Immutable state for React.js
react-cursor hello-world in a fiddle
Cursors are a tool for working with recursive or deeply nested data, immutably. react-cursor is a javascript port of an abstraction that I first saw in ClojureScript. This implementation is decoupled from any rendering library and is very small.
Cursors are useful in UI programming, because UIs are tree shaped and naturally have tree-shaped state. Cursors let your app hold all its state in one place at the root of the UI tree; thus the root is stateful, and all downtree views are stateless.
master is stable, there is a full test suite.
Cursor interface has three methods:
value,
swap and
refine.
cur.value() return the value in the cursor at some path.
cur.refine(path, ...paths) return a cursor nested inside another cursor
cur.swap(f) apply f to the value in the cursor value and puts returned value into the backing store
For frequently used swap functions, see the bundled
update-in dependency: see here. Cursor instances have optional syntax sugar for the swap fns provided by update-in; see CursorOperations.js
=== for easy and efficient optimized rendering (see hello world jsfiddle for example)
RefCursor, which has reference semantics, this is only useful for working with legacy mutable code
react-cursor is governed under the MIT License.
react-cursor was built by Daniel Miladinov and Dustin Getz.