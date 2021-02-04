A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.

Installation

npm install react-d3-cloud

Usage

Simple:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud' ; const data = [ { text : 'Hey' , value : 1000 }, { text : 'lol' , value : 200 }, { text : 'first impression' , value : 800 }, { text : 'very cool' , value : 1000000 }, { text : 'duck' , value : 10 }, ]; render( < WordCloud data = {data} /> , document.getElementById('root'));

More configuration:

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud' ; import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale' ; import { schemeCategory10 } from 'd3-scale-chromatic' ; const data = [ { text : 'Hey' , value : 1000 }, { text : 'lol' , value : 200 }, { text : 'first impression' , value : 800 }, { text : 'very cool' , value : 1000000 }, { text : 'duck' , value : 10 }, ]; const schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal = scaleOrdinal(schemeCategory10); render( < WordCloud data = {data} width = {500} height = {500} font = "Times" fontStyle = "italic" fontWeight = "bold" fontSize = {(word) => Math.log2(word.value) * 5} spiral="rectangular" rotate={(word) => word.value % 360} padding={5} random={Math.random} fill={(d, i) => schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal(i)} onWordClick={(event, d) => { console.log(`onWordClick: ${d.text}`); }} onWordMouseOver={(event, d) => { console.log(`onWordMouseOver: ${d.text}`); }} onWordMouseOut={(event, d) => { console.log(`onWordMouseOut: ${d.text}`); }} />, document.getElementById('root') );

Please checkout demo

for more detailed props, please refer to below:

Props

name description type required default data The words array { text: string, value: number }>[] ✓ width Width of the layout (px) number 700 height Height of the layout (px) number 600 font The font accessor function, which indicates the font face for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function. string \| (d) => string 'serif' fontStyle The fontStyle accessor function, which indicates the font style for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function. string \| (d) => string 'normal' fontWeight The fontWeight accessor function, which indicates the font weight for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function. string \| number \| (d) => string \| number 'normal' fontSize The fontSize accessor function, which indicates the numerical font size for each word. (d) => number (d) => Math.sqrt(d.value) rotate The rotate accessor function, which indicates the rotation angle (in degrees) for each word. (d) => number () => (~~(Math.random() * 6) - 3) * 30 spiral The current type of spiral used for positioning words. This can either be one of the two built-in spirals, "archimedean" and "rectangular", or an arbitrary spiral generator can be used 'archimedean' \| 'rectangular' \| ([width, height]) => t => [x, y] 'archimedean' padding The padding accessor function, which indicates the numerical padding for each word. number \| (d) => number 1 random The internal random number generator, used for selecting the initial position of each word, and the clockwise/counterclockwise direction of the spiral for each word. This should return a number in the range [0, 1) . (d) => number Math.random fill The fill accessor function, which indicates the color for each word. (d, i) => string (d, i) => schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal(i) onWordClick The function will be called when click event is triggered on a word (event, d) => {} null onWordMouseOver The function will be called when mouseover event is triggered on a word (event, d) => {} null onWordMouseOut The function will be called when mouseout event is triggered on a word (event, d) => {} null

FAQ

How to Use with Next.js/SSR

To make <WordCloud /> work with Server-Side Rendering (SSR), you need to avoid rendering it on the server:

{ typeof window !== 'undefiend' && < WordCloud data = {data} /> ; }

How to Avoid Unnecessary Re-render

As of version 0.10.1, <WordCloud /> has been wrapped by React.memo() and deep equal comparison under the hood to avoid unnecessary re-render. All you need to do is to make your function props deep equal comparable using useCallback() :

import React, { useCallback } from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud' ; import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale' ; import { schemeCategory10 } from 'd3-scale-chromatic' ; function App ( ) { const data = [ { text : 'Hey' , value : 1000 }, { text : 'lol' , value : 200 }, { text : 'first impression' , value : 800 }, { text : 'very cool' , value : 1000000 }, { text : 'duck' , value : 10 }, ]; const fontSize = useCallback( ( word ) => Math .log2(word.value) * 5 , []); const rotate = useCallback( ( word ) => word.value % 360 , []); const fill = useCallback( ( d, i ) => scaleOrdinal(schemeCategory10)(i), []); const onWordClick = useCallback( ( word ) => { console .log( `onWordClick: ${word} ` ); }, []); const onWordMouseOver = useCallback( ( word ) => { console .log( `onWordMouseOver: ${word} ` ); }, []); const onWordMouseOut = useCallback( ( word ) => { console .log( `onWordMouseOut: ${word} ` ); }, []); return ( < WordCloud data = {data} width = {500} height = {500} font = "Times" fontStyle = "italic" fontWeight = "bold" fontSize = {fontSize} spiral = "rectangular" rotate = {rotate} padding = {5} random = {Math.random} fill = {fill} onWordClick = {onWordClick} onWordMouseOver = {onWordMouseOver} onWordMouseOut = {onWordMouseOut} /> ); );

Build

npm run build

Test

Mac OS X

brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib librsvg npm install

Ubuntu and Other Debian Based Systems

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg8-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++ npm install

For more details, please check out Installation guides at node-canvas wiki.

Run Tests

npm test

License

MIT © Yoctol