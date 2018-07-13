A React component to use simply the cytoscape js library.
npm install react-cytoscape
import { ReactCytoscape } from 'react-cytoscape';
<ReactCytoscape containerID="cy"
elements={this.getElements()}
cyRef={(cy) => { this.cy = cy; console.log(this.cy) }}
cytoscapeOptions={{wheelSensitivity: 0.1}}
layout={{name: 'dagre'}} />
Props are same as Cytoscape builder function.
containerID : HTML ID to
div cytoscape container
elements : Object with
nodes and
egdes attributes
style : Array of Style object
layout : Object with
name of layout attribute.
ReactCytoscape integrates cola layout and dagre layout.
styleContainer : an object of
css style
cyRef : a callback function to obtain a reference to
cytoscape object
cytoscapeOptions : Object with others cytoscape options builder