react-cursor-position is a primitive component for composing UI features that require notification of cursor or touch position changes. Position coordinates are plotted relative to the HTML element rendered by react-cursor-position. react-cursor-position re-renders child components with new position props when the cursor or touch position changes.

May be activated by Press, Tap, Touch, Hover and Click gestures

Supports scroll position changes during an active session

Status

Demo

See the react-cursor-position demo site.

Experiment with react-cursor-position live on CodePen.

Installation

npm install --save react-cursor-position

Usage

If you are upgrading from v2x to v3x please see the release notes

If you are upgrading from v1x to v2x please see the release notes.

import ReactCursorPosition from 'react-cursor-position' ; ... <ReactCursorPosition> < YourComponentOne /> < YourComponentTwo /> </ ReactCursorPosition >

react-cursor-position wraps its children in a div, which mouse and touch position are plotted relative to.

Each child component will receive the following props:

{ detectedEnvironment : { isMouseDetected : false , isTouchDetected : false , }, elementDimensions : { width : Number , height : Number }, isActive : Boolean , isPositionOutside : Boolean , position : { x : Number , y : Number } }

This structure may be customized by implementing mapChildProps API feature.

The information in detectedEnvironment is acquired from interaction with this component and will be unset until the first interaction.

Props API

All props are optional.

activationInteractionMouse : String - One of INTERACTIONS.HOVER (default), INTERACTIONS.CLICK. Import Interactions like this import ReactCursorPosition, { Interactions } from 'react-cursor-position' . See examples. for more.

activationInteractionTouch : String - One of INTERACTIONS.PRESS (default), INTERACTIONS.TAP, or INTERACTIONS.TOUCH. Import Interactions like this import ReactCursorPosition, { Interactions } from 'react-cursor-position' . See examples.

className : String - CSS class name(s) to be applied to the div rendered by react-cursor-position.

hoverDelayInMs : Number - Amount of time, in milliseconds, to delay hover interaction from activating. Defaults to 0.

hoverOffDelayInMs : Number - Amount of time, in milliseconds, to delay hover off interaciton from deactivating. Defaults to 0.

isEnabled : Boolean - Enable or disable cursor position monitoring without remounting. Defaults to true.

mapChildProps : Function - Model child component props to your custom shape. Function receives one parameter with the signature { isActive: Boolean, isPositionOutside: Boolean, position: { x: Number, y: Number } } .

It should return an object that is compatible with the props interface of your child components. See example demo.

onActivationChanged : Function - Called when the component is active. Function receives one parameter with the signature { isActive: Boolean } .

onPositionChanged : Function - Called when cursor or touch position changes. Function receives one parameter with the signature { elementDimensions: { width: Number, height: Number }, isPositionOutside: Boolean, position: { x: Number, y: Number } } .

onDetectedEnvironmentChanged : Function - Called when detected environment (mouse or touch) changes. Function receives one parameter with the signature { isMouseDetected: Boolean, isTouchDetected: Boolean } .

pressDurationInMs : Number - Milliseconds delay before press gesture is activated. Defaults to 500.

pressMoveThreshold : Number - Amount of movement, in pixels, allowed during press gesture detection. Defaults to 5.

shouldDecorateChildren : Boolean - Suppress decoration of child components by setting this prop false. Defaults to true.

shouldStopTouchMovePropagation : Boolean - Stop touchmove event bubbling when react-cursor-position is active. Defaults to false.

style : Object - Style to be applied to the div rendered by react-cursor-position.

tapDurationInMs : Number - Max milliseconds allowed for a screen touch to be considered a tap gesture. Defaults to 180.

tapMoveThreshold : Number - Amount of movement, in pixels, allowed during tap gesture detection. Defaults to 5.

Imperative API

reset: Invoking the reset method instructs react-cursor-position to recalculate its position relative to the page.

See API Examples section of the demo site for more.

Support

Please open an issue.

Example Project

git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-cursor-position.git cd react-cursor-position npm install npm run build cd example yarn yarn start

If your default browser does not start automatically, open a new browser window and go to localhost:3000

Development

git clone https://github.com/ethanselzer/react-cursor-position.git cd react-cursor-position npm install npm run #print available commands

The Example Project may be used in development of react-cursor-position.

To rebuild the source automatically when changes are made, run npm run build-watch .

Contributing

Please contribute by opening an issue or a pull request.

Attribution

Thanks to the following community members for opening GitHub Issues and Pull Requests. Your input is very much appreciated!

@pr0digy

@JunyuanZheng

@chrisdrackett

@damien916

@AlexMeah

@bdefore

@webdobe

@renchap

@Slapbox

@heyellieday

@Secretmapper

@tekbreak

@jacekradko

You are awesome! ✨💫

License

MIT