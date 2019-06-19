React CSS Modules implement automatic mapping of CSS modules. Every CSS class is assigned a local-scoped identifier with a global unique name. CSS Modules enable a modular and reusable CSS!
⚠️⚠️⚠️ DEPRECATION NOTICE ⚠️⚠️⚠️
If you are considering to use
react-css-modules, evaluate if
babel-plugin-react-css-modulescovers your use case.
babel-plugin-react-css-modulesis a lightweight alternative of
react-css-modules.
babel-plugin-react-css-modulesis not a drop-in replacement and does not cover all the use cases of
react-css-modules. However, it has a lot smaller performance overhead (0-10% vs +50%; see Performance) and a lot smaller size footprint (less than 2kb vs +17kb).
It is easy to get started! See the demo https://github.com/gajus/babel-plugin-react-css-modules/tree/master/demo
CSS Modules are awesome. If you are not familiar with CSS Modules, it is a concept of using a module bundler such as webpack to load CSS scoped to a particular document. CSS module loader will generate a unique name for each CSS class at the time of loading the CSS document (Interoperable CSS to be precise). To see CSS Modules in practice, webpack-demo.
In the context of React, CSS Modules look like this:
import React from 'react';
import styles from './table.css';
export default class Table extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div className={styles.table}>
<div className={styles.row}>
<div className={styles.cell}>A0</div>
<div className={styles.cell}>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
Rendering the component will produce a markup similar to:
<div class="table__table___32osj">
<div class="table__row___2w27N">
<div class="table__cell___1oVw5">A0</div>
<div class="table__cell___1oVw5">B0</div>
</div>
</div>
and a corresponding CSS file that matches those CSS classes.
Awesome!
css-loader
CSS Modules is a specification that can be implemented in multiple ways.
react-css-modules leverages the existing CSS Modules implementation webpack css-loader.
webpack css-loader itself has several disadvantages:
camelCase CSS class names.
styles object whenever constructing a
className.
undefined without a warning.
React CSS Modules component automates loading of CSS Modules using
styleName property, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import styles from './table.css';
class Table extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div styleName='table'>
<div styleName='row'>
<div styleName='cell'>A0</div>
<div styleName='cell'>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
export default CSSModules(Table, styles);
Using
react-css-modules:
camelCase naming convention.
styles object every time you use a CSS Module.
<div className='global-css' styleName='local-module'></div>
styleName refers to an undefined CSS Module (
handleNotFoundStyleName option).
ReactElement (
allowMultiple option).
react-css-modules extends
render method of the target component. It will use the value of
styleName to look for CSS Modules in the associated styles object and will append the matching unique CSS class names to the
ReactElement
className property value.
Setup consists of:
react-css-modules.
In development environment, you want to Enable Sourcemaps and webpack Hot Module Replacement (HMR).
style-loader already supports HMR. Therefore, Hot Module Replacement will work out of the box.
Setup:
style-loader.
css-loader.
/\.css$/ loader:
{
test: /\.css$/,
loaders: [
'style-loader?sourceMap',
'css-loader?modules&importLoaders=1&localIdentName=[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]'
]
}
In production environment, you want to extract chunks of CSS into a single stylesheet file.
Advantages:
- Fewer style tags (older IE has a limit)
- CSS SourceMap (with
devtool: "source-map"and
css-loader?sourceMap)
- CSS requested in parallel
- CSS cached separate
- Faster runtime (less code and DOM operations)
Caveats:
- Additional HTTP request
- Longer compilation time
- More complex configuration
- No runtime public path modification
- No Hot Module Replacement
Setup:
Install
style-loader.
Install
css-loader.
Use
extract-text-webpack-plugin to extract chunks of CSS into a single stylesheet.
