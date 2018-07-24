Social media share buttons for ReactJS. Use one of the built-in button themes or create a custom one from scratch.

Features

opens a share-window popup

built-in share scripts for: Facebook Twitter Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email

flexibility to add share buttons for unsupported networks

built-in styled for buttons: Rectangle RoundSquare Circle IconOnly Outline

build-in styled blocks: Standard



Installation

Install npm package

yarn add react-custom- share

If you prefer you can equally use npm .

Install icons

yarn add react-icons

The examples use icons provided by the react-icons package, but you can use any icons. However, if you want to use built-in styled buttons you have to provide svg icons.

Install CSS-in-JS library

The styled buttons use the Emotion library to add CSS styles to the components.

yarn add emotion

Usage

import { css } from 'emotion' ; import FaTwitter from 'react-icons/lib/fa/twitter' ; import FaFacebook from 'react-icons/lib/fa/facebook' ; import FaGooglePlus from 'react-icons/lib/fa/google-plus' ; import FaEnvelope from 'react-icons/lib/fa/envelope' ; import FaPinterest from 'react-icons/lib/fa/pinterest' ; import FaLinkedin from 'react-icons/lib/fa/linkedin' ; import { ShareButtonRectangle, ShareBlockStandard } from 'react-custom-share' ; const ShareComponent = props => { const shareBlockProps = { url : 'https://mywebsite.com/page-to-share/' , button : ShareButtonRectangle, buttons : [ { network : 'Twitter' , icon : FaTwitter }, { network : 'Facebook' , icon : FaFacebook }, { network : 'GooglePlus' , icon : FaGooglePlus }, { network : 'Email' , icon : FaEnvelope }, { network : 'Pinterest' , icon : FaPinterest, media : 'https://mywebsite.com/image-to-share.jpg' }, { network : 'Linkedin' , icon : FaLinkedin }, ], text : `Give it a try - mywebsite.com ` , longtext : `Take a look at this super website I have just found.` , }; return < ShareBlockStandard { ...shareBlockProps } /> ; };

API

import { ShareButton, ShareBlock, ShareButtonRoundSquare, ShareButtonRectangle, ShareButtonCircle, ShareButtonIconOnly, ShareButtonOutline, ShareBlockStandard, } from 'react-custom-share' ;

ShareButton props

ShareButton.propTypes = { network : PropTypes.string.isRequired, url : PropTypes.string.isRequired, children : PropTypes.node.isRequired, media : function ( props, propName, componentName ) { const key = props[ 'network' ].toLowerCase(); if (key === 'pinterest' && props[propName] === undefined ) { return new Error ( `The prop ' ${propName} ' is marked as required in ' ${componentName} ' for the 'Pinterest' network, but it's value is 'undefined'.` ); } }, text : PropTypes.string, longtext : PropTypes.string, className : PropTypes.string, link : PropTypes.string, };

ShareBlock props

ShareBlock.propTypes = { url : PropTypes.string.isRequired, button : PropTypes.func.isRequired, buttons : PropTypes.array.isRequired, text : PropTypes.string, longtext : PropTypes.string, className : PropTypes.string, };

Built-in styled components

Styled components have the same api as its base versions. They work as wrappers for the base components and set the value of the className prop of the inner component they wrap.

Below is the simplified code of ShareButtonCircle , one of the built-in styled buttons.

import { css } from 'emotion' ; const ShareButtonCircle = props => { return ( < ShareButton className = {css ` border-radius: 50 %; /* ... for the clarity most of the real CSS code was removed */ `} { ...props } /> ); }; export default ShareButtonCircle;

Repository

To run DEMO on localhost

1. Clone react-custom-share repository.

git clone https://github.com/greglobinski/react-custom-share.git

2. Move into newly created folder and install dependencies.

cd react-custom-share yarn install

3. After installation run the develop npm script.

yarn develop

4. Open the http://localhost:3001/ address in your browser.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 greg lobinski

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.