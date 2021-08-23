Customizable circular SVG progress bar component for React
Check examples or generator to play around with all props
npm install --save react-customizable-progressbar
or
yarn add react-customizable-progressbar
import ProgressBar from 'react-customizable-progressbar'
<ProgressBar
progress={60}
radius={100}
/>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
radius (required)
number
100
|Progress bar radius
progress (required)
number
0
|Progress value (out of
steps)
steps
number
100
|Total steps
cut
number
0
|Angle of the circle sector
rotate
number
-90
|Progress rotation
strokeWidth
number
20
|Stroke width
strokeColor
string
'indianred'
|Stroke color
strokeLinecap
string
'round'
|Stroke line cap
transition
string
'0.3s ease'
|Transition
trackStrokeWidth
number
20
|Track stroke width
trackStrokeColor
string
'#e6e6e6'
|Track stroke color
trackStrokeLinecap
string
'round'
|Track stroke line cap
trackTransition
string
'1s ease'
|Track transition
pointerRadius
number
0
|Pointer radius
pointerStrokeWidth
number
20
|Pointer stroke width
pointerStrokeColor
string
'indianred'
|Pointer stroke color
pointerFillColor
string
'white'
|Pointer fill color
initialAnimation
bool
false
|Initial animation
initialAnimationDelay
number
0
|Initial animation delay
inverse
bool
false
|Inverse
counterClockwise
bool
false
|Counter-clockwise
children
node
null
|Children - pass anything to show inside progress bar
className
string
''
|Progress bar class name
.RCP {}
.RCP__track {}
.RCP__progress {}
.RCP__pointer {}
You can use these default indicator styles to center it both horizontally and vertically:
.your-indicator {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
text-align: center;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
user-select: none;
}
npm install
npm run dev