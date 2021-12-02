openbase logo
react-custom-roulette

by effectussoftware
1.1.8 (see all)

Repository for the react-custom-roulette library

Overview

Readme

React Custom Roulette

[![npm version](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-custom-roulette)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-custom-roulette) [![Types](https://img.shields.io/npm/types/react-custom-roulette)](https://www.typescriptlang.org/index.html) [![npm downloads](https://img.shields.io/npm/dm/react-custom-roulette)](https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-custom-roulette)

Customizable React roulette wheel with spinning animation

![React Custom Roulette](https://github.com/effectussoftware/react-custom-roulette/raw/master/demo/roulette-demo.gif)

Features

  • Customizable design
  • Prize selection by props
  • Spinning animation
  • [NEW!] Multiple spins (see Multi Spin)
  • Compatible with TypeScript

Install

$ npm install react-custom-roulette

or

$ yarn add react-custom-roulette

Quickstart

Wheel Component

import React from 'react'
import { Wheel } from 'react-custom-roulette'

const data = [
  { option: '0', style: { backgroundColor: 'green', textColor: 'black' } },
  { option: '1', style: { backgroundColor: 'white' } },
  { option: '2' },
]

export default () => (
  <>
    <Wheel
      mustStartSpinning={mustSpin}
      prizeNumber={3}
      data={data}
      backgroundColors={['#3e3e3e', '#df3428']}
      textColors={['#ffffff']}
    />
  </>
)

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
mustStartSpinning (required)boolean-Sets when the roulette must start the spinning animation
prizeNumber (required)number-Sets the winning option. It's value must be between 0 and data.lenght-1
data (required)Array<WheelData>-Array of options. Can contain styling information for a specific option (see WheelData)
onStopSpinningfunction() => nullCallback function that is called when the roulette ends the spinning animation
backgroundColorsArray<string>['darkgrey', 'lightgrey']Array of colors that will fill the background of the roulette options, starting from option 0
textColorsArray<string>['black']Array of colors that will fill the text of the roulette options, starting from option 0
outerBorderColorstring'black'Color of the roulette's outer border line
outerBorderWidthnumber5Width of the roulette's outer border line (0 represents no outer border line)
innerRadiusnumber [0..100]0Distance of the inner radius from the center of the roulette
innerBorderColorstring'black'Color of the roulette's inner border line
innerBorderWidthnumber0Width of the roulette's inner border line (0 represents no inner border line)
radiusLineColorstring'black'Color of the radial lines that separate each option
radiusLineWidthnumber5Width of the radial lines that separate each option (0 represents no radial lines)
fontSizenumber20Font size of the option string
perpendicularTextbooleanfalseWhen 'true', sets the option texts perpendicular to the roulette's radial lines
textDistancenumber [0..100]60Distance of the option texts from the center of the roulette

Types

WheelData

interface WheelData {
  option: string;
  style?: StyleType; // Optional
}

StyleType

interface StyleType {
  backgroundColor?: string; // Optional
  textColor?: string; // Optional
}

Multi Spin

Example (using useState)

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Wheel } from 'react-custom-roulette'

const data = [
  { option: '0' },
  { option: '1' },
  { option: '2' },
]

export default () => {
  const [mustSpin, setMustSpin] = useState(false);
  const [prizeNumber, setPrizeNumber] = useState(0);

  const handleSpinClick = () => {
    const newPrizeNumber = Math.floor(Math.random() * data.length)
    setPrizeNumber(newPrizeNumber)
    setMustSpin(true)
  }

  return (
    <>
      <Wheel
        mustStartSpinning={mustSpin}
        prizeNumber={prizeNumber}
        data={data}

        onStopSpinning={() => {
          setMustSpin(false)
        }}
      />
      <button onClick={handleSpinClick}>SPIN</button>
    </>
  )
}

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute!

License

This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2020 Effectus Software. [License]

