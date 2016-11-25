react-d3 tooltip implementation.
"use strict";
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var LineTooltip = require('react-d3-tooltip').LineTooltip;
(function() {
var generalChartData = require('json!./data/user.json');
var chartSeries = [
{
field: 'age',
name: 'Age',
color: '#ff7f0e'
}
],
x = function(d) {
return d.index;
}
ReactDOM.render(
<LineTooltip
width= {600}
height= {300}
data= {generalChartData}
chartSeries= {chartSeries}
x= {x}
/>
, document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line')
)
})()
Clone code
react-d3-tooltip.js or minify js
react-d3-tooltip.min.js and include the script in your HTML.
You'll also need
react,
react-dom,
d3
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>
Line Chart example
</title>
</head>
<body>
<div id="data_tooltip_line"></div>
<script src="https://fb.me/react-0.14.2.js"></script>
<script src="https://fb.me/react-dom-0.14.2.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-core/5.8.23/browser.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/d3/3.5.6/d3.min.js"></script>
<script src="../react-d3-tooltip.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/babel">
var LineTooltip = ReactD3Tooltip.LineTooltip;
var data = [
{
"age": 39,
"index": 0
},
{
"age": 38,
"index": 1
},
{
"age": 34,
"index": 2
},
{
"age": 12,
"index": 3
}
];
var chartSeries = [
{
field: 'age',
name: 'Age',
color: '#ff7f0e',
style: {
"stroke-width": 2,
"stroke-opacity": .2,
"fill-opacity": .2
}
}
],
x = function(d) {
return d.index;
}
ReactDOM.render(
<LineTooltip width= {600} height= {500} data= {data} chartSeries= {chartSeries} x= {x} />
, document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line')
)
</script>
</body>
</html>
Choose one of the components in tooltip folder.
Then require it in your project, take
simple as example.
After you require it, render the tooltip as children. Like below example.
var SimpleTooltipStyle = require('react-d3-tooltip').SimpleTooltip;
ReactDOM.render(
<LineTooltip
data= {generalChartData}
chartSeries = {chartSeries}
interpolate = {interpolate}
x= {x}
xScale= {xScale}
>
<Simple/> //<---------
</LineTooltip>
, document.getElementById('data_tooltip_line_multi')
)
Then you can change tooltip style!
npm install --save react-d3-tooltip
LineTooltip
AreaStackTooltip
ScatterTooltip
BarTooltip
BarStackTooltip (you can now pass in onClick handler via props)
BarGroupTooltip
PieTooltip
Apache 2.0