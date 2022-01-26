openbase logo
rcf

react-currency-format

by Mohit Gupta
1.0.0

React component to format currency in an input or as a text.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

22d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-currency-format

React component to format number in an input or as a text

Features

  1. Prefix, suffix and thousand separator.
  2. Custom format pattern.
  3. Masking.
  4. Custom formatting handler.
  5. Formatting a input or a simple text.

Install

npm

Through npm npm install react-currency-format --save

Or get compiled development and production version from ./dist

Usage

ES6

import CurrencyFormat from 'react-currency-format';

ES5

const CurrencyFormat = require('react-currency-format');

Typescript

import * as CurrencyFormat from 'react-currency-format';

Props

PropsOptionsDefaultDescription
thousandSeparatormixed: single character string or boolean true (true is default to ,)noneAdd thousand separators on number
thousandSpacingString, One of ['2', '2s', '3', '4']'3'Add thousand group spacing on number. Default: '2' will format like 1,23,45,67,89 '3' will format like 1,234,567,981 '2s' will format like 1,23,45,67,981 __ '4' will format like 1,2345,6789
decimalSeparatorsingle character string.Support decimal point on a number
decimalScalenumbernoneIf defined it limits to given decimal scale
fixedDecimalScalebooleanfalseIf true it add 0s to match given decimalScale
allowNegativebooleantrueallow negative numbers (Only when format option is not provided)
prefixString (ex : $)noneAdd a prefix before the number
suffixString (ex : /-)noneAdd a prefix after the number
valueNumber or StringnullValue to the number format. It can be a float number, or formatted string. If value is string representation of number (unformatted), isNumericString props should be passed as true.
isNumericStringbooleanfalseIf value is passed as string representation of numbers (unformatted) then this should be passed as true
displayTypeString: text / inputinputIf input it renders a input element where formatting happens as you input characters. If text it renders it as a normal text in a span formatting the given value
typeOne of ['text', 'tel']textInput type attribute
formatString : Hash based ex (#### #### #### ####)
Or Function		noneIf format given as hash string allow number input inplace of hash. If format given as function, component calls the function with unformatted number and expects formatted number.
removeFormatting(formattedValue) => numericStringnoneIf you are providing custom format method and it add numbers as format you will need to add custom removeFormatting logic
maskString (ex : _)noneIf mask defined, component will show non entered placed with masked value.
customInputComponent ReferenceinputThis allow supporting custom inputs with number format.
onValueChange(values) => {}noneonValueChange handler accepts values object
isAllowed(values) => true or falsenoneA checker function to check if input value is valid or not
renderText(formattedValue) => React ElementnullA renderText method useful if you want to render formattedValue in different element other than span.

Other than this it accepts all the props which can be given to a input or span based on displayType you selected.

values object

values object is on following format

{
  formattedValue: '$23,234,235.56', //value after applying formatting
  value: '23234235.56', //non formatted value as numeric string 23234235.56, if your are setting this value to state make sure to pass isNumericString prop to true
  floatValue: 23234235.56 //floating point representation. For big numbers it can have exponential syntax
}

Its recommended to use formattedValue / value / floatValue based on the initial state (it should be same as the initial state format) which you are passing as value prop. If you are saving the value key on state make sure to pass isNumericString prop to true.

Notes and quirks

  1. Value can be passed as string or number, but if it is passed as string it should be either formatted value or if it is a numeric string, you have to set isNumericString props to true.

  2. Value as prop will be rounded to given decimal scale if format option is not provided.

  3. If you want to block floating number set decimalScale to 0.

  4. Use type as tel when you are providing format prop. This will change the mobile keyboard layout to have only numbers. In other case use type as text, so user can type decimal separator.

  5. onChange no longer gets values object. You need to use onValueChange instead. onChange/onFocus/onBlur and other input events will be directly passed to the input.

  6. Its recommended to use formattedValue / value / floatValue based on the initial state (it should be same as the initial state format) which you are passing as value prop. If you are saving the value key on state make sure to pass isNumericString prop to true.

