React Custom Roulette

[![npm version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-custom-roulette)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-custom-roulette) [![Types](https://img.shields.io/npm/types/react-custom-roulette)](https://www.typescriptlang.org/index.html) [![npm downloads](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/react-custom-roulette)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-custom-roulette)

Customizable React roulette wheel with spinning animation

![React Custom Roulette](https://github.com/effectussoftware/react-custom-roulette/raw/master/demo/roulette-demo.gif)

Features

Customizable design

Prize selection by props

Spinning animation

[NEW!] Multiple spins (see Multi Spin)

Install

npm install react-custom-roulette

or

$ yarn add react-custom-roulette

Quickstart

Wheel Component

import React from 'react' import { Wheel } from 'react-custom-roulette' const data = [ { option : '0' , style : { backgroundColor : 'green' , textColor : 'black' } }, { option : '1' , style : { backgroundColor : 'white' } }, { option : '2' }, ] export default () => ( <> <Wheel mustStartSpinning={mustSpin} prizeNumber={3} data={data} backgroundColors={['#3e3e3e', '#df3428']} textColors={['#ffffff']} /> </> )

Props

Prop Type Default Description mustStartSpinning (required) boolean - Sets when the roulette must start the spinning animation prizeNumber (required) number - Sets the winning option. It's value must be between 0 and data.lenght-1 data (required) Array<WheelData> - Array of options. Can contain styling information for a specific option (see WheelData) onStopSpinning function () => null Callback function that is called when the roulette ends the spinning animation backgroundColors Array<string> ['darkgrey', 'lightgrey'] Array of colors that will fill the background of the roulette options, starting from option 0 textColors Array<string> ['black'] Array of colors that will fill the text of the roulette options, starting from option 0 outerBorderColor string 'black' Color of the roulette's outer border line outerBorderWidth number 5 Width of the roulette's outer border line (0 represents no outer border line) innerRadius number [0..100] 0 Distance of the inner radius from the center of the roulette innerBorderColor string 'black' Color of the roulette's inner border line innerBorderWidth number 0 Width of the roulette's inner border line (0 represents no inner border line) radiusLineColor string 'black' Color of the radial lines that separate each option radiusLineWidth number 5 Width of the radial lines that separate each option (0 represents no radial lines) fontSize number 20 Font size of the option string perpendicularText boolean false When 'true', sets the option texts perpendicular to the roulette's radial lines textDistance number [0..100] 60 Distance of the option texts from the center of the roulette

Types

WheelData

interface WheelData { option : string; style?: StyleType; }

StyleType

interface StyleType { backgroundColor?: string; textColor?: string; }

Multi Spin

Example (using useState)

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { Wheel } from 'react-custom-roulette' const data = [ { option : '0' }, { option : '1' }, { option : '2' }, ] export default () => { const [mustSpin, setMustSpin] = useState( false ); const [prizeNumber, setPrizeNumber] = useState( 0 ); const handleSpinClick = () => { const newPrizeNumber = Math .floor( Math .random() * data.length) setPrizeNumber(newPrizeNumber) setMustSpin( true ) } return ( <> <Wheel mustStartSpinning={mustSpin} prizeNumber={prizeNumber} data={data} onStopSpinning={() => { setMustSpin(false) }} /> <button onClick={handleSpinClick}>SPIN</button> </> ) }

Contributors

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2020 Effectus Software. [License]