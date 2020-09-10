openbase logo
rct

react-csv-to-table

by Panther
0.0.4 (see all)

Render a CSV as simple HTML Table

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React CSV to HTML Table (Only 2.3Kb unzipped)

CSV is the simplest form of storing a tabular data. Each record consists of one or more fields, separated by commas. The use of the comma as a field separator is the source of the name for this file format. React csv to html table is a simple reactjs library that takes CSV file content as input and renders a simple HTML table.

Supports React >= v16.8.6 (Use older version of this library to support React v15)

Blog post https://medium.com/@marudhupandiyang/react-csv-to-html-table-f7880a90bfc

Installation:

Use for React >= v16

`npm install react-csv-to-table`

To use for React >= v15+

`npm install react-csv-to-table@0.0.1`

Usage:

import { CsvToHtmlTable } from 'react-csv-to-table';

const sampleData = `
Model,mpg,cyl,disp,hp,drat,wt,qsec,vs,am,gear,carb
Mazda RX4,21,6,160,110,3.9,2.62,16.46,0,1,4,4
Mazda RX4 Wag,21,6,160,110,3.9,2.875,17.02,0,1,4,4
Datsun 710,22.8,4,108,93,3.85,2.32,18.61,1,1,4,1
Hornet 4 Drive,21.4,6,258,110,3.08,3.215,19.44,1,0,3,1
Hornet Sportabout,18.7,8,360,175,3.15,3.44,17.02,0,0,3,2
Valiant,18.1,6,225,105,2.76,3.46,20.22,1,0,3,1
Duster 360,14.3,8,360,245,3.21,3.57,15.84,0,0,3,4
Merc 240D,24.4,4,146.7,62,3.69,3.19,20,1,0,4,2
Merc 230,22.8,4,140.8,95,3.92,3.15,22.9,1,0,4,2
Merc 280,19.2,6,167.6,123,3.92,3.44,18.3,1,0,4,4
Merc 280C,17.8,6,167.6,123,3.92,3.44,18.9,1,0,4,4
Merc 450SE,16.4,8,275.8,180,3.07,4.07,17.4,0,0,3,3
Merc 450SL,17.3,8,275.8,180,3.07,3.73,17.6,0,0,3,3
Merc 450SLC,15.2,8,275.8,180,3.07,3.78,18,0,0,3,3
Cadillac Fleetwood,10.4,8,472,205,2.93,5.25,17.98,0,0,3,4
Lincoln Continental,10.4,8,460,215,3,5.424,17.82,0,0,3,4
Chrysler Imperial,14.7,8,440,230,3.23,5.345,17.42,0,0,3,4
Fiat 128,32.4,4,78.7,66,4.08,2.2,19.47,1,1,4,1
`;

<CsvToHtmlTable
  data={sampleData}
  csvDelimiter=","
/>

Easily customizable via css using classnames

<CsvToHtmlTable
  data={sampleData}
  csvDelimiter=","
  tableClassName="table table-striped table-hover"
/>

The above code displays a table like below which is styled using bootstrap.

Table styled with bootstrap

Complete Properties

Property NameTypeDefault ValueDescription
datastringNothingHold the complete CSV Data. If your csv data is in a remote url, fetch it and send the contents of the file.
hasHeaderbooltrueTells the program to consider the first line of the provided data as the header. If hasHeader is false, then the first line will also be treated like any other row.
csvDelimiterstring'\t'The delimiter that seperates the columns in the text. Other possible values can include ,,'    '(4 spaces)
tableClassNamestringNothingSet the class name for the whole table
tableRowClassNamestringNothingSet the class name for each row in the table body
tableColumnClassNamestringNothingSet the class name for each column in the table body
rowKeyfunction(row, rowIdx) => row-${rowIdx}If not passed, index of the row will be used. In case of function, the passed in function in receive row and row index as arguments as shown in default function.
colKeynumber or function(col, colIdx, rowIdx) => col-${colIdx}If number, the value in the column of the specified index will be used as key. In case of function, the passed in function in receive row, col index and row index as arguments as shown in default function.
renderCellfunction?(value, colIdx, rowIdx) => StringIf specified, calls the function with the column value to allow additional preprocessing of the csv's cell values

Instructions for example

Checkout example Readme

Roadmap

  1. Add more features to support multiple functionalities.
  2. Make it to render millions of row easily.
  3. Add excel like features

