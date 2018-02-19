react-cucumber is a collection of cucumberjs test steps that allow you to unit test your React components using cucumber (and gherkin syntax) with minimal code.
Say you have the following React component:
const Person = ({ first, middle, last }) =>
<div className="person">
<p className="title">{last.toUpperCase()}</p>
<p className="subtitle">{first} {middle}</p>
</div>;
You can test that the last name is rendered in upper-case with the following:
Scenario: last name in upper-case
When rendering <Person first="Homer" middle="J" last="Simpson" />
Then the 1st p has text equal to "SIMPSON"
For more examples see features/examples/render.feature.
npm install --save-dev react-cucumber
and then, create
features/step_definitions/react.js with the following code:
const { register } = require('react-cucumber');
// require your components here, for example:
const { MyComponent } = require('../../dist/my-component');
// ...
register([
MyComponent,
// ... more components here
]);
To write a test create a
.feature file in the
features/ directory. The test must be written using gherkin syntax. Essentially that means something on the following lines:
Feature: <what are you testing>
Scenario: <test description>
Given <precondition 1>
And <precondition 2>
...
When <action 1>
And <action2>
...
Then <assertion 1>
And <assertion 2>
...
Let's start simple, say you have stateless React component. By stateless I mean without state, but not necessarily a function component, and just to make a point here, we'll use a class.
Say we have this
src/upper-case-input.js:
import * as React from 'react';
export class UpperCaseInput extends React.Component {
render() {
return <input {...this.props} value={this.props.toUpperCase()} />;
}
}
A test for
UpperCaseInput could check that any value given to it is displayed as UPPERCASE.
So let's create
features/upper-case-input.feature:
Feature: UpperCaseInput
Scenario: shows the value in UPPERCASE
When rendering <UpperCaseInput value="Simpson" />
Then the input has props.value equal to "SIMPSON"
Let's go over the test step by step:
Given (preconditions): this test has none.
When (actions): we render
UpperCaseInput with
Simpson.
The step we used here is:
When rendering
component
Then (assertions): we check that the
input has a
value prop with value
SIMPSON.
The step we used here is:
Then the
selector has props.
name equal to
value
For this example to be complete we need to create
features/step_definitions/react.js with the following code:
const { register } = require('react-cucumber');
// assuming your build process drops your complied JS into dist/
const { UpperCaseInput } = require('../../dist/upper-case-input');
register([
UpperCaseInput
// ... more components here
]);
That's it, you can run the test with:
./node_modules/.bin/cucumberjs.
Okay, but that's only the render, how about testing the component's response to events?
Let's revisit the
UpperCaseInput component:
import * as React from 'react';
export class UpperCaseInput extends React.Component {
render() {
return <input {...this.props}
value={this.props.toUpperCase()}
onChange={e => this.props.onChange({
target: {
value: e.target.value.toUpperCase()
}
})}
/>;
}
}
Now we added an event handler that will upper-case whatever you type into the input before calling
onChange. To test this behavior we can add another
Scenario to
features/upper-case-input.feature:
Feature: UpperCaseInput
Scenario: shows the value in UPPERCASE
When rendering <UpperCaseInput value="Simpson" />
Then the input has props.value equal to "SIMPSON"
Scenario: changes typed values to UPPERCASE
Given a rendered <UpperCaseInput value="" onChange={$onChange} />
When the input changes to "Simpson"
Then the component changed to "SIMPSON"
Here's the test breakdown:
Given (preconditions): we render
UpperCaseInput with a mystical
$onChange function as the
onChange event handler (more on this later).
The step we used here is:
Given a rendered
component
When (actions): we simulate
input triggering an
onChange event that looks like
{ target: { value: "Simpson" } }.
The step we used here is:
When the
selector changes to
JSON value
Then (assertions): we check that the
UpperCaseInput called it's
onChange prop with something that looks like
{ target: { value: "SIMPSON" } }.
The step we used here is:
Then the component changed to
JSON value
One thing to note here is that both
input and
UpperCaseInput have somewhat similar change events, that is:
{ target: { value: "something" } }.
The When the
selector changes to
JSON value step will only work for elements that have an
onChange prop that takes an event in this format (e.g.
<input />).
In the same spirit, Then the component changed to
JSON value will only work if your component has an
onChange prop that takes an event in this format (e.g.
<UpperCaseInput />).
So what happens if our component has a different event handler callback, for example:
import * as React from 'react';
export class UpperCaseInput2 extends React.Component {
render() {
return <input {...this.props}
value={this.props.toUpperCase()}
onChange={e => this.props.onText(e.target.value.toUpperCase())}
/>;
}
}
Let's adapt the last test to
onText:
Feature: UpperCaseInput2
Scenario: changes typed values to UPPERCASE
Given a function $someFn
And a rendered <UpperCaseInput2 value="" onText={$someFn} />
When the input changes to "Simpson"
Then the function $someFn was called once
And the call to $someFn had arguments ["SIMPSON"]
This means:
Given (preconditions): we declare that
$someFn is a mocked function that we will pass to our component. We also render
UpperCaseInput passing
$someFn function as the
onText event handler.
