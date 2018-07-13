openbase logo
rc

react-cytoscape

by BARUKH
1.0.6 (see all)

react component for cytoscape

Overview

711

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React component for Cytoscape

A React component to use simply the cytoscape js library.

http://js.cytoscape.org

Installation

npm install react-cytoscape

Usage

import { ReactCytoscape } from 'react-cytoscape';

<ReactCytoscape containerID="cy" 
    elements={this.getElements()} 
    cyRef={(cy) => { this.cy = cy; console.log(this.cy) }} 
    cytoscapeOptions={{wheelSensitivity: 0.1}}
    layout={{name: 'dagre'}} />

ReactCytoscape props

Props are same as Cytoscape builder function.

  • containerID : HTML ID to div cytoscape container

  • elements : Object with nodes and egdes attributes

  • style : Array of Style object

  • layout : Object with name of layout attribute.
    ReactCytoscape integrates cola layout and dagre layout.

  • styleContainer : an object of css style

  • cyRef : a callback function to obtain a reference to cytoscape object

  • cytoscapeOptions : Object with others cytoscape options builder

