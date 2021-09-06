A React component to animate replacing one element with another.
While
ReactCSSTransitionGroup does a great job
of animating changes to a list of components and can even be used to animate the replacement of one item
with another, proper handling of the container height in the latter case is not built in. This component
is designed to do exactly that with an API closely following that of
ReactCSSTransitionGroup.
Using
react-css-transition-replace provides two distinct benefits:
Animations are fully configurable with CSS, including having the entering component wait to enter until the leaving component's animation completes. Following suit with the React.js API the one caveat is that the transition duration must be specified in JavaScript as well as CSS.
Live Examples | Change Log | Upgrade Guide
Install via
npm:
npm install --save react-css-transition-replace
A
ReactCSSTransitionReplace component can only have a single child. Other than that, the basic usage
follows the exact same API as
ReactCSSTransitionGroup, with support for
transitionEnter,
transitionLeave
and
transitionAppear. When the
key of the child component changes, the previous component is animated out
and the new component animated in. During this process:
absolute positioning.
transitionName is a
String the
{animation-name}-height class name is applied
to it, and if
transitionName is an
Object the
transitionName.height class will be used if present.
isLeaving prop while transitioning out.
This provides many possibilities for animating the replacement as illustrated in the examples below.
Additionally, the boolean property
changeWidth can be used to animate changing the width of the component.
This change will happen at the same time as changing the height. Animating this change should be done using
the same class name as is used for animating the change in height.
It is also possible to remove the child component (i.e. leave
ReactCSSTransitionReplace with no children)
which will animate the
height going to zero along with the
leave transition. Similarly, a single child
can be added to an empty
ReactCSSTransitionReplace, triggering the inverse animation.
By default a
span is rendered as a wrapper of the child components. Each child is also wrapped in a
span
used in the positioning of the actual rendered child. These can be overridden with the
component and
childComponent props respectively.
The
ReactCSSTransitionReplace component is used exactly like its
ReactCSSTransitionGroup counterpart:
import ReactCSSTransitionReplace from 'react-css-transition-replace';
render() {
return (
<ReactCSSTransitionReplace transitionName="cross-fade"
transitionEnterTimeout={1000} transitionLeaveTimeout={1000}>
<SomeComponent key="uniqueValue"/>
</ReactCSSTransitionReplace>
);
}
To realize cross-fading of two components all that remains is to define the enter and leave opacity transitions in the associated CSS classes:
.cross-fade-leave {
opacity: 1;
}
.cross-fade-leave.cross-fade-leave-active {
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 1s ease-in;
}
.cross-fade-enter {
opacity: 0;
}
.cross-fade-enter.cross-fade-enter-active {
opacity: 1;
transition: opacity 1s ease-in;
}
.cross-fade-height {
transition: height 0.5s ease-in-out;
}
Note the additional
.cross-fade-height class. This indicates how the container height is to be
animated if the heights of the entering and leaving components are not the same. You can see this
in action here.
To fade a component out and wait for its transition to complete before fading in the next, simply
add a delay to the
enter transition.
.fade-wait-leave {
opacity: 1;
}
.fade-wait-leave.fade-wait-leave-active {
opacity: 0;
transition: opacity 0.4s ease-in;
}
.fade-wait-enter {
opacity: 0;
}
.fade-wait-enter.fade-wait-enter-active {
opacity: 1;
/* Delay the enter animation until the leave completes */
transition: opacity 0.4s ease-in 0.6s;
}
.fade-wait-height {
transition: height 0.6s ease-in-out;
}
Note: The
transitionEnterTimeout specified in the JS must be long enough to allow for the delay and
the duration of the transition. In this case:
<ReactCSSTransitionReplace transitionName="fade-wait"
transitionEnterTimeout={1000} transitionLeaveTimeout={400}>
See the live example here.
Animated transitions of react-router v4 routes is supported with two caveats shown in the example below:
location must be applied to the
Switch to force it to maintain the previous matched route on
the leaving component.
Switch might render
null, i.e. there is no catch-all
"*" route, the
Switch must be wrapped in a
div or similar for the leave transition to work; if not the previous component will disappear instantaneously
when there is no match.
<Router>
<div className="router-example">
<ul>
<li>
<Link to="/">Home</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link to="/one">One</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link to="/two">Two</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link to="/three">Three (no match)</Link>
</li>
</ul>
<Route
render={({ location }) => (
<ReactCSSTransitionReplace
transitionName="fade"
transitionEnterTimeout={500}
transitionLeaveTimeout={500}
>
<div key={location.pathname}>
<Switch location={location}>
<Route path="/" exact component={Home} />
<Route path="/one" component={One} />
<Route path="/two" component={Two} />
</Switch>
</div>
</ReactCSSTransitionReplace>
)}
/>
</div>
</Router>
See the live example here.
For smoother transitions hardware acceleration, which is achieved by using translate3d instead of the 2D translations, should be used whenever possible. For example, to realize a mobile app transition between pages one might use:
.page-enter,
.page-leave {
position: absolute;
-webkit-transition: transform 250ms ease-in-out, opacity 250ms ease-in-out;
transition: transform 250ms ease-in-out, opacity 250ms ease-in-out;
}
.page-enter {
left: 100vw;
}
.page-enter.page-enter-active {
-webkit-transform: translate3d(-100vw, 0, 0);
transform: translate3d(-100vw, 0, 0);
}
.page-leave {
left: 0;
}
.page-leave.page-leave-active {
-webkit-transform: translate3d(-100vw, 0, 0);
transform: translate3d(-100vw, 0, 0);
}
<ReactCSSTransitionReplace
transitionName="page"
transitionEnterTimeout={250}
transitionLeaveTimeout={250}
>
<div key="page01">My page 01 content</div>
</ReactCSSTransitionReplace>
block or
inline-block level elements is more stable that
inline elements. If the
height changes in random ways ensure that there isn't a
span or other inline element used as the outer
element of the components being animated.
overflow of the container is set to
'hidden' automatically, which changes the behaviour of
collapsing margins from the default
'visible'. This may cause a glitch in the height at the start or end of animations. To avoid this you can:
overflowHidden={false} prop when hidden overflow is not needed,
for example when transitions are in place and content is of the same height.
.*-height class (or
transitionName.height) is not specified the change in container height will not
be animated but instead jump to the height of the entering component instantaneously. It can, therefore, be
omitted if all content is known to be of the same height without any adverse side-effects, and absolute positioning
related height issues will still be avoided.
PRs are welcome.
This software is free to use under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.