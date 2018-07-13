React component for Cytoscape

A React component to use simply the cytoscape js library.

http://js.cytoscape.org

Installation

npm install react-cytoscape

Usage

import { ReactCytoscape } from 'react-cytoscape'; <ReactCytoscape containerID="cy" elements={this.getElements()} cyRef={(cy) => { this.cy = cy; console.log(this.cy) }} cytoscapeOptions={{wheelSensitivity: 0.1}} layout={{name: 'dagre'}} />

ReactCytoscape props

Props are same as Cytoscape builder function.