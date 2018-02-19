react-cucumber is a collection of cucumberjs test steps that allow you to unit test your React components using cucumber (and gherkin syntax) with minimal code.

Example

Say you have the following React component:

const Person = ({ first, middle, last }) => <div className="person"> <p className="title">{last.toUpperCase()}</p> <p className="subtitle">{first} {middle}</p> </div>;

You can test that the last name is rendered in upper-case with the following:

Scenario: last name in upper-case When rendering <Person first="Homer" middle="J" last="Simpson" /> Then the 1st p has text equal to "SIMPSON"

For more examples see features/examples/render.feature.

Installation

npm install --save-dev react-cucumber

and then, create features/step_definitions/react.js with the following code:

const { register } = require ( 'react-cucumber' ); const { MyComponent } = require ( '../../dist/my-component' ); register([ MyComponent, ]);

Basic usage

To write a test create a .feature file in the features/ directory. The test must be written using gherkin syntax. Essentially that means something on the following lines:

Feature : <what are you testing> Scenario : <test description> Given <precondition 1> And <precondition 2> ... When <action 1> And <action2> ... Then <assertion 1> And <assertion 2> ...

Let's start simple, say you have stateless React component. By stateless I mean without state, but not necessarily a function component, and just to make a point here, we'll use a class.

Say we have this src/upper-case-input.js :

import * as React from 'react'; export class UpperCaseInput extends React.Component { render() { return <input {...this.props} value={this.props.toUpperCase()} />; } }

A test for UpperCaseInput could check that any value given to it is displayed as UPPERCASE.

So let's create features/upper-case-input.feature :

Feature : UpperCaseInput Scenario : shows the value in UPPERCASE When rendering <UpperCaseInput value="Simpson" /> Then the input has props.value equal to "SIMPSON"

Let's go over the test step by step:

Given (preconditions): this test has none.

When (actions): we render UpperCaseInput with Simpson . The step we used here is: When rendering component

Then (assertions): we check that the input has a value prop with value SIMPSON . The step we used here is: Then the selector has props. name equal to value

For this example to be complete we need to create features/step_definitions/react.js with the following code:

const { register } = require ( 'react-cucumber' ); const { UpperCaseInput } = require ( '../../dist/upper-case-input' ); register([ UpperCaseInput ]);

That's it, you can run the test with: ./node_modules/.bin/cucumberjs .

Okay, but that's only the render, how about testing the component's response to events?

Let's revisit the UpperCaseInput component:

import * as React from 'react'; export class UpperCaseInput extends React.Component { render() { return <input {...this.props} value={this.props.toUpperCase()} onChange={e => this.props.onChange({ target: { value: e.target.value.toUpperCase() } })} />; } }

Now we added an event handler that will upper-case whatever you type into the input before calling onChange . To test this behavior we can add another Scenario to features/upper-case-input.feature :

Feature : UpperCaseInput Scenario : shows the value in UPPERCASE When rendering <UpperCaseInput value="Simpson" /> Then the input has props.value equal to "SIMPSON" Scenario : changes typed values to UPPERCASE Given a rendered <UpperCaseInput value="" onChange={$onChange} /> When the input changes to "Simpson" Then the component changed to "SIMPSON"

Here's the test breakdown:

Given (preconditions): we render UpperCaseInput with a mystical $onChange function as the onChange event handler (more on this later). The step we used here is: Given a rendered component

When (actions): we simulate input triggering an onChange event that looks like { target: { value: "Simpson" } } . The step we used here is: When the selector changes to JSON value

Then (assertions): we check that the UpperCaseInput called it's onChange prop with something that looks like { target: { value: "SIMPSON" } } . The step we used here is: Then the component changed to JSON value

One thing to note here is that both input and UpperCaseInput have somewhat similar change events, that is: { target: { value: "something" } } .

The When the selector changes to JSON value step will only work for elements that have an onChange prop that takes an event in this format (e.g. <input /> ).

In the same spirit, Then the component changed to JSON value will only work if your component has an onChange prop that takes an event in this format (e.g. <UpperCaseInput /> ).

So what happens if our component has a different event handler callback, for example:

import * as React from 'react'; export class UpperCaseInput2 extends React.Component { render() { return <input {...this.props} value={this.props.toUpperCase()} onChange={e => this.props.onText(e.target.value.toUpperCase())} />; } }

Let's adapt the last test to onText :

Feature : UpperCaseInput2 Scenario : changes typed values to UPPERCASE Given a function $someFn And a rendered <UpperCaseInput2 value="" onText={$someFn} /> When the input changes to "Simpson" Then the function $someFn was called once And the call to $someFn had arguments [ "SIMPSON" ]

This means:

Given (preconditions): we declare that $someFn is a mocked function that we will pass to our component. We also render UpperCaseInput passing $someFn function as the onText event handler. The steps we used here are: Given a function $funcName Given a rendered component

When (actions): same as before.