Setup
/\.css$/ loader:
ExtractTextPlugin v1x:
{
test: /\.css$/,
loader: ExtractTextPlugin.extract('style', 'css?modules&importLoaders=1&localIdentName=[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]')
}
ExtractTextPlugin v2x:
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
fallback: 'style-loader',
use: 'css-loader?modules,localIdentName="[name]-[local]-[hash:base64:6]"'
}),
}
Setup
extract-text-webpack-plugin plugin:
ExtractTextPlugin v1x:
new ExtractTextPlugin('app.css', {
allChunks: true
})
ExtractTextPlugin v2x:
new ExtractTextPlugin({
filename: 'app.css',
allChunks: true
})
Refer to webpack-demo or react-css-modules-examples for an example of a complete setup.
Refer to
css-modulesify.
Use
styles property to overwrite the default component styles.
Explanation using
Table component:
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import styles from './table.css';
class Table extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div styleName='table'>
<div styleName='row'>
<div styleName='cell'>A0</div>
<div styleName='cell'>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
export default CSSModules(Table, styles);
In this example,
CSSModules is used to decorate
Table component using
./table.css CSS Modules. When
Table component is rendered, it will use the properties of the
styles object to construct
className values.
Using
styles property you can overwrite the default component
styles object, e.g.
import customStyles from './table-custom-styles.css';
<Table styles={customStyles} />;
Interoperable CSS can extend other ICSS. Use this feature to extend default styles, e.g.
/* table-custom-styles.css */
.table {
composes: table from './table.css';
}
.row {
composes: row from './table.css';
}
/* .cell {
composes: cell from './table.css';
} */
.table {
width: 400px;
}
.cell {
float: left; width: 154px; background: #eee; padding: 10px; margin: 10px 0 10px 10px;
}
In this example,
table-custom-styles.css selectively extends
table.css (the default styles of
Table component).
Refer to the
UsingStylesProperty example for an example of a working implementation.
styles Property
Decorated components inherit
styles property that describes the mapping between CSS modules and CSS classes.
class extends React.Component {
render () {
<div>
<p styleName='foo'></p>
<p className={this.props.styles.foo}></p>
</div>;
}
}
In the above example,
styleName='foo' and
className={this.props.styles.foo} are equivalent.
styles property is designed to enable component decoration of Loops and Child Components.
styleName cannot be used to define styles of a
ReactElement that will be generated by another component, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import List from './List';
import styles from './table.css';
class CustomList extends React.Component {
render () {
let itemTemplate;
itemTemplate = (name) => {
return <li styleName='item-template'>{name}</li>;
};
return <List itemTemplate={itemTemplate} />;
}
}
export default CSSModules(CustomList, styles);
The above example will not work.
CSSModules is used to decorate
CustomList component. However, it is the
List component that will render
itemTemplate.
For that purpose, the decorated component inherits
styles property that you can use just as a regular CSS Modules object. The earlier example can be therefore rewritten to:
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import List from './List';
import styles from './table.css';
class CustomList extends React.Component {
render () {
let itemTemplate;
itemTemplate = (name) => {
return <li className={this.props.styles['item-template']}>{name}</li>;
};
return <List itemTemplate={itemTemplate} />;
}
}
export default CSSModules(CustomList, styles);
You can use
styleName property within the child component if you decorate the child component using
CSSModules before passing it to the rendering component, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import List from './List';
import styles from './table.css';
class CustomList extends React.Component {
render () {
let itemTemplate;
itemTemplate = (name) => {
return <li styleName='item-template'>{name}</li>;
};
itemTemplate = CSSModules(itemTemplate, this.props.styles);
return <List itemTemplate={itemTemplate} />;
}
}
export default CSSModules(CustomList, styles);
/**
* @typedef CSSModules~Options
* @see {@link https://github.com/gajus/react-css-modules#options}
* @property {Boolean} allowMultiple
* @property {String} handleNotFoundStyleName
*/
/**
* @param {Function} Component
* @param {Object} defaultStyles CSS Modules class map.
* @param {CSSModules~Options} options
* @return {Function}
*/
You need to decorate your component using
react-css-modules, e.g.
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import styles from './table.css';
class Table extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div styleName='table'>
<div styleName='row'>
<div styleName='cell'>A0</div>
<div styleName='cell'>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
export default CSSModules(Table, styles);
Thats it!
