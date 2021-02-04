A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
npm install react-d3-cloud
Simple:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud';
const data = [
{ text: 'Hey', value: 1000 },
{ text: 'lol', value: 200 },
{ text: 'first impression', value: 800 },
{ text: 'very cool', value: 1000000 },
{ text: 'duck', value: 10 },
];
render(<WordCloud data={data} />, document.getElementById('root'));
More configuration:
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud';
import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale';
import { schemeCategory10 } from 'd3-scale-chromatic';
const data = [
{ text: 'Hey', value: 1000 },
{ text: 'lol', value: 200 },
{ text: 'first impression', value: 800 },
{ text: 'very cool', value: 1000000 },
{ text: 'duck', value: 10 },
];
const schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal = scaleOrdinal(schemeCategory10);
render(
<WordCloud
data={data}
width={500}
height={500}
font="Times"
fontStyle="italic"
fontWeight="bold"
fontSize={(word) => Math.log2(word.value) * 5}
spiral="rectangular"
rotate={(word) => word.value % 360}
padding={5}
random={Math.random}
fill={(d, i) => schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal(i)}
onWordClick={(event, d) => {
console.log(`onWordClick: ${d.text}`);
}}
onWordMouseOver={(event, d) => {
console.log(`onWordMouseOver: ${d.text}`);
}}
onWordMouseOut={(event, d) => {
console.log(`onWordMouseOut: ${d.text}`);
}}
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
Please checkout demo
for more detailed props, please refer to below:
|name
|description
|type
|required
|default
|data
|The words array
{ text: string, value: number }>[]
|✓
|width
|Width of the layout (px)
number
700
|height
|Height of the layout (px)
number
600
|font
|The font accessor function, which indicates the font face for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function.
string \| (d) => string
'serif'
|fontStyle
|The fontStyle accessor function, which indicates the font style for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function.
string \| (d) => string
'normal'
|fontWeight
|The fontWeight accessor function, which indicates the font weight for each word. A constant may be specified instead of a function.
string \| number \| (d) => string \| number
'normal'
|fontSize
|The fontSize accessor function, which indicates the numerical font size for each word.
(d) => number
(d) => Math.sqrt(d.value)
|rotate
|The rotate accessor function, which indicates the rotation angle (in degrees) for each word.
(d) => number
() => (~~(Math.random() * 6) - 3) * 30
|spiral
|The current type of spiral used for positioning words. This can either be one of the two built-in spirals, "archimedean" and "rectangular", or an arbitrary spiral generator can be used
'archimedean' \| 'rectangular' \| ([width, height]) => t => [x, y]
'archimedean'
|padding
|The padding accessor function, which indicates the numerical padding for each word.
number \| (d) => number
1
|random
|The internal random number generator, used for selecting the initial position of each word, and the clockwise/counterclockwise direction of the spiral for each word. This should return a number in the range
[0, 1).
(d) => number
Math.random
|fill
|The fill accessor function, which indicates the color for each word.
(d, i) => string
(d, i) => schemeCategory10ScaleOrdinal(i)
|onWordClick
|The function will be called when
click event is triggered on a word
(event, d) => {}
|null
|onWordMouseOver
|The function will be called when
mouseover event is triggered on a word
(event, d) => {}
|null
|onWordMouseOut
|The function will be called when
mouseout event is triggered on a word
(event, d) => {}
|null
To make
<WordCloud /> work with Server-Side Rendering (SSR), you need to avoid rendering it on the server:
{
typeof window !== 'undefiend' && <WordCloud data={data} />;
}
As of version 0.10.1,
<WordCloud /> has been wrapped by
React.memo() and deep equal comparison under the hood to avoid unnecessary re-render. All you need to do is to make your function props deep equal comparable using
useCallback():
import React, { useCallback } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import WordCloud from 'react-d3-cloud';
import { scaleOrdinal } from 'd3-scale';
import { schemeCategory10 } from 'd3-scale-chromatic';
function App() {
const data = [
{ text: 'Hey', value: 1000 },
{ text: 'lol', value: 200 },
{ text: 'first impression', value: 800 },
{ text: 'very cool', value: 1000000 },
{ text: 'duck', value: 10 },
];
const fontSize = useCallback((word) => Math.log2(word.value) * 5, []);
const rotate = useCallback((word) => word.value % 360, []);
const fill = useCallback((d, i) => scaleOrdinal(schemeCategory10)(i), []);
const onWordClick = useCallback((word) => {
console.log(`onWordClick: ${word}`);
}, []);
const onWordMouseOver = useCallback((word) => {
console.log(`onWordMouseOver: ${word}`);
}, []);
const onWordMouseOut = useCallback((word) => {
console.log(`onWordMouseOut: ${word}`);
}, []);
return (
<WordCloud
data={data}
width={500}
height={500}
font="Times"
fontStyle="italic"
fontWeight="bold"
fontSize={fontSize}
spiral="rectangular"
rotate={rotate}
padding={5}
random={Math.random}
fill={fill}
onWordClick={onWordClick}
onWordMouseOver={onWordMouseOver}
onWordMouseOut={onWordMouseOut}
/>
);
);
npm run build
brew install pkg-config cairo pango libpng jpeg giflib librsvg
npm install
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install libcairo2-dev libjpeg8-dev libpango1.0-dev libgif-dev build-essential g++
npm install
For more details, please check out Installation guides at node-canvas wiki.
npm test
MIT © Yoctol