rcp

react-customizable-progressbar

by Martin Juzl
1.0.3 (see all)

Customizable circular progress bar component for React 🍩

Overview

2.1K

45

6mos ago

1

0

MIT

Built-In

Readme

react-customizable-progressbar

Customizable circular SVG progress bar component for React



Check examples or generator to play around with all props

Installation

npm install --save react-customizable-progressbar

or

yarn add react-customizable-progressbar

Usage

import ProgressBar from 'react-customizable-progressbar'

<ProgressBar
    progress={60}
    radius={100}
/>

Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
radius (required)number100Progress bar radius
progress (required)number0Progress value (out of steps)
stepsnumber100Total steps
cutnumber0Angle of the circle sector
rotatenumber-90Progress rotation
strokeWidthnumber20Stroke width
strokeColorstring'indianred'Stroke color
strokeLinecapstring'round'Stroke line cap
transitionstring'0.3s ease'Transition
trackStrokeWidthnumber20Track stroke width
trackStrokeColorstring'#e6e6e6'Track stroke color
trackStrokeLinecapstring'round'Track stroke line cap
trackTransitionstring'1s ease'Track transition
pointerRadiusnumber0Pointer radius
pointerStrokeWidthnumber20Pointer stroke width
pointerStrokeColorstring'indianred'Pointer stroke color
pointerFillColorstring'white'Pointer fill color
initialAnimationboolfalseInitial animation
initialAnimationDelaynumber0Initial animation delay
inverseboolfalseInverse
counterClockwiseboolfalseCounter-clockwise
childrennodenullChildren - pass anything to show inside progress bar
classNamestring''Progress bar class name

Styles

.RCP {}
.RCP__track {}
.RCP__progress {}
.RCP__pointer {}

You can use these default indicator styles to center it both horizontally and vertically:

.your-indicator {
    display: flex;
    justify-content: center;
    text-align: center;
    position: absolute;
    top: 0;
    width: 100%;
    height: 100%;
    margin: 0 auto;
    user-select: none;
}

Run examples locally

npm install
npm run dev