Examples

Prefix and thousand separator : Format currency as text

var CurrencyFormat = require('react-currency-format');

<CurrencyFormat value={2456981} displayType={'text'} thousandSeparator={true} prefix={'$'} />

Output : $2,456,981

Custom renderText method

var CurrencyFormat = require('react-currency-format');

<CurrencyFormat value={2456981} displayType={'text'} thousandSeparator={true} prefix={'$'} renderText={value => <div>{value}</div>} />

Output : <div> $2,456,981 </div>

Format with pattern : Format credit card as text

<CurrencyFormat value={4111111111111111} displayType={'text'} format="#### #### #### ####" />

Output : 4111 1111 1111 1111

Prefix and thousand separator : Format currency in input

<CurrencyFormat thousandSeparator={true} prefix={'$'} />

Screencast example

Maintaining change value on state

<CurrencyFormat value={this.state.profit} thousandSeparator={true} prefix={'$'} onValueChange={(values) => {
    const {formattedValue, value} = values;
    // formattedValue = $2,223
    // value ie, 2223
    this.setState({profit: formattedValue})
  }}/>

Format with pattern : Format credit card in an input

<CurrencyFormat format="#### #### #### ####" />

Screencast example

Format with mask : Format credit card in an input

<CurrencyFormat format="#### #### #### ####" mask="_"/>

Screencast example

Format with mask as array

Mask can also be a array of string. Each item corresponds to the same index #.

<CurrencyFormat format="##/##" placeholder="MM/YY" mask={['M', 'M', 'Y', 'Y']}/>

Screencast example

Custom format method : Format credit card expiry time

function limit(val, max) {
  if (val.length === 1 && val[0] > max[0]) {
    val = '0' + val;
  }

  if (val.length === 2) {
    if (Number(val) === 0) {
      val = '01';

    //this can happen when user paste number
  } else if (val > max) {
      val = max;
    }
  }

  return val;
}

function cardExpiry(val) {
  let month = limit(val.substring(0, 2), '12');
  let year = val.substring(2, 4);

  return month + (year.length ? '/' + year : '');
}

<CurrencyFormat format={cardExpiry}/>

Screencast example

Format phone number

<CurrencyFormat format="+1 (###) ###-####" mask="_"/>

Screencast example

Custom Inputs

You can easily extend your custom input with number format. But custom input should have all input props.

  import TextField from 'material-ui/TextField';

  <CurrencyFormat customInput={TextField} format="#### #### #### ####"/>

Screencast example

Passing custom input props All custom input props and number input props are passed together.

  <CurrencyFormat hintText="Some placeholder" value={this.state.card} customInput={TextField} format="#### #### #### ####"/>

Live Demo

http://codepen.io/mohitgupta8888/pen/bpKNMa

Show your support

⭐ this repo

Migrate v2 to v3

Migrate

Updates

For regular updates follow me on _syadav

Major updates

v3.0.0

  • onChange no longer gets values object. You need to use onValueChange instead. This is done because formatted value may change on onBlur event. calling onChange on onBlur doesn't feel right.
  • decimalPrecision is changed to decimalScale. Precision is the number of digits in a number. Scale is the number of digits to the right of the decimal point in a number.
  • decimalScale by default will not add 0s to match provided decimalScale value like decimalPrecision. You have to set fixedDecimalScale to true.
  • mask can be now array of string in which case mask at specific index will be mapped with the # of the pattern.
  • Value can be passed as string or number, but if it is passed as string it should be either formatted value or if it is a numeric string, you have to set isNumericString props to true.
  • Added support for numbers in prefix / suffix / pattern.
  • Fixed caret position and formatting issues.
  • Lot of bugs and stability fixes (See release notes)

v2.0.0

  • Added isAllowed prop to validate custom input and reject input based on it.
  • onChange api been changed. Now it receives values object as second parameter.
  • decimalSeparator no longer support boolean values
  • thousandSeparator accepts only true as boolean (which defaults to ,) or thousandSeparator string
  • decimalPrecision only accepts number now
  • Value can be passed as string or number but if it is passed as string you should maintain the same decimal separator on the string what you provided as decimalSeparator prop.
  • Added back the type prop for the input type attribute (Only text or tel is supported)
  • Enforce cursor to be between prefix and suffix in focus, click or arrow navigation.
  • Lot of bugs and stability fixes (See release notes)

Development

  • Download the zip
  • npm install
  • npm start to run example server
  • npm run test to test changes
  • npm run bundle to bundle files

Testing

Test cases are written in jasmine and run by karma Test file : /test/test_input.js To run test : npm run test