The steps we used here are:
Given a function
$funcName
Given a rendered
component
When (actions): same as before.
Then (assertions): we check that
$someFn was called exactly once. We also check that the call to
$someFn had the expected arguments.
The steps we used here are:
Then the function
$someFn was called once
The call to
$someFn had arguments
JSON array
Finally, what if the
input used some other event format? In the next example we'll repeat the test above, but being explicit about the change in the
input:
Feature: UpperCaseInput2
Scenario: changes typed values to UPPERCASE (explicit lyrics)
Given a function $someFn
And a rendered <UpperCaseInput2 value="" onText={$someFn} />
When the input calls props.onChange with { "target": { "value": "Simpson" } }
Then the function $someFn was called once
And the call to $someFn had arguments ["SIMPSON"]
The only difference here is the explicit When. Note that we had to specify both the name of prop to call (i.e.
onChange) and the event format. The step we used here is:
When the
selector calls props.
name with
JSON value
This concludes this crash course into
react-cucumber. The steps we used here are only some of the steps available for you to use. The next section list every available step organized by category.
This section lists the steps currently available in
react-cucumber.
Note that some steps can take rather long arguments (e.g. JSON values). In most of these steps, you have the option of moving the last argument to the next line by using the
""" syntax as in:
Scenario: really long argument (both notations below are equivalent)
...
Then the MyComponent has props.value equal to { "key": "value" }
Then the MyComponent has props.value equal to
"""
{
"key": "value"
}
"""
<MyComponent prop1="val1" prop2={json2} props3={$func3} prop4={$var4} />
<MyComponent prop1="val1" prop2={json2} props3={$func3} prop4={$var4} />
These steps render
MyComponent passing the specified props. Note that the prop values can be strings, JSON objects, registered functions (see below) or registered variables (see below)
Note: when specifying JSON props, don't forget to quote the field names! (that is: do
{ "a": 1 } instead of
{ a: 1 }).
The two steps above are essentially equivalent. You should use the
When step when testing your component's
render() and the
Given when testing your component's response to events.
json
Defines
$var as a variable that can be passed to the rendering steps above.
1st
selector has text equal to
json
1st
selector has text matching
regex
1st
selector has props.
name equal to
json
1st
selector has props.
name matching
regex
selector has text equal to
json
selector has text matching
regex
selector has props.
name equal to
json
selector has props.
name matching
regex
json
regex
name equal to
json
name matching
regex
1st can actually be any ordinal of the form
numbers + two-letter suffix (e.g.
2nd,
3rd, etc.). When
1st is omitted, the first element that matches
selector is assumed
selector is a CSS selector on the rendered pseudo-HTML. When both
selector and
1st are omitted, the element matched in the previous Then step is used (make sure that there is a previously matched element). Note that the special selector
first-child can be used to test components that inject props into their children (as in
React.cloneElement(children, injectedProps)). Scroll through features/examples/render.feature to see an example of this type of test.
json is any JSON value, in particular quoted strings, numbers, booleans, objects or arrays.
name is the name of any prop in matched element.
regex is a regular expression (e.g.
AB*C-\d+).
$func
Defines
$func as a function that can be passed to the rendering steps.
$func that returns
json
Defines
$func as a function that can be passed to rendering steps. Whenever called,
$func will (always) return the specified JSON value.
1st
selector calls props.
name with
json
1st
selector calls props.
name with event
json
1st
selector calls props.
name
selector calls props.
name with
json
selector calls props.
name with event
json
selector calls props.
name
Finds the component identified by
selector and then calls
props.name(json).
1st can actually be any ordinal of the form
numbers + two-letter suffix (e.g.
2nd,
3rd, etc.). When
1st is omitted, the first element that matches
selector is assumed.
selector is a CSS selector on the rendered pseudo-HTML.
name is the name of any prop in matched element that is a function.
json is any JSON value. If you want to pass multiple values use a JSON array. If you want to pass a single value that is a JSON array, pass instead an array with the value. For example to call
props.func([1,2,3]) pass
[[1,2,3]].
The
with event variants merge no-op
preventDefault and
stopPropagation functions into
json allowing you to test event handlers that call these functions.
$func was called once
$func was called
2 times
Checks that
$func was called the specified number of times.
$func must be a function defined with Given a function
$func or the predefined
$onChange.
Of course,
2 above can be any number.
1st call to
$func had arguments
[json]
$func had arguments
[json]
Checks the that arguments passed to the specified
$func call are the expected ones.
1st can actually be any ordinal of the form
numbers + two-letter suffix (e.g.
2nd,
3rd, etc.). When
1st is omitted, the first call to
$func is assumed.
[json] is an array of JSON values (e.g. objects, string, numbers, etc.).
1st
selector changes to
json
selector changes to
json
Equivalent to:
When the
1st
selector calls props.
$onChange with
{ "target": { "value": <json> } }.
json
Equivalent to:
Then the function
$onChange was called once.
And the call to
$onChange had arguments
{ "target": { "value": <json> } }
Shows the pseudo-HTML rendered by either of the rendering steps.
More examples: