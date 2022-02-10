React CSV Importer

This library combines an uploader + CSV parser + raw file preview + UI for custom user column mapping, all in one. Relies on the popular PapaParse CSV library to preview and process file contents directly in-browser.

Use this to implement bulk data import in your app: let users to drop a file for upload, preview the raw uploaded data before parsing and pick which columns to import. Your front-end application logic directly receives the resulting array of JSON objects in streamed reasonable-sized chunks: you can then validate and send the data to the backend in any final format it requires instead of raw CSV.

Try the live editable code sandbox or see the themed demo app.

The UI theme is standalone (no external dependencies such as Material UI) and tailored to universally fit within most application design frameworks. Interface elements are tested for screen reader accessibility and keyboard-only usage.

This package is easy to fork with your own customizations, and you can use your fork directly as a Git dependency in any of your projects. See below.

Feature summary:

uses Papa Parse CSV library

raw file preview

auto-map fields to matching column names

user-selectable column mapping (drag-drop UI)

optional fields

self-contained styling

strip leading BOM character in data

arbitrary CSV file size (true streaming support)

correctly handles multibyte streaming (see https://github.com/mholt/PapaParse/issues/908)

runs entirely in-browser

screen reader a11y

keyboard a11y

Install

npm install --save react-csv-importer yarn add react-csv-importer

Example Usage

import { Importer, ImporterField } from 'react-csv-importer' ; import 'react-csv-importer/dist/index.css' ; <Importer assumeNoHeaders={false} // optional, keeps "data has headers" checkbox off by default restartable={false} // optional, lets user choose to upload another file when import is complete onStart={({ file, fields, columns, skipHeaders }) => { // optional, invoked when user has mapped columns and started import prepMyAppForIncomingData(); }} processChunk={async (rows, { startIndex }) => { // required, receives a list of parsed objects based on defined fields and user column mapping; // may be called several times if file is large // (if this callback returns a promise, the widget will wait for it before parsing more data) for (row of rows) { await myAppMethod(row); } }} onComplete={({ file, preview, fields, columnFields }) => { // optional, invoked right after import is done (but user did not dismiss/reset the widget yet) showMyAppToastNotification(); }} onClose={({ file, preview, fields, columnFields }) => { // optional, invoked when import is done and user clicked "Finish" // (if this is not specified, the widget lets the user upload another file) goToMyAppNextPage(); }} // CSV options passed directly to PapaParse if specified: // delimiter={...} // newline={...} // quoteChar={...} // escapeChar={...} // comments={...} // skipEmptyLines={...} // delimitersToGuess={...} // chunkSize={...} // defaults to 10000 // encoding={...} // defaults to utf-8, see FileReader API > <ImporterField name="name" label="Name" /> <ImporterField name="email" label="Email" /> <ImporterField name="dob" label="Date of Birth" optional /> <ImporterField name="postalCode" label="Postal Code" optional /> </Importer>;

In the above example, if the user uploads a CSV file with column headers "Name", "Email" and so on, the columns will be automatically matched to fields with same labels. If any of the headers do not match, the user will have an opportunity to manually remap columns to the defined fields.

The preview object contains a snippet of CSV file information (only the first portion of the file is read, not the entire thing). The structure is:

{ rawData : '...' , columns : [ { index : 0 , header : 'Date' , values : [ '2020-09-20' , '2020-09-25' ] }, { index : 1 , header : 'Name' , values : [ 'Alice' , 'Bob' ] } ], skipHeaders : false }

Importer component children may be defined as a render-prop function that receives the above preview and also the original file reference. It can then, for example, dynamically return different fields depending which headers are present in the CSV.

Dependencies

Papa Parse for CSV parsing

react-dropzone for file upload

react-use-gesture for drag-and-drop

Local Development

Perform local git clone , etc. Then ensure modules are installed:

yarn

To start Storybook to have a hot-reloaded local sandbox:

yarn storybook

To run the end-to-end test suite:

yarn test

You can use your own fork of this library in your own project by referencing the forked repo as a Git dependency. NPM will then run the prepare script, which runs the same Webpack/dist command as when the NPM package is published, so your custom dependency should work just as conveniently as the stock NPM version. Of course if your custom fixes could be useful to the rest of us then please submit a PR to this repo!

Changes