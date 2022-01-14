React Currency Input Field Component

Features

Allows abbreviations eg. 1k = 1,000 2.5m = 2,500,000

Prefix and Suffix options eg. £ or \$

Automatically inserts group separator

Accepts Intl locale config

Can use arrow down/up to step

Can allow/disallow decimals

Written in TypeScript and has type support

Does not use any third party packages

Migrating to v3.0.0

There are a number of breaking changes in v3.0.0, please read the release notes if migrating from v2 to v3.

⚠️ Most important change is: onChange has been renamed to onValueChange

Examples

Play with demo or view examples code

Install

npm install react-currency-input-field

or

yarn add react-currency-input-field

Usage

import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field' ; < CurrencyInput id = "input-example" name = "input-name" placeholder = "Please enter a number" defaultValue = {1000} decimalsLimit = {2} onValueChange = {(value, name ) => console.log(value, name)} />;

Have a look in src/examples for more examples on implementing and validation.

Props

Name Type Default Description allowDecimals boolean true Allow decimals allowNegativeValue boolean true Allow user to enter negative value defaultValue number Default value value number Programmatically set the value onValueChange function Handle change in value placeholder string Placeholder if no value decimalsLimit number 2 Limit length of decimals allowed decimalScale number Specify decimal scale for padding/trimming eg. 1.5 -> 1.50 or 1.234 -> 1.23 if decimal scale 2 fixedDecimalLength number Value will always have the specified length of decimals prefix string Include a prefix eg. £ or \$ suffix string Include a suffix eg. € or % decimalSeparator string locale default Separator between integer part and fractional part of value groupSeparator string locale default Separator between thousand, million and billion intlConfig object International locale config disabled boolean false Disabled disableAbbreviations boolean false Disable abbreviations eg. 1k -> 1,000, 2m -> 2,000,000 disableGroupSeparators boolean false Disable auto adding the group separator between values, eg. 1000 -> 1,000 maxLength number Maximum characters the user can enter step number Incremental value change on arrow down and arrow up key press transformRawValue function Transform the raw value from the input before parsing. Needs to return string .

Abbreviations

It can parse values with abbreviations k , m and b

Examples:

1k = 1,000

2.5m = 2,500,000

3.456B = 3,456,000,000

This can be turned off by passing in disableAbbreviations .

Prefix and Suffix

You can add a prefix or suffix by passing in prefix or suffix .

import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field' ; <CurrencyInput prefix="£" value={123} />; // £123 <CurrencyInput suffix="%" value={456} />; // 456%

Note: Passing in prefix/suffix will override the intl locale config.

Separators

You can change the decimal and group separators by passing in decimalSeparator and groupSeparator .

Example:

import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field' ; < CurrencyInput decimalSeparator = "," groupSeparator = "." /> ;

Note: the separators cannot be a number, and decimalSeparator must be different to groupSeparator .

To turn off auto adding the group separator, add disableGroupSeparators={true} .

Intl Locale Config

This component can also accept international locale config to format the currency to locale setting.

Examples:

import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field' ; <CurrencyInput intlConfig={{ locale: 'en-US', currency: 'GBP' }} />; <CurrencyInput intlConfig={{ locale: 'ja-JP', currency: 'JPY' }} />; <CurrencyInput intlConfig={{ locale: 'en-IN', currency: 'INR' }} />;

locale should be a BCP 47 language tag, such as "en-US" or "en-IN".

currency should be a ISO 4217 currency code, such as "USD" for the US dollar, "EUR" for the euro, or "CNY" for the Chinese RMB.

Any prefix, suffix, group separator and decimal separator options passed in will override the default locale settings.

Decimal Scale and Decimals Limit

decimalsLimit and decimalScale sound similar but have different usages.

decimalsLimit prevents the user from typing more than the limit, and decimalScale will format the decimals onBlur to the specified length, padding or trimming as necessary.

Example:

If decimalScale is 2 - 1.5 becomes 1.50 (padded) - 1.234 becomes 1.23 (trimmed) --- If decimalLimit is 2 - User enters 1.23 - User is then prevented from entering another value

Fixed Decimal Length

Use fixedDecimalLength so that the value will always have the specified length of decimals.

This formatting happens onBlur.

Example if fixedDecimalLength was 2:

- 1 -> 1.00 - 123 -> 1.23 - 12.3 -> 12.30 - 12.34 -> 12.34

Format values for display

Use the formatValue function to format the values to a more user friendly string. This is useful if you are displaying the value somewhere else ie. the total of multiple inputs.

import { formatValue } from 'react-currency-input-field' ; const formattedValue1 = formatValue({ value : '123456' , groupSeparator : ',' , decimalSeparator : '.' , prefix : '$' , }); console .log(formattedValue1); const formattedValue2 = formatValue({ value : '500000' , intlConfig : { locale : 'en-IN' , currency : 'INR' }, }); console .log(formattedValue2);

v3.0.0 Release Notes

Breaking Changes

⚠️ onChange renamed to onValueChange ⚠️

renamed to ⚠️ onBlurValue has been removed.

has been removed. turnOffAbbreviations renamed to disableAbbreviations .

renamed to . turnOffSeparators renamed to disableGroupSeparators .

renamed to . precision renamed to decimalScale

Improvements in v3

Intl locale config can be passed in. Please note: formatting where the currency symbol is placed after the value like a suffix eg. (1 234,56 €) might cause problems, this is still in development.

Group separator will default to browser locale if not specified.

Can pass ref to the component.

to the component. onChange and onBlur functions can be passed in and will be called with original event.

Reasoning

As this component grew in usage, I started getting more bug reports and feature requests. That wasn't a problem though, because I was always happy to fix any bugs and implement any features if I could.

However, this meant sometimes I was a bit trigger happy, and didn't always think about how the different options interacted with each other. I found that it was getting a bit convoluted for my liking, and choices I had made earlier in development, now seemed like it could be improved.

Therefore, I took the opportunity of v3 to do a bit of tidying up for the component, in order to make it more future proof and intuitive to use.

I apologize if any of the changes cause new bugs or issues. Please let me know and I will fix asap.

Issues

Feel free to raise an issue on Github if you find a bug or have a feature request