 }, { "age" : 12 , "index" : 3 } ]; var chartSeries = [ { field : 'age' , name : 'Age' , color : '#ff7f0e' , style : { "stroke-width" : 2 , "stroke-opacity" : .2 , "fill-opacity" : .2 } } ], x = function ( d ) { return d.index; } ReactDOM.render( < LineTooltip width = {600} height = {500} data = {data} chartSeries = {chartSeries} x = {x} /> , document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line') ) </ script > </ body > </ html >

Customization

Choose one of the components in tooltip folder.

Then require it in your project, take simple as example.

After you require it, render the tooltip as children. Like below example.

var SimpleTooltipStyle = require ( 'react-d3-tooltip' ).SimpleTooltip; ReactDOM.render( < LineTooltip data = {generalChartData} chartSeries = {chartSeries} interpolate = {interpolate} x = {x} xScale = {xScale} > < Simple /> // < --------- </ LineTooltip > , document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line_multi') )

Then you can change tooltip style!

Install

npm install --save react-d3-tooltip

Support Tooltip Component

Line Chart: export as LineTooltip

Area Stack Chart: export as AreaStackTooltip

Scatter Plot: export as ScatterTooltip

Bar Chart: export as BarTooltip

Bar Stack: export as BarStackTooltip (you can now pass in onClick handler via props)

(you can now pass in onClick handler via props) Bar Group: export as BarGroupTooltip

Pie Chart: export as PieTooltip

Gallery

License

Apache 2.0