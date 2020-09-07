Collapse component with css transition for elements with variable and dynamic height.

Example

Install

Support

Global coverage > 92% - browserl.ist

Usage

import Collapse from 'react-css-collapse' ; < Collapse isOpen = {true || false }> < div > content </ div > </ Collapse >

Properties

isOpen : PropTypes.boolean

Expands or collapses content.

children : PropTypes.node

<Collapse isOpen={ true }> < p > Paragraph of text </ p > < p > Another paragraph is also OK </ p > < p > Images and any other content are ok too </ p > < img src = "cutecat.gif" /> </ Collapse >

className : PropType.string

Specify transition using the class selector with transition or the style property. The react-css-collapse-transition class selector is added by default unless you specify your own.

The default transition can be overridden using the transition prop, or with custom styling 👇. Note: replace the selector with your selector if you have specified a different className .

.react-css-collapse-transition { transition : height 250ms cubic-bezier(. 4 , 0 , . 2 , 1 ); }

onRest : PropTypes.func

Callback function for when your transition on height (specified in className ) is finished. It can be used to trigger any function after transition is done.

ARIA and data attributes

Collapse transfers aria- and data- attributes to the component's rendered DOM element. For example this can be used to set the aria-hidden attribute:

<Collapse isOpen={isOpenState} aria-hidden={isOpenState ? 'false' : 'true' }> < p > Paragraph of text </ p > </ Collapse >

Development and testing

To run example covering all features, use npm run storybook .

git clone [repo] cd [repo] npm install npm run storybook

Open http://localhost:6006 🎆