openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rcm

react-cursor-maimai

by Dustin Getz
1.2.3 (see all)

Immutable state for React.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-cursor

Immutable state for React.js

react-cursor hello-world in a fiddle

live demo

What is react-cursor

Cursors are a tool for working with recursive or deeply nested data, immutably. react-cursor is a javascript port of an abstraction that I first saw in ClojureScript. This implementation is decoupled from any rendering library and is very small.

Cursors are useful in UI programming, because UIs are tree shaped and naturally have tree-shaped state. Cursors let your app hold all its state in one place at the root of the UI tree; thus the root is stateful, and all downtree views are stateless.

Project Maturity

master is stable, there is a full test suite.

API

Cursor interface has three methods: value, swap and refine.

  • cur.value() return the value in the cursor at some path.
  • cur.refine(path, ...paths) return a cursor nested inside another cursor
  • cur.swap(f) apply f to the value in the cursor value and puts returned value into the backing store

For frequently used swap functions, see the bundled update-in dependency: see here. Cursor instances have optional syntax sugar for the swap fns provided by update-in; see CursorOperations.js

FAQ

  • Cursors have value semantics, don't mutate values that come out of a cursor
  • Equal cursors are === for easy and efficient optimized rendering (see hello world jsfiddle for example)
  • You should read the source! The core cursor abstraction is 15 lines of code
  • There is an undocumented alternate implementation, RefCursor, which has reference semantics, this is only useful for working with legacy mutable code

License

react-cursor is governed under the MIT License.

Attributions

react-cursor was built by Daniel Miladinov and Dustin Getz.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial