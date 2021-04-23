React CRUD Table

A table that includes all the CRUD operations.

Table of Contents

Introduction

A table built in react that includes all the CRUD (Create, Read, Update, Delete) operations.

Features

CRUD operations

Pagination

Query rules builder to filter items.

Sort items by a given property when clicking the column header.

Setup

npm install react-crud-table --save

Include the css in CRUD Table style in your project.

Examples

There is no better way to learn than from examples. We've created some examples of the basic usage of the component.

Basic Example

This example shows the basics CRUD (Create, Read, Update, and Delete) and sorting operations.

In Code Sandbox

Link to the css

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import CRUDTable, { Fields, Field, CreateForm, UpdateForm, DeleteForm, } from 'react-crud-table' ; import './index.css' ; const DescriptionRenderer = ( { field } ) => <textarea {...field} />; let tasks = [ { id: 1, title: 'Create an example', description: 'Create an example of how to use the component', }, { id: 2, title: 'Improve', description: 'Improve the component!', }, ]; const SORTERS = { NUMBER_ASCENDING: mapper => (a, b) => mapper(a) - mapper(b), NUMBER_DESCENDING: mapper => (a, b) => mapper(b) - mapper(a), STRING_ASCENDING: mapper => (a, b) => mapper(a).localeCompare(mapper(b)), STRING_DESCENDING: mapper => (a, b) => mapper(b).localeCompare(mapper(a)), }; const getSorter = (data) => { const mapper = x => x[data.field]; let sorter = SORTERS.STRING_ASCENDING(mapper); if (data.field === 'id') { sorter = data.direction === 'ascending' ? SORTERS.NUMBER_ASCENDING(mapper) : SORTERS.NUMBER_DESCENDING(mapper); } else { sorter = data.direction === 'ascending' ? SORTERS.STRING_ASCENDING(mapper) : SORTERS.STRING_DESCENDING(mapper); } return sorter; }; let count = tasks.length; const service = { fetchItems: (payload) => { let result = Array.from(tasks); result = result.sort(getSorter(payload.sort)); return Promise.resolve(result); }, create: (task) => { count += 1; tasks.push({ ...task, id: count, }); return Promise.resolve(task); }, update: (data) => { const task = tasks.find(t => t.id === data.id); task.title = data.title; task.description = data.description; return Promise.resolve(task); }, delete: (data) => { const task = tasks.find(t => t.id === data.id); tasks = tasks.filter(t => t.id !== task.id); return Promise.resolve(task); }, }; const styles = { container: { margin: 'auto', width: 'fit-content' }, }; const Example = () => ( <div style={styles.container}> <CRUDTable caption="Tasks" fetchItems={payload => service.fetchItems(payload)} > <Fields> <Field name="id" label="Id" hideInCreateForm readOnly /> <Field name="title" label="Title" placeholder="Title" /> <Field name="description" label="Description" render={DescriptionRenderer} /> </Fields> <CreateForm title="Task Creation" message="Create a new task!" trigger="Create Task" onSubmit={task => service.create(task)} submitText="Create" validate={(values) => { const errors = {}; if (!values.title) { errors.title = 'Please, provide task\'s title'; } if (!values.description) { errors.description = 'Please, provide task\'s description'; } return errors; }} /> <UpdateForm title="Task Update Process" message="Update task" trigger="Update" onSubmit={task => service.update(task)} submitText="Update" validate={(values) => { const errors = {}; if (!values.id) { errors.id = 'Please, provide id'; } if (!values.title) { errors.title = 'Please, provide task\'s title'; } if (!values.description) { errors.description = 'Please, provide task\'s description'; } return errors; }} /> <DeleteForm title="Task Delete Process" message="Are you sure you want to delete the task?" trigger="Delete" onSubmit={task => service.delete(task)} submitText="Delete" validate={(values) => { const errors = {}; if (!values.id) { errors.id = 'Please, provide id'; } return errors; }} /> </CRUDTable> </div> ); Example.propTypes = {}; ReactDOM.render( <Example />, document.getElementById('root') );

Pagination Example

This simple example illustrates how to use the pagination component. In Code Sandbox

