react-css-transition
React CSS Transition provides a reliable way to transition your components between two states across browers.
Read the full documentation
Checkout this CodePen
Installation
npm install react-css-transition --save
Features
- Transition between the default state and the active state
- Perform a reverse transition when interrupted
- Define transitions using inline styles or CSS classes
- Transition components when entering or leaving the DOM
- Notify when a transition has finished
- Support the application of initial values before a transition
- Includes typescript definitions
- Falls back to an automatically set timeout in rare edge cases.
License
MIT