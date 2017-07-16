React Custom Properties

A React component for declaratively applying CSS Variables or CSS Custom Properties as the are officially known. For CSS variable usage see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Using_CSS_variables

Install

To get started install via npm

npm install react-custom-properties

You can then import the component into your code using ES5 require

var CustomProperties = require ( 'react-custom-properties' );

or ES6 imports

import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties' ;

Usage

This module provides a <CustomProperties /> component. When mounted it will, by default, apply any CSS variables passed to the properties component to its children.

So for example, your stylesheet may contain CSS Variables like this.

.header { background : var (--branding-color); }

And you can apply values to those variables like this.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < CustomProperties properties = {{ ' --branding-color ' : '# FF0000 ' }}> < div className = "header" > this will have the background color #FF0000 </ div > </ CustomProperties > </ div > ); } }

Nesting

The CustomProperties component can be nested so that properties set by parent instances are overridden by ones set by child instances. So for example...

Using the same stylesheet as before

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < CustomProperties properties = {{ ' --branding-color ' : '# FF0000 ' }}> < div className = "header" > this will have the background color #FF0000 </ div > < CustomProperties properties = {{ ' --branding-color ' : '# 555555 ' }}> < div className = "header" > this will have the background color #555555 </ div > </ CustomProperties > </ CustomProperties > </ div > ); } }

Global

The CustomProperties component accepts a boolean global prop. By default the CSS Variables will only apply to the component's children. When the global prop is passed the CSS Variables will be set on the document root and will therefor be globally applied to all styles.

Using the same stylesheet as before

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < CustomProperties global properties = {{ ' --branding-color ' : '# FF0000 ' }} /> < div className = "header" > this will have the background color #FF0000 </ div > </ div > ); } }

Any properties set by a non-global instance will take precedence over properties set by a global instance

Credit

The idea for this component came from working with @carlmw and @Kliriklara

This repo was bootstrapped from npm-react-boilerplate

Contribute

Fork this repo Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Make sure the tests pass ( npm run test ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

MIT