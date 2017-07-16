A React component for declaratively applying CSS Variables or CSS Custom Properties as the are officially known. For CSS variable usage see https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Using_CSS_variables
To get started install via npm
npm install react-custom-properties
You can then import the component into your code using ES5 require
var CustomProperties = require('react-custom-properties');
or ES6 imports
import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties';
This module provides a
<CustomProperties /> component. When mounted it will, by default, apply any CSS variables
passed to the
properties component to its children.
So for example, your stylesheet may contain CSS Variables like this.
.header {
background: var(--branding-color);
}
And you can apply values to those variables like this.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<CustomProperties properties={{ '--branding-color': '#FF0000' }}>
<div className="header">
this will have the background color #FF0000
</div>
</CustomProperties>
</div>
);
}
}
The
CustomProperties component can be nested so that properties set by parent instances are overridden by ones set by child instances. So for example...
Using the same stylesheet as before
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<CustomProperties properties={{ '--branding-color': '#FF0000' }}>
<div className="header">
this will have the background color #FF0000
</div>
<CustomProperties properties={{ '--branding-color': '#555555' }}>
<div className="header">
this will have the background color #555555
</div>
</CustomProperties>
</CustomProperties>
</div>
);
}
}
The
CustomProperties component accepts a boolean
global prop. By default the CSS Variables will only apply to the
component's children. When the
global prop is passed the CSS Variables will be set on the document root and will
therefor be globally applied to all styles.
Using the same stylesheet as before
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import CustomProperties from 'react-custom-properties';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<CustomProperties
global
properties={{ '--branding-color': '#FF0000' }}
/>
<div className="header">
this will have the background color #FF0000
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
Any properties set by a non-global instance will take precedence over properties set by a global instance
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
npm run test)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
MIT