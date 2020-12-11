React-customscroll is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.
npm install react-customscroll -save
React-customscroll works like native browser scroll.
You should paste the component inside the block with scrollable data.
For instance:
import CustomScroll from 'react-customscroll';
<div className="block-with-scrolling">
<CustomScroll>
...long_data_here...
</CustomScroll>
</div>
If block with a native browser scroll works well it will work with React-customscroll
MIT