Define React presentational components with CSS (or even SASS or Less if you like).
The implementation is based on CSS modules. In fact React CSS Components is just a thin API on top of CSS modules.
NOTE: The current implementation is based on Webpack but everything is ready to be ported onto other build systems (generic API is here just not yet documented). Raise an issue or better submit a PR if you have some ideas.
Install from npm:
% npm install react-css-components style-loader css-loader
Configure in
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
...
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.react.css$/,
loader: 'react-css-components',
}
]
}
...
}
Now you can author React components in
Styles.react.css:
Label {
color: red;
}
Label:hover {
color: white;
}
And consume them like regular React components:
import {Label} from './styles.react.css'
<Label /> // => <div class="<autogenerated classname>">...</div>
By default React CSS Components produces styled
<div /> components. You can
change that by defining
base: property:
FancyButton {
base: button;
color: red;
}
Now
<FancyButton /> renders into
<button />:
import {FancyButton} from './styles.react.css'
<FancyButton /> // => <button class="<autogenerated classname>">...</button>
In fact any React component which accepts
className props can be used as a
base. That means that React CSS Components can be used as theming tool for any
UI library.
Example:
DangerButton {
base: react-ui-library/components/Button;
color: red;
}
Variants is a mechanism which allows defining component styling variants.
You can define additional styling variants for your components:
Label {
color: red;
}
Label:emphasis {
font-weight: bold;
}
They are compiled as CSS classes which then can be controlled from JS via
variant prop:
<Label variant={{emphasis: true}} /> // sets both classes with `color` and `font-weight`
You can define variants which are conditionally applied if JS expression against props evaluates to a truthy value.
Example:
Label {
color: red;
}
Label:prop(mode == "emphasis") {
font-weight: bold;
}
Note that any free variable references a member of
props, thus in JS
mode
becomes
props.mode in the example above.
They are compiled as CSS classes as well. JS expressions within
prop(..) are
used to determine if corresponding CSS classes should be applied to DOM:
<Label mode="emphasis" /> // sets both classes with `color` and `font-weight`
By default React CSS components loads CSS using
style-loader!css-loader loader
chain. That could be configured differently using
loadCSS loader parameter.
This could be used to enable features such as CSS extraction, processing stylesheets with PostCSS/Autoprefixer or even authoring stylesheets with SASS or LESS.
See the complete example which
configures
extract-text-webpack-plugin
to extract stylesheets to a separate chunk.
See the complete example which uses SASS/SCSS to create React components.
See the complete example which configures PostCSS with Autoprefixer to automatically add vendor prefixes to stylesheets.