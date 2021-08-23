Customizable circular SVG progress bar component for React

Check examples or generator to play around with all props

Installation

npm install --save react-customizable-progressbar

or

yarn add react-customizable-progressbar

Usage

import ProgressBar from 'react-customizable-progressbar' <ProgressBar progress={ 60 } radius={ 100 } />

Props

Name Type Default Description radius (required) number 100 Progress bar radius progress (required) number 0 Progress value (out of steps ) steps number 100 Total steps cut number 0 Angle of the circle sector rotate number -90 Progress rotation strokeWidth number 20 Stroke width strokeColor string 'indianred' Stroke color strokeLinecap string 'round' Stroke line cap transition string '0.3s ease' Transition trackStrokeWidth number 20 Track stroke width trackStrokeColor string '#e6e6e6' Track stroke color trackStrokeLinecap string 'round' Track stroke line cap trackTransition string '1s ease' Track transition pointerRadius number 0 Pointer radius pointerStrokeWidth number 20 Pointer stroke width pointerStrokeColor string 'indianred' Pointer stroke color pointerFillColor string 'white' Pointer fill color initialAnimation bool false Initial animation initialAnimationDelay number 0 Initial animation delay inverse bool false Inverse counterClockwise bool false Counter-clockwise children node null Children - pass anything to show inside progress bar className string '' Progress bar class name

Styles

.RCP {} .RCP__track {} .RCP__progress {} .RCP__pointer {}

You can use these default indicator styles to center it both horizontally and vertically:

.your-indicator { display : flex; justify-content : center; text-align : center; position : absolute; top : 0 ; width : 100% ; height : 100% ; margin : 0 auto; user-select : none; }

Run examples locally