A simple react component to allow download CSV file from js object
npm install --save react-csv-downloader
Use with children component
import CsvDownloader from 'react-csv-downloader';
<CsvDownloader>
<button>Download</button>
</CsvDownloader>;
Use without children component
<CsvDownloader text="Download" />
pass the downloaded datas as a component prop
const datas = [
{
cell1: 'row 1 - cell 1',
cell2: 'row 1 - cell 2',
},
{
cell1: 'row 2 - cell 1',
cell2: 'row 2 - cell 2',
},
];
<CsvDownloader datas={datas} />;
pass a function to compute datas to be downloaded
const asyncFnComputeDate = () => {
// do whatever you need async
return Promise.resolve([
{
cell1: 'row 1 - cell 1',
cell2: 'row 1 - cell 2',
},
{
cell1: 'row 2 - cell 1',
cell2: 'row 2 - cell 2',
},
]);
};
<CsvDownloader datas={asyncFnComputeDate} />;
pass the columns definition as a component prop to change the cell display name. If column isn't passed the cell display name is automatically defined with datas keys
const columns = [
{
id: 'cell1',
displayName: 'Cell 1',
},
{
id: 'cell2',
displayName: 'Cell 2',
},
];
<CsvDownloader columns={columns} />;
You can also use the columns definition to set the columns display order
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|columns
|array of object
|null
|false
|Columns definition
|datas
|array of object/Func/Promise
|null
|true
|Downloaded datas or a Promise or a function that can resolve data on demand (async)
|filename
|string
|null
|true
|You can pass the filename without extension. The extension is automatically added
|extension
|string
|'.csv'
|false
|You can pass the file extension, note that it will affect filename
|separator
|string
|','
|false
|Columns separator
|noHeader
|boolean
|false
|false
|If
true the header isn't added to the csv file
|prefix
|string or boolean
|false
|false
|Filename prefix. If
true prefix becomes a timestamp
|suffix
|string or boolean
|false
|false
|Filename suffix/postfix. If
true suffix becomes a timestamp
|text
|string
|null
|false
|Download button text. Used if no children component.
|wrapColumnChar
|string
|''
|false
|Character to wrap every data and header value with.
|bom
|boolean
|true
|false
|Activate or deactivate bom mode
|newLineAtEnd
|boolean
|false
|false
|Insert new line at end of file.
|disabled
|boolean
|false
|false
|If
true the download process is blocked.
|meta
|boolean
|false
|false
|If
true the downloaded file will contain meta instrution sep to help microsoft excel and open office to recognize the sepator character.
All other props are passed to button or wrapping component.
pass the downloaded datas as a component prop
render() {
const columns = [{
id: 'first',
displayName: 'First column'
}, {
id: 'second',
displayName: 'Second column'
}];
const datas = [{
first: 'foo',
second: 'bar'
}, {
first: 'foobar',
second: 'foobar'
}];
return (
<div>
<CsvDownloader
filename="myfile"
extension=".csv"
separator=";"
wrapColumnChar="'"
columns={columns}
datas={datas}
text="DOWNLOAD" />
</div>
);
}
// content of myfile.csv
// 'First column';'Second column'
// 'foo';'bar'
// 'foobar';'foobar'
If you just need to get CSV contents, use
import { toCsv } from 'react-csv-downloader'; to import toCsv function and use it directly.