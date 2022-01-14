There are a number of breaking changes in v3.0.0, please read the release notes if migrating from v2 to v3.
⚠️ Most important change is:
onChange has been renamed to
onValueChange
npm install react-currency-input-field
or
yarn add react-currency-input-field
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field';
<CurrencyInput
id="input-example"
name="input-name"
placeholder="Please enter a number"
defaultValue={1000}
decimalsLimit={2}
onValueChange={(value, name) => console.log(value, name)}
/>;
Have a look in
src/examples for more examples on implementing and validation.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|allowDecimals
boolean
true
|Allow decimals
|allowNegativeValue
boolean
true
|Allow user to enter negative value
|defaultValue
number
|Default value
|value
number
|Programmatically set the value
|onValueChange
function
|Handle change in value
|placeholder
string
|Placeholder if no value
|decimalsLimit
number
2
|Limit length of decimals allowed
|decimalScale
number
|Specify decimal scale for padding/trimming eg. 1.5 -> 1.50 or 1.234 -> 1.23 if decimal scale 2
|fixedDecimalLength
number
|Value will always have the specified length of decimals
|prefix
string
|Include a prefix eg. £ or \$
|suffix
string
|Include a suffix eg. € or %
|decimalSeparator
string
|locale default
|Separator between integer part and fractional part of value
|groupSeparator
string
|locale default
|Separator between thousand, million and billion
|intlConfig
object
|International locale config
|disabled
boolean
false
|Disabled
|disableAbbreviations
boolean
false
|Disable abbreviations eg. 1k -> 1,000, 2m -> 2,000,000
|disableGroupSeparators
boolean
false
|Disable auto adding the group separator between values, eg. 1000 -> 1,000
|maxLength
number
|Maximum characters the user can enter
|step
number
|Incremental value change on arrow down and arrow up key press
|transformRawValue
function
|Transform the raw value from the input before parsing. Needs to return
string.
It can parse values with abbreviations
k,
m and
b
Examples:
This can be turned off by passing in
disableAbbreviations.
You can add a prefix or suffix by passing in
prefix or
suffix.
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field';
<CurrencyInput prefix="£" value={123} />;
// £123
<CurrencyInput suffix="%" value={456} />;
// 456%
Note: Passing in prefix/suffix will override the intl locale config.
You can change the decimal and group separators by passing in
decimalSeparator and
groupSeparator.
Example:
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field';
<CurrencyInput decimalSeparator="," groupSeparator="." />;
Note: the separators cannot be a number, and
decimalSeparator must be different to
groupSeparator.
To turn off auto adding the group separator, add
disableGroupSeparators={true}.
This component can also accept international locale config to format the currency to locale setting.
Examples:
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field';
<CurrencyInput intlConfig={{ locale: 'en-US', currency: 'GBP' }} />;
<CurrencyInput intlConfig={{ locale: 'ja-JP', currency: 'JPY' }} />;
<CurrencyInput intlConfig={{ locale: 'en-IN', currency: 'INR' }} />;
locale should be a BCP 47 language tag, such as "en-US" or "en-IN".
currency should be a ISO 4217 currency code, such as "USD" for the US dollar, "EUR" for the euro, or "CNY" for the Chinese RMB.
Any prefix, suffix, group separator and decimal separator options passed in will override the default locale settings.
decimalsLimit and
decimalScale sound similar but have different usages.
decimalsLimit prevents the user from typing more than the limit, and
decimalScale will format the decimals
onBlur to the specified length, padding or trimming as necessary.
Example:
If decimalScale is 2
- 1.5 becomes 1.50 (padded)
- 1.234 becomes 1.23 (trimmed)
---
If decimalLimit is 2
- User enters 1.23
- User is then prevented from entering another value
Use
fixedDecimalLength so that the value will always have the specified length of decimals.
This formatting happens onBlur.
Example if
fixedDecimalLength was 2:
- 1 -> 1.00
- 123 -> 1.23
- 12.3 -> 12.30
- 12.34 -> 12.34
Use the
formatValue function to format the values to a more user friendly string. This is useful if you are displaying the value somewhere else ie. the total of multiple inputs.
import { formatValue } from 'react-currency-input-field';
// Format using prefix, groupSeparator and decimalSeparator
const formattedValue1 = formatValue({
value: '123456',
groupSeparator: ',',
decimalSeparator: '.',
prefix: '$',
});
console.log(formattedValue1);
// $123,456
// Format using intl locale config
const formattedValue2 = formatValue({
value: '500000',
intlConfig: { locale: 'en-IN', currency: 'INR' },
});
console.log(formattedValue2);
// ₹5,00,000
onChange renamed to
onValueChange ⚠️
onBlurValue has been removed.
turnOffAbbreviations renamed to
disableAbbreviations.
turnOffSeparators renamed to
disableGroupSeparators.
precision renamed to
decimalScale
ref to the component.
onChange and
onBlur functions can be passed in and will be called with original event.
As this component grew in usage, I started getting more bug reports and feature requests. That wasn't a problem though, because I was always happy to fix any bugs and implement any features if I could.
However, this meant sometimes I was a bit trigger happy, and didn't always think about how the different options interacted with each other. I found that it was getting a bit convoluted for my liking, and choices I had made earlier in development, now seemed like it could be improved.
Therefore, I took the opportunity of v3 to do a bit of tidying up for the component, in order to make it more future proof and intuitive to use.
I apologize if any of the changes cause new bugs or issues. Please let me know and I will fix asap.
