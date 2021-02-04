openbase logo
Readme

react-d3-cloud

npm version Build Status

A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.

image

Installation

npm install react-d3-cloud

Usage

Simple:

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud';

const data = [
  { text: 'Hey', value: 1000 },
  { text: 'lol', value: 200 },
  { text: 'first impression', value: 800 },
  { text: 'very cool', value: 1000000 },
  { text: 'duck', value: 10 },
];

render(<WordCloud data={data} />, document.getElementById('root'));

More configuration:

import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud';
import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale';
import { schemeCategory10 } from 'd3-scale-chromatic';

const data = [
  { text: 'Hey', value: 1000 },
  { text: 'lol', value: 200 },
  { text: 'first impression', value: 800 },
  { text: 'very cool', value: 1000000 },
  { text: 'duck', value: 10 },
];

const schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal = scaleOrdinal(schemeCategory10);

render(
  <WordCloud
    data={data}
    width={500}
    height={500}
    font="Times"
    fontStyle="italic"
    fontWeight="bold"
    fontSize={(word) => Math.log2(word.value) * 5}
    spiral="rectangular"
    rotate={(word) => word.value % 360}
    padding={5}
    random={Math.random}
    fill={(d, i) => schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal(i)}
    onWordClick={(event, d) => {
      console.log(`onWordClick: ${d.text}`);
    }}
    onWordMouseOver={(event, d) => {
      console.log(`onWordMouseOver: ${d.text}`);
    }}
    onWordMouseOut={(event, d) => {
      console.log(`onWordMouseOut: ${d.text}`);
    }}
  />,
  document.getElementById('root')
);

Please checkout demo

for more detailed props, please refer to below:

Props

namedescriptiontyperequireddefault
dataThe words array{ text: string, value: number }>[]
widthWidth of the layout (px)number700
heightHeight of the layout (px)number600
fontThe font accessor function, which indicates the font face for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function.string \| (d) => string'serif'
fontStyleThe fontStyle accessor function, which indicates the font style for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function.string \| (d) => string'normal'
fontWeightThe fontWeight accessor function, which indicates the font weight for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function.string \| number \| (d) => string \| number'normal'
fontSizeThe fontSize accessor function, which indicates the numerical font size for each word.(d) => number(d) => Math.sqrt(d.value)
rotateThe rotate accessor function, which indicates the rotation angle (in degrees) for each word.(d) => number() => (~~(Math.random() * 6) - 3) * 30
spiralThe current type of spiral used for positioning words. This can either be one of the two built-in spirals, "archimedean" and "rectangular", or an arbitrary spiral generator can be used'archimedean' \| 'rectangular' \| ([width, height]) => t => [x, y]'archimedean'
paddingThe padding accessor function, which indicates the numerical padding for each word.number \| (d) => number1
randomThe internal random number generator, used for selecting the initial position of each word, and the clockwise/counterclockwise direction of the spiral for each word. This should return a number in the range [0, 1).(d) => numberMath.random
fillThe fill accessor function, which indicates the color for each word.(d, i) => string(d, i) => schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal(i)
onWordClickThe function will be called when click event is triggered on a word(event, d) => {}null
onWordMouseOverThe function will be called when mouseover event is triggered on a word(event, d) => {}null
onWordMouseOutThe function will be called when mouseout event is triggered on a word(event, d) => {}null

FAQ

How to Use with Next.js/SSR

To make <WordCloud /> work with Server-Side Rendering (SSR), you need to avoid rendering it on the server:

{
  typeof window !== 'undefiend' && <WordCloud data={data} />;
}

How to Avoid Unnecessary Re-render

As of version 0.10.1, <WordCloud /> has been wrapped by React.memo() and deep equal comparison under the hood to avoid unnecessary re-render. All you need to do is to make your function props deep equal comparable using useCallback():

import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud';
import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale';
import { schemeCategory10 } from 'd3-scale-chromatic';

function App() {
  const data = [
    { text: 'Hey', value: 1000 },
    { text: 'lol', value: 200 },
    { text: 'first impression', value: 800 },
    { text: 'very cool', value: 1000000 },
    { text: 'duck', value: 10 },
  ];

  const fontSize = useCallback((word) => Math.log2(word.value) * 5, []);
  const rotate = useCallback((word) => word.value % 360, []);
  const fill = useCallback((d, i) => scaleOrdinal(schemeCategory10)(i), []);
  const onWordClick = useCallback((word) => {
    console.log(`onWordClick: ${word}`);
  }, []);
  const onWordMouseOver = useCallback((word) => {
    console.log(`onWordMouseOver: ${word}`);
  }, []);
  const onWordMouseOut = useCallback((word) => {
    console.log(`onWordMouseOut: ${word}`);
  }, []);

  return (
    <WordCloud
      data={data}
      width={500}
      height={500}
      font="Times"
      fontStyle="italic"
      fontWeight="bold"
      fontSize={fontSize}
      spiral="rectangular"
      rotate={rotate}
      padding={5}
      random={Math.random}
      fill={fill}
      onWordClick={onWordClick}
      onWordMouseOver={onWordMouseOver}
      onWordMouseOut={onWordMouseOut}
    />
  );
);

Build

npm run build

Test

pre-install

Mac OS X

brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib librsvg
npm install

Ubuntu and Other Debian Based Systems

sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg8-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++
npm install

For more details, please check out Installation guides at node-canvas wiki.

Run Tests

npm test

License

MIT © Yoctol

