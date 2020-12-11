openbase logo
by Sergey
5.1.0 (see all)

This is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

167

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React CustomScroll 5.1

React-customscroll is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.

Demo

Features:

  • TypeScript support
  • Extremely small size (11kb)
  • Without dependencies
  • Easy customization, simple api
  • Native OS scroll behavior
  • Cross browser
  • Animate scrollTo feature
  • React-sortable-tree / React-virtualized support
  • RTL support
  • Server Side Rendering support
  • Scroll snap support

Usage

Step 1:

npm install react-customscroll -save

Step 2:

React-customscroll works like native browser scroll.

You should paste the component inside the block with scrollable data.

For instance:

import CustomScroll from 'react-customscroll';

<div className="block-with-scrolling">
  <CustomScroll>
    ...long_data_here...
  </CustomScroll>
</div>

If block with a native browser scroll works well it will work with React-customscroll

Examples

License

MIT