As the name implies,
react-css-modules is compatible with the ES7 decorators syntax:
import React from 'react';
import CSSModules from 'react-css-modules';
import styles from './table.css';
@CSSModules(styles)
export default class extends React.Component {
render () {
return <div styleName='table'>
<div styleName='row'>
<div styleName='cell'>A0</div>
<div styleName='cell'>B0</div>
</div>
</div>;
}
}
Refer to the react-css-modules-examples repository for an example of webpack setup.
Options are supplied as the third parameter to the
CSSModules function.
CSSModules(Component, styles, options);
or as a second parameter to the decorator:
@CSSModules(styles, options);
allowMultiple
Default:
false.
Allows multiple CSS Module names.
When
false, the following will cause an error:
<div styleName='foo bar' />
handleNotFoundStyleName
Default:
throw.
Defines the desired action when
styleName cannot be mapped to an existing CSS Module.
Available options:
throw throws an error
log logs a warning using
console.warn
ignore silently ignores the missing style name
Interoperable CSS is compatible with the CSS preprocessors. To use a preprocessor, all you need to do is add the preprocessor to the chain of loaders, e.g. in the case of webpack it is as simple as installing
sass-loader and adding
!sass to the end of the
style-loader loader query (loaders are processed from right to left):
{
test: /\.scss$/,
loaders: [
'style',
'css?modules&importLoaders=1&localIdentName=[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]',
'resolve-url',
'sass'
]
}
To enable CSS Source maps, add
sourceMap parameter to the css-loader and to the
sass-loader:
{
test: /\.scss$/,
loaders: [
'style?sourceMap',
'css?modules&importLoaders=1&localIdentName=[path]___[name]__[local]___[hash:base64:5]',
'resolve-url',
'sass?sourceMap'
]
}
CSS Modules promote composition pattern, i.e. every CSS Module that is used in a component should define all properties required to describe an element, e.g.
.box {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
.empty {
composes: box;
background: #4CAF50;
}
.full {
composes: box;
background: #F44336;
}
Composition promotes better separation of markup and style using semantics that would be hard to achieve without CSS Modules.
Because CSS Module names are local, it is perfectly fine to use generic style names such as "empty" or "full", without "box-" prefix.
To learn more about composing CSS rules, I suggest reading Glen Maddern article about CSS Modules and the official spec of the CSS Modules.
Consider the same example in CSS and HTML:
.box {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
.box-empty {
background: #4CAF50;
}
.box-full {
background: #F44336;
}
<div class='box box-empty'></div>
This pattern emerged with the advent of OOCSS. The biggest disadvantage of this implementation is that you will need to change HTML almost every time you want to change the style.
This section of the document is included as a learning exercise to broaden the understanding about the origin of Class Composition. CSS Modules support a native method of composing CSS Modules using
composes keyword. CSS Preprocessor is not required.
You can write compositions in SCSS using
@extend keyword and using Mixin Directives, e.g.
Using
@extend:
%box {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
.box-empty {
@extend %box;
background: #4CAF50;
}
.box-full {
@extend %box;
background: #F44336;
}
This translates to:
.box-empty,
.box-full {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
.box-empty {
background: #4CAF50;
}
.box-full {
background: #F44336;
}
Using mixins:
@mixin box {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
}
.box-empty {
@include box;
background: #4CAF50;
}
.box-full {
@include box;
background: #F44336;
}
This translates to:
.box-empty {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background: #4CAF50;
}
.box-full {
width: 100px;
height: 100px;
background: #F44336;
}
CSS Modules does not restrict you from using global CSS.
:global .foo {
}
However, use global CSS with caution. With CSS Modules, there are only a handful of valid use cases for global CSS (e.g. normalization).
Avoid using multiple CSS Modules to describe a single element. Read about Class Composition.
That said, if you require to use multiple CSS Modules to describe an element, enable the
allowMultiple option. When multiple CSS Modules are used to describe an element,
react-css-modules will append a unique class name for every CSS Module it matches in the
styleName declaration, e.g.
.button {
}
.active {
}
<div styleName='button active'></div>
This will map both Interoperable CSS CSS classes to the target element.