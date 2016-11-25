openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-d3-tooltip

by react-d3
1.4.14 (see all)

react-d3 tooltip implementation

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

10

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-d3-tooltip

Dependency Status

react-d3 tooltip implementation.

Quick example

With webpack build tool

  • line chart
"use strict";

var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var LineTooltip = require('react-d3-tooltip').LineTooltip;

(function() {

  var generalChartData = require('json!./data/user.json');

  var chartSeries = [
      {
        field: 'age',
        name: 'Age',
        color: '#ff7f0e'
      }
    ],
    x = function(d) {
      return d.index;
    }

  ReactDOM.render(
      <LineTooltip
        width= {600}
        height= {300}
        data= {generalChartData}
        chartSeries= {chartSeries}
        x= {x}
      />
    , document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line')
  )
})()

In html (without build tools)

Clone code react-d3-tooltip.js or minify js react-d3-tooltip.min.js and include the script in your HTML.

You'll also need react, react-dom, d3

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <title>
      Line Chart example
    </title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <div id="data_tooltip_line"></div>
    <script src="https://fb.me/react-0.14.2.js"></script>
    <script src="https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.2.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-core/5.8.23/browser.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.6/d3.min.js"></script>
    <script src="../react-d3-tooltip.min.js"></script>
    <script type="text/babel">
      var LineTooltip = ReactD3Tooltip.LineTooltip;

      var data = [
          {
              "age": 39,
              "index": 0
          },
          {
              "age": 38,
              "index": 1
          },
          {
              "age": 34,
              "index": 2
          },
          {
              "age": 12,
              "index": 3
          }
      ];

      var chartSeries = [
          {
            field: 'age',
            name: 'Age',
            color: '#ff7f0e',
            style: {
              "stroke-width": 2,
              "stroke-opacity": .2,
              "fill-opacity": .2
            }
          }
        ],
        x = function(d) {
          return d.index;
        }

      ReactDOM.render(
        <LineTooltip width= {600} height= {500} data= {data} chartSeries= {chartSeries} x= {x} />
      , document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line')
      )
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Customization

Choose one of the components in tooltip folder.

Then require it in your project, take simple as example.

After you require it, render the tooltip as children. Like below example.

var SimpleTooltipStyle = require('react-d3-tooltip').SimpleTooltip;


ReactDOM.render(
    <LineTooltip
      data= {generalChartData}
      chartSeries = {chartSeries}
      interpolate = {interpolate}
      x= {x}
      xScale= {xScale}
    >
      <Simple/>  //<---------
    </LineTooltip>

, document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line_multi')
)

Then you can change tooltip style!

Install

npm install --save react-d3-tooltip

Support Tooltip Component

  • Line Chart: export as LineTooltip
  • Area Stack Chart: export as AreaStackTooltip
  • Scatter Plot: export as ScatterTooltip
  • Bar Chart: export as BarTooltip
  • Bar Stack: export as BarStackTooltip (you can now pass in onClick handler via props)
  • Bar Group: export as BarGroupTooltip
  • Pie Chart: export as PieTooltip

img

License

Apache 2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial