react-cytoscapejs package is an MIT-licensed React component for network (or graph, as in graph theory) visualisation. The component renders a Cytoscape graph.
Most props of this component are Cytoscape JSON.
npm install react-cytoscapejs
npm install cytoscape@3.x.y # your desired version, 3.2.19 or newer
yarn add react-cytoscapejs
yarn add cytoscape@3.x.y # your desired version, 3.2.19 or newer
Note that you must specify the desired version of
cytoscape to be used. Otherwise, you will get whatever version npm or yarn thinks best matches this package's compatible semver range -- which is currently
^3.2.19 or any version of 3 newer than or equal to 3.2.19.
The component is created by putting a
<CytoscapeComponent> within the
render() function of one of your apps's React components. Here is a minimal example:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import CytoscapeComponent from 'react-cytoscapejs';
class MyApp extends React.Component {
constructor(props){
super(props);
}
render(){
const elements = [
{ data: { id: 'one', label: 'Node 1' }, position: { x: 0, y: 0 } },
{ data: { id: 'two', label: 'Node 2' }, position: { x: 100, y: 0 } },
{ data: { source: 'one', target: 'two', label: 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' } }
];
return <CytoscapeComponent elements={elements} style={ { width: '600px', height: '600px' } } />;
}
}
ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(MyApp, document.getElementById('root')));
Basic props
elements
The flat list of Cytoscape elements to be included in the graph, each represented as non-stringified JSON. E.g.:
<CytoscapeComponent
elements={[
{ data: { id: 'one', label: 'Node 1' }, position: { x: 0, y: 0 } },
{ data: { id: 'two', label: 'Node 2' }, position: { x: 100, y: 0 } },
{
data: { source: 'one', target: 'two', label: 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' }
}
]}
/>
Note that arrays or objects should not be used in an
element's
data or
scratch fields, unless using a custom
diff() prop.
In order to make it easier to support passing in
elements JSON in the
elements: { nodes: [], edges: [] } format, there is a static function
CytoscapeComponent.normalizeElements(). E.g.:
<CytoscapeComponent
elements={CytoscapeComponent.normalizeElements({
nodes: [
{ data: { id: 'one', label: 'Node 1' }, position: { x: 0, y: 0 } },
{ data: { id: 'two', label: 'Node 2' }, position: { x: 100, y: 0 } }
],
edges: [
{
data: { source: 'one', target: 'two', label: 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' }
}
]
})}
/>
Note that
CytoscapeComponent.normalizeElements() is useful only for plain-JSON data, such as an export from Cytoscape.js or the Cytoscape desktop software. If you use custom prop types, such as Immutable, then you should flatten the elements yourself before passing the
elements prop.
stylesheet
The Cytoscape stylesheet as non-stringified JSON. Note that the prop key is
stylesheet rather than
style, the key used by Cytoscape itself, so as to not conflict with the HTML
style attribute. E.g.:
<CytoscapeComponent
stylesheet={[
{
selector: 'node',
style: {
width: 20,
height: 20,
shape: 'rectangle'
}
},
{
selector: 'edge',
style: {
width: 15
}
}
]}
/>
layout
Use a layout to automatically position the nodes in the graph. E.g.:
layout: {
name: 'random';
}
To use an external layout extension, you must register the extension prior to rendering this component, e.g.:
import Cytoscape from 'cytoscape';
import COSEBilkent from 'cytoscape-cose-bilkent';
import React from 'react';
import CytoscapeComponent from 'react-cytoscapejs';
Cytoscape.use(COSEBilkent);
class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
const elements = [
{ data: { id: 'one', label: 'Node 1' }, position: { x: 0, y: 0 } },
{ data: { id: 'two', label: 'Node 2' }, position: { x: 100, y: 0 } },
{ data: { source: 'one', target: 'two', label: 'Edge from Node1 to Node2' } }
];
const layout = { name: 'cose-bilkent' };
return <CytoscapeComponent elements={elements} layout={layout} />;
}
}
cy
This prop allows for getting a reference to the Cytoscape
cy reference using a React ref function. This
cy reference can be used to access the Cytoscape API directly. E.g.:
class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
return <CytoscapeComponent cy={(cy) => { this.cy = cy }}>;
}
}
pan
The panning position of the graph, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent pan={ { x: 100, y: 200 } } />.
zoom
The zoom level of the graph, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent zoom={2} />.
panningEnabled
Whether the panning position of the graph is mutable overall, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent panningEnabled={false} />.
userPanningEnabled
Whether the panning position of the graph is mutable by user gestures such as swiping, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent userPanningEnabled={false} />.
minZoom
The minimum zoom level of the graph, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent minZoom={0.5} />.
maxZoom
The maximum zoom level of the graph, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent maxZoom={2} />.
zoomingEnabled
Whether the zoom level of the graph is mutable overall, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent zoomingEnabled={false} />.
userZoomingEnabled
Whether the zoom level of the graph is mutable by user gestures (e.g. pinch-to-zoom), e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent userZoomingEnabled={false} />.
boxSelectionEnabled
Whether shift+click-and-drag box selection is enabled, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent boxSelectionEnabled={false} />.
autoungrabify
If true, nodes automatically can not be grabbed regardless of whether each node is marked as grabbable, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent autoungrabify={true} />.
autolock
If true, nodes can not be moved at all, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent autolock={true} />.
autounselectify
If true, elements have immutable selection state, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent autounselectify={true} />.
These props allow for setting built-in HTML attributes on the div created by the component that holds the visualisation:
id
The
id attribute of the div, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent id="myCy" />.
className
The
class attribute of the div containing space-separated class names, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent className="foo bar" />.
style
The
style attribute of the div containing CSS styles, e.g.
<CytoscapeComponent style={ { width: '600px', height: '600px' } } />.
This component allows for props of custom type to be used (i.e. non JSON props), for example an object-oriented model or an Immutable model. The props used to control the reading and diffing of the main props are listed below.
Examples are given using Immutable. Using Immutable allows for cheaper diffs, which is useful for updating graphs with many
elements. For example, you may specify
elements as the following:
const elements = Immutable.List([
Immutable.Map({ data: Immutable.Map({ id: 'foo', label: 'bar' }) })
]);
get(object, key)
Get the value of the specified
object at the
key, which may be an integer in the case of lists/arrays or strings in the case of maps/objects. E.g.:
const get = (object, key) => {
// must check type because some props may be immutable and others may not be
if (Immutable.Map.isMap(object) || Immutable.List.isList(object)) {
return object.get(key);
} else {
return object[key];
}
}
The default is:
const get = (object, key) => object[key];
toJson(object)
Get the deep value of the specified
object as non-stringified JSON. E.g.:
const toJson = (object) => {
// must check type because some props may be immutable and others may not be
if (Immutable.isImmutable(object)) {
return object.toJSON();
} else {
return object;
}
}
The default is:
const toJson = (object) => object;
diff(objectA, objectB)
Return whether the two objects have equal value. This is used to determine if and where Cytoscape needs to be patched. E.g.:
const diff = (objectA, objectB) => objectA !== objectB; // immutable creates new objects for each operation
The default is a shallow equality check over the fields of each object. This means that if you use the default
diff(), you should not use arrays or objects in an element's
data or
scratch fields.
Immutable benefits performance here by reducing the total number of
diff() calls needed. For example, an unchanged
element requires only one diff with Immutable whereas it would require many diffs with the default JSON
diff() implementation. Basically, Immutable make diffs minimal-depth searches.
forEach(list, iterator)
Call
iterator on each element in the
list, in order. E.g.:
const forEach = (list, iterator) => list.forEach(iterator); // same for immutable and js arrays
The above example is the same as the default
forEach().
cy()
The
cy prop allows for getting a reference to the
cy Cytoscape object, e.g.:
<CytoscapeComponent cy={(cy) => { myCyRef = cy }} />
headless,
styleEnabled and the following (canvas renderer) rendering hints:
hideEdgesOnViewport,
textureOnViewport,
motionBlur,
motionBlurOpacity,
wheelSensitivity,
pixelRatio
Component.normalizeElements() utility function