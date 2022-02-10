openbase logo
Readme

React CSV Importer

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-csv-importer https://github.com/beamworks/react-csv-importer/actions

This library combines an uploader + CSV parser + raw file preview + UI for custom user column mapping, all in one. Relies on the popular PapaParse CSV library to preview and process file contents directly in-browser.

Use this to implement bulk data import in your app: let users to drop a file for upload, preview the raw uploaded data before parsing and pick which columns to import. Your front-end application logic directly receives the resulting array of JSON objects in streamed reasonable-sized chunks: you can then validate and send the data to the backend in any final format it requires instead of raw CSV.

Try the live editable code sandbox or see the themed demo app.

React CSV Importer usage demo

The UI theme is standalone (no external dependencies such as Material UI) and tailored to universally fit within most application design frameworks. Interface elements are tested for screen reader accessibility and keyboard-only usage.

This package is easy to fork with your own customizations, and you can use your fork directly as a Git dependency in any of your projects. See below.

Feature summary:

  • uses Papa Parse CSV library
  • raw file preview
  • auto-map fields to matching column names
  • user-selectable column mapping (drag-drop UI)
  • optional fields
  • self-contained styling
  • strip leading BOM character in data
  • arbitrary CSV file size (true streaming support)
  • correctly handles multibyte streaming (see https://github.com/mholt/PapaParse/issues/908)
  • runs entirely in-browser
  • screen reader a11y
  • keyboard a11y

Install

# using NPM
npm install --save react-csv-importer

# using Yarn
yarn add react-csv-importer

Example Usage

import { Importer, ImporterField } from 'react-csv-importer';

// include the widget CSS file whichever way your bundler supports it
import 'react-csv-importer/dist/index.css';

// in your component code:
<Importer
  assumeNoHeaders={false} // optional, keeps "data has headers" checkbox off by default
  restartable={false} // optional, lets user choose to upload another file when import is complete
  onStart={({ file, fields, columns, skipHeaders }) => {
    // optional, invoked when user has mapped columns and started import
    prepMyAppForIncomingData();
  }}
  processChunk={async (rows, { startIndex }) => {
    // required, receives a list of parsed objects based on defined fields and user column mapping;
    // may be called several times if file is large
    // (if this callback returns a promise, the widget will wait for it before parsing more data)
    for (row of rows) {
      await myAppMethod(row);
    }
  }}
  onComplete={({ file, preview, fields, columnFields }) => {
    // optional, invoked right after import is done (but user did not dismiss/reset the widget yet)
    showMyAppToastNotification();
  }}
  onClose={({ file, preview, fields, columnFields }) => {
    // optional, invoked when import is done and user clicked "Finish"
    // (if this is not specified, the widget lets the user upload another file)
    goToMyAppNextPage();
  }}

  // CSV options passed directly to PapaParse if specified:
  // delimiter={...}
  // newline={...}
  // quoteChar={...}
  // escapeChar={...}
  // comments={...}
  // skipEmptyLines={...}
  // delimitersToGuess={...}
  // chunkSize={...} // defaults to 10000
  // encoding={...} // defaults to utf-8, see FileReader API
>
  <ImporterField name="name" label="Name" />
  <ImporterField name="email" label="Email" />
  <ImporterField name="dob" label="Date of Birth" optional />
  <ImporterField name="postalCode" label="Postal Code" optional />
</Importer>;

In the above example, if the user uploads a CSV file with column headers "Name", "Email" and so on, the columns will be automatically matched to fields with same labels. If any of the headers do not match, the user will have an opportunity to manually remap columns to the defined fields.

The preview object contains a snippet of CSV file information (only the first portion of the file is read, not the entire thing). The structure is:

{
  rawData: '...', // raw string contents of first file chunk
  columns: [ // array of preview columns, e.g.:
    { index: 0, header: 'Date', values: [ '2020-09-20', '2020-09-25' ] },
    { index: 1, header: 'Name', values: [ 'Alice', 'Bob' ] }
  ],
  skipHeaders: false // true when user selected that data has no headers
}

Importer component children may be defined as a render-prop function that receives the above preview and also the original file reference. It can then, for example, dynamically return different fields depending which headers are present in the CSV.

Dependencies

Local Development

Perform local git clone, etc. Then ensure modules are installed:

yarn

To start Storybook to have a hot-reloaded local sandbox:

yarn storybook

To run the end-to-end test suite:

yarn test

You can use your own fork of this library in your own project by referencing the forked repo as a Git dependency. NPM will then run the prepare script, which runs the same Webpack/dist command as when the NPM package is published, so your custom dependency should work just as conveniently as the stock NPM version. Of course if your custom fixes could be useful to the rest of us then please submit a PR to this repo!

Changes

  • 0.6.0
    • improve multibyte stream parsing safety
    • support all browser encodings via TextDecoder
    • remove readable-web-to-node-stream dependency
    • bug fix for preview of short no-EOL files
  • 0.5.2
    • update readable-web-to-node-stream to have stream shim
    • use npm prepare script for easier fork installs
  • 0.5.1
    • correctly use custom Papa Parse config for the main processing stream
    • drag-drop fixes on scrolled pages
    • bug fixes for older Safari, mobile issues
  • 0.5.0
    • report file preview to callbacks and render-prop
    • report startIndex in processChunk callback
  • 0.4.1
    • clearer error display
    • add more information about ongoing import
  • 0.4.0
    • auto-assign column headers
  • 0.3.0
    • allow passing PapaParse config options
  • 0.2.3
    • tweak TS compilation targets
    • live editable sandbox link in docs
  • 0.2.2
    • empty file checks
    • fix up package metadata
    • extra docs
  • 0.2.1
    • update index.d.ts generation
  • 0.2.0
    • bundling core package using Webpack
    • added source maps
  • 0.1.0
    • first beta release
    • true streaming support using shim for PapaParse
    • lifecycle hooks receive info about the import

