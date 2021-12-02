Customizable React roulette wheel with spinning animation
$ npm install react-custom-roulette
or
$ yarn add react-custom-roulette
import React from 'react'
import { Wheel } from 'react-custom-roulette'
const data = [
{ option: '0', style: { backgroundColor: 'green', textColor: 'black' } },
{ option: '1', style: { backgroundColor: 'white' } },
{ option: '2' },
]
export default () => (
<>
<Wheel
mustStartSpinning={mustSpin}
prizeNumber={3}
data={data}
backgroundColors={['#3e3e3e', '#df3428']}
textColors={['#ffffff']}
/>
</>
)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|mustStartSpinning (required)
boolean
|-
|Sets when the roulette must start the spinning animation
|prizeNumber (required)
number
|-
|Sets the winning option. It's value must be between 0 and data.lenght-1
|data (required)
Array<WheelData>
|-
|Array of options. Can contain styling information for a specific option (see WheelData)
|onStopSpinning
function
|() => null
|Callback function that is called when the roulette ends the spinning animation
|backgroundColors
Array<string>
|['darkgrey', 'lightgrey']
|Array of colors that will fill the background of the roulette options, starting from option 0
|textColors
Array<string>
|['black']
|Array of colors that will fill the text of the roulette options, starting from option 0
|outerBorderColor
string
|'black'
|Color of the roulette's outer border line
|outerBorderWidth
number
|5
|Width of the roulette's outer border line (0 represents no outer border line)
|innerRadius
number [0..100]
|0
|Distance of the inner radius from the center of the roulette
|innerBorderColor
string
|'black'
|Color of the roulette's inner border line
|innerBorderWidth
number
|0
|Width of the roulette's inner border line (0 represents no inner border line)
|radiusLineColor
string
|'black'
|Color of the radial lines that separate each option
|radiusLineWidth
number
|5
|Width of the radial lines that separate each option (0 represents no radial lines)
|fontSize
number
|20
|Font size of the option string
|perpendicularText
boolean
|false
|When 'true', sets the option texts perpendicular to the roulette's radial lines
|textDistance
number [0..100]
|60
|Distance of the option texts from the center of the roulette
interface WheelData {
option: string;
style?: StyleType; // Optional
}
interface StyleType {
backgroundColor?: string; // Optional
textColor?: string; // Optional
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Wheel } from 'react-custom-roulette'
const data = [
{ option: '0' },
{ option: '1' },
{ option: '2' },
]
export default () => {
const [mustSpin, setMustSpin] = useState(false);
const [prizeNumber, setPrizeNumber] = useState(0);
const handleSpinClick = () => {
const newPrizeNumber = Math.floor(Math.random() * data.length)
setPrizeNumber(newPrizeNumber)
setMustSpin(true)
}
return (
<>
<Wheel
mustStartSpinning={mustSpin}
prizeNumber={prizeNumber}
data={data}
onStopSpinning={() => {
setMustSpin(false)
}}
/>
<button onClick={handleSpinClick}>SPIN</button>
</>
)
}
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute!
This project is licensed under the MIT license, Copyright (c) 2020 Effectus Software. [License]