Then (assertions): we check that $someFn was called exactly once. We also check that the call to $someFn had the expected arguments. The steps we used here are: Then the function $someFn was called once The call to $someFn had arguments JSON array

Finally, what if the input used some other event format? In the next example we'll repeat the test above, but being explicit about the change in the input :

Feature : UpperCaseInput2 Scenario : changes typed values to UPPERCASE (explicit lyrics) Given a function $someFn And a rendered <UpperCaseInput2 value="" onText={$someFn} /> When the input calls props.onChange with { "target" : { "value" : "Simpson" } } Then the function $someFn was called once And the call to $someFn had arguments [ "SIMPSON" ]

The only difference here is the explicit When. Note that we had to specify both the name of prop to call (i.e. onChange ) and the event format. The step we used here is:

When the selector calls props. name with JSON value

This concludes this crash course into react-cucumber . The steps we used here are only some of the steps available for you to use. The next section list every available step organized by category.

Step reference

This section lists the steps currently available in react-cucumber .

Note that some steps can take rather long arguments (e.g. JSON values). In most of these steps, you have the option of moving the last argument to the next line by using the """ syntax as in:

Scenario : really long argument (both notations below are equivalent) ... Then the MyComponent has props.value equal to { "key" : "value" } Then the MyComponent has props.value equal to """ { "key": "value" } """

Rendering components

Given a rendered <MyComponent prop1="val1" prop2={json2} props3={$func3} prop4={$var4} />

When rendering <MyComponent prop1="val1" prop2={json2} props3={$func3} prop4={$var4} />

These steps render MyComponent passing the specified props. Note that the prop values can be strings, JSON objects, registered functions (see below) or registered variables (see below)

Note: when specifying JSON props, don't forget to quote the field names! (that is: do { "a": 1 } instead of { a: 1 } ).

The two steps above are essentially equivalent. You should use the When step when testing your component's render() and the Given when testing your component's response to events.

Given that $var is json

Defines $var as a variable that can be passed to the rendering steps above.

Asserting props and text

Then the 1st selector has text equal to json

Then the 1st selector has text matching regex

Then the 1st selector has props. name equal to json

Then the 1st selector has props. name matching regex

Then the selector has text equal to json

Then the selector has text matching regex

Then the selector has props. name equal to json

Then the selector has props. name matching regex

Then text equal to json

Then text matching regex

Then props. name equal to json

Then props. name matching regex

1st can actually be any ordinal of the form numbers + two-letter suffix (e.g. 2nd , 3rd , etc.). When 1st is omitted, the first element that matches selector is assumed

selector is a CSS selector on the rendered pseudo-HTML. When both selector and 1st are omitted, the element matched in the previous Then step is used (make sure that there is a previously matched element). Note that the special selector first-child can be used to test components that inject props into their children (as in React.cloneElement(children, injectedProps) ). Scroll through features/examples/render.feature to see an example of this type of test.

json is any JSON value, in particular quoted strings, numbers, booleans, objects or arrays.

name is the name of any prop in matched element.

regex is a regular expression (e.g. AB*C-\d+ ).

Passing functions called from the render

Given a function $func

Defines $func as a function that can be passed to the rendering steps.

Given a function $func that returns json

Defines $func as a function that can be passed to rendering steps. Whenever called, $func will (always) return the specified JSON value.

Passing functions called from the event handlers

When the 1st selector calls props. name with json

When the 1st selector calls props. name with event json

When the 1st selector calls props. name

When the selector calls props. name with json

When the selector calls props. name with event json

When the selector calls props. name

Finds the component identified by selector and then calls props.name(json) .

1st can actually be any ordinal of the form numbers + two-letter suffix (e.g. 2nd , 3rd , etc.). When 1st is omitted, the first element that matches selector is assumed.

selector is a CSS selector on the rendered pseudo-HTML.

name is the name of any prop in matched element that is a function.

json is any JSON value. If you want to pass multiple values use a JSON array. If you want to pass a single value that is a JSON array, pass instead an array with the value. For example to call props.func([1,2,3]) pass [[1,2,3]] .

The with event variants merge no-op preventDefault and stopPropagation functions into json allowing you to test event handlers that call these functions.

Asserting that functions were called with the right arguments

Then the function $func was called once

Then the function $func was called 2 times

Checks that $func was called the specified number of times.

$func must be a function defined with Given a function $func or the predefined $onChange .

Of course, 2 above can be any number.

Then the 1st call to $func had arguments [json]

Then the call to $func had arguments [json]

Checks the that arguments passed to the specified $func call are the expected ones.

1st can actually be any ordinal of the form numbers + two-letter suffix (e.g. 2nd , 3rd , etc.). When 1st is omitted, the first call to $func is assumed.

[json] is an array of JSON values (e.g. objects, string, numbers, etc.).

Change event short-hand steps

When the 1st selector changes to json

When the selector changes to json

Equivalent to:

When the 1st selector calls props. $onChange with { "target": { "value": <json> } } .

Then the component changed to json

Equivalent to:

Then the function $onChange was called once.

And the call to $onChange had arguments { "target": { "value": <json> } }

Troubleshooting

Then dump the rendered component

Shows the pseudo-HTML rendered by either of the rendering steps.

