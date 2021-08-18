The react-cytoscapejs package is an MIT-licensed React component for network (or graph, as in graph theory) visualisation. The component renders a Cytoscape graph.

Most props of this component are Cytoscape JSON.

Usage

npm

npm install react-cytoscapejs npm install cytoscape@3.x.y

yarn

yarn add react-cytoscapejs yarn add cytoscape@3.x.y

Note that you must specify the desired version of cytoscape to be used. Otherwise, you will get whatever version npm or yarn thinks best matches this package's compatible semver range -- which is currently ^3.2.19 or any version of 3 newer than or equal to 3.2.19.

The component is created by putting a <CytoscapeComponent> within the render() function of one of your apps's React components. Here is a minimal example:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import CytoscapeComponent from 'react-cytoscapejs' ; class MyApp extends React . Component { constructor (props){ super (props); } render(){ const elements = [ { data : { id : 'one' , label : 'Node 1' }, position : { x : 0 , y : 0 } }, { data : { id : 'two' , label : 'Node 2' }, position : { x : 100 , y : 0 } }, { data : { source : 'one' , target : 'two' , label : 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' } } ]; return < CytoscapeComponent elements = {elements} style = { { width: ' 600px ', height: ' 600px ' } } /> ; } } ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(MyApp, document.getElementById('root')));

Basic props

elements

The flat list of Cytoscape elements to be included in the graph, each represented as non-stringified JSON. E.g.:

<CytoscapeComponent elements={[ { data : { id : 'one' , label : 'Node 1' }, position : { x : 0 , y : 0 } }, { data : { id : 'two' , label : 'Node 2' }, position : { x : 100 , y : 0 } }, { data : { source : 'one' , target : 'two' , label : 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' } } ]} />

Note that arrays or objects should not be used in an element 's data or scratch fields, unless using a custom diff() prop.

In order to make it easier to support passing in elements JSON in the elements: { nodes: [], edges: [] } format, there is a static function CytoscapeComponent.normalizeElements() . E.g.:

<CytoscapeComponent elements={CytoscapeComponent.normalizeElements({ nodes : [ { data : { id : 'one' , label : 'Node 1' }, position : { x : 0 , y : 0 } }, { data : { id : 'two' , label : 'Node 2' }, position : { x : 100 , y : 0 } } ], edges : [ { data : { source : 'one' , target : 'two' , label : 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' } } ] })} />

Note that CytoscapeComponent.normalizeElements() is useful only for plain-JSON data, such as an export from Cytoscape.js or the Cytoscape desktop software. If you use custom prop types, such as Immutable, then you should flatten the elements yourself before passing the elements prop.

stylesheet

The Cytoscape stylesheet as non-stringified JSON. Note that the prop key is stylesheet rather than style , the key used by Cytoscape itself, so as to not conflict with the HTML style attribute. E.g.:

<CytoscapeComponent stylesheet={[ { selector : 'node' , style : { width : 20 , height : 20 , shape : 'rectangle' } }, { selector : 'edge' , style : { width : 15 } } ]} />

layout

Use a layout to automatically position the nodes in the graph. E.g.:

layout: { name : 'random' ; }

To use an external layout extension, you must register the extension prior to rendering this component, e.g.:

import Cytoscape from 'cytoscape' ; import COSEBilkent from 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent' ; import React from 'react' ; import CytoscapeComponent from 'react-cytoscapejs' ; Cytoscape.use(COSEBilkent); class MyApp extends React . Component { render() { const elements = [ { data : { id : 'one' , label : 'Node 1' }, position : { x : 0 , y : 0 } }, { data : { id : 'two' , label : 'Node 2' }, position : { x : 100 , y : 0 } }, { data : { source : 'one' , target : 'two' , label : 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' } } ]; const layout = { name : 'cose-bilkent' }; return < CytoscapeComponent elements = {elements} layout = {layout} /> ; } }

cy

This prop allows for getting a reference to the Cytoscape cy reference using a React ref function. This cy reference can be used to access the Cytoscape API directly. E.g.:

class MyApp extends React . Component { render() { return < CytoscapeComponent cy = {(cy) => { this.cy = cy }}>; } }

Viewport manipulation

pan

The panning position of the graph, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent pan={ { x: 100, y: 200 } } /> .

zoom

The zoom level of the graph, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent zoom={2} /> .

Viewport mutability & gesture toggling

panningEnabled

Whether the panning position of the graph is mutable overall, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent panningEnabled={false} /> .

userPanningEnabled

Whether the panning position of the graph is mutable by user gestures such as swiping, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent userPanningEnabled={false} /> .

minZoom

The minimum zoom level of the graph, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent minZoom={0.5} /> .

maxZoom

The maximum zoom level of the graph, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent maxZoom={2} /> .

zoomingEnabled

Whether the zoom level of the graph is mutable overall, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent zoomingEnabled={false} /> .

userZoomingEnabled

Whether the zoom level of the graph is mutable by user gestures (e.g. pinch-to-zoom), e.g. <CytoscapeComponent userZoomingEnabled={false} /> .

boxSelectionEnabled

Whether shift+click-and-drag box selection is enabled, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent boxSelectionEnabled={false} /> .

autoungrabify

If true, nodes automatically can not be grabbed regardless of whether each node is marked as grabbable, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent autoungrabify={true} /> .

autolock

If true, nodes can not be moved at all, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent autolock={true} /> .

autounselectify

If true, elements have immutable selection state, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent autounselectify={true} /> .

HTML attribute props

These props allow for setting built-in HTML attributes on the div created by the component that holds the visualisation:

id

The id attribute of the div, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent id="myCy" /> .

className

The class attribute of the div containing space-separated class names, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent className="foo bar" /> .

style

The style attribute of the div containing CSS styles, e.g. <CytoscapeComponent style={ { width: '600px', height: '600px' } } /> .

Custom prop types

This component allows for props of custom type to be used (i.e. non JSON props), for example an object-oriented model or an Immutable model. The props used to control the reading and diffing of the main props are listed below.

Examples are given using Immutable. Using Immutable allows for cheaper diffs, which is useful for updating graphs with many elements . For example, you may specify elements as the following:

const elements = Immutable.List([ Immutable.Map({ data : Immutable.Map({ id : 'foo' , label : 'bar' }) }) ]);

Get the value of the specified object at the key , which may be an integer in the case of lists/arrays or strings in the case of maps/objects. E.g.:

const get = (object, key) => { if (Immutable.Map.isMap(object) || Immutable.List.isList(object)) { return object.get(key); } else { return object[key]; } }

The default is:

const get = (object, key) => object[key];

Get the deep value of the specified object as non-stringified JSON. E.g.:

const toJson = ( object ) => { if (Immutable.isImmutable(object)) { return object.toJSON(); } else { return object; } }

The default is:

const toJson = ( object ) => object;

Return whether the two objects have equal value. This is used to determine if and where Cytoscape needs to be patched. E.g.:

const diff = ( objectA, objectB ) => objectA !== objectB;

The default is a shallow equality check over the fields of each object. This means that if you use the default diff() , you should not use arrays or objects in an element's data or scratch fields.

Immutable benefits performance here by reducing the total number of diff() calls needed. For example, an unchanged element requires only one diff with Immutable whereas it would require many diffs with the default JSON diff() implementation. Basically, Immutable make diffs minimal-depth searches.

Call iterator on each element in the list , in order. E.g.:

const forEach = ( list, iterator ) => list.forEach(iterator);

The above example is the same as the default forEach() .

Reference props

The cy prop allows for getting a reference to the cy Cytoscape object, e.g.:

<CytoscapeComponent cy={(cy) => { myCyRef = cy }} />

Change log