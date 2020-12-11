React CustomScroll 5.1

React-customscroll is a tiny React component for scroll bar customization, without dependencies but with a lot of features.

Demo

TypeScript support

Extremely small size (11kb)

Without dependencies

Easy customization, simple api

Native OS scroll behavior

Cross browser

Animate scrollTo feature

React-sortable-tree / React-virtualized support

RTL support

Server Side Rendering support

Scroll snap support

Usage

Step 1:

npm install react-customscroll -save

Step 2:

React-customscroll works like native browser scroll.

You should paste the component inside the block with scrollable data.

For instance:

import CustomScroll from 'react-customscroll' ;

<div className= "block-with-scrolling" > < CustomScroll > ...long_data_here... </ CustomScroll > </ div >

If block with a native browser scroll works well it will work with React-customscroll

Examples

License

MIT