Link to the css

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import CRUDTable, { Fields, Field, Pagination } from "react-crud-table" ; import "./index.css" ; const styles = { container : { margin : "auto" , width : "fit-content" } }; let tasks = [ { id : 1 , title : "Create an example" , description : "Create an example of how to use the component" }, { id : 2 , title : "Improve" , description : "Improve the component!" }, { id : 3 , title : "Create a pagination example" , description : "Yeah!! It will be created." }, { id : 4 , title : "Sing a song" , description : "La, la, laaaa" }, { id : 5 , title : "Write something" , description : "Something" } ]; const SORTERS = { NUMBER_ASCENDING : mapper => ( a, b ) => mapper(a) - mapper(b), NUMBER_DESCENDING : mapper => ( a, b ) => mapper(b) - mapper(a), STRING_ASCENDING : mapper => ( a, b ) => mapper(a).localeCompare(mapper(b)), STRING_DESCENDING : mapper => ( a, b ) => mapper(b).localeCompare(mapper(a)) }; const getSorter = data => { const mapper = x => x[data.field]; let sorter = SORTERS.STRING_ASCENDING(mapper); if (data.field === "id" ) { sorter = data.direction === "ascending" ? SORTERS.NUMBER_ASCENDING(mapper) : SORTERS.NUMBER_DESCENDING(mapper); } else { sorter = data.direction === "ascending" ? SORTERS.STRING_ASCENDING(mapper) : SORTERS.STRING_DESCENDING(mapper); } return sorter; }; let count = tasks.length; const service = { fetchItems : payload => { const { activePage, itemsPerPage } = payload.pagination; const start = (activePage - 1 ) * itemsPerPage; const end = start + itemsPerPage; let result = Array .from(tasks); result = result.sort(getSorter(payload.sort)); return Promise .resolve(result.slice(start, end)); }, fetchTotal : payload => { return Promise .resolve(tasks.length); } }; export default service; const Example = () => ( <div style={styles.container}> <CRUDTable caption="Tasks" fetchItems={payload => service.fetchItems(payload)} > <Fields> <Field name="id" label="Id" hideInCreateForm readOnly /> <Field name="title" label="Title" placeholder="Title" /> <Field name="description" label="Description" /> </Fields> <Pagination itemsPerPage={2} fetchTotalOfItems={payload => service.fetchTotal(payload)} /> </CRUDTable> </div> ); Example.propTypes = {}; ReactDOM.render(<Example />, document.getElementById("root"));

Components Properties

CRUDTable Component

The CRUDTable Component is the parent component. All the others component should be children of it.

caption : string

Items table caption

actionsLabel : string

To specify the text of the header of the column that contains the update/delete actions.

fetchItems : function

A function that returns the read items asynchronously. This should return a promise.

items : array

Items to be shown in the table. Alternative to the fetchItems property.

showQueryBuilder : bool

To indicate that the query/search builder component should be shown. The QueryBuilder component is used to perform search and filtering based on matching rules.

onChange : func

A callback to be called everytime either the pagination, the sorting or the search parameters change. This function is called with an object like following being passed:

{ sort : { field : 'foo' , direction : 'descending' , }, queryRules : [ { field : 'bar' , condition : 'CONTAINS' , value : 'test' , }, { field : 'name' , condition : 'ENDS_WITH' , value : 'ry' , }, ], pagination : { itemsPerPage : 5 , totalOfItems : 52 , activePage : 3 , }, }

Fields Component

A child of the CRUDTable Component. This Component should contain the individual fields definition. Its children are Field components.

Field Component

A child of the Fields Component. This Component is the individual definition of the fields.

name : string

The name of the field ( required ).

label : node

The label of the field( required )

type : string

The type of the field. This can be ( text , number , date , etc). It is useful when you want to make it queryable and/or sortable.

tableValueResolver : any

It is the mapper of the field value in the table. It can be a string representing a query to the object (For example company.name ) or an function that takes the item as an argument and returns a value.

hideInCreateForm : bool

To hide this field in the Create Form.

To hide this field in the Update Form.

hideFromTable : bool

To hide the field from the table.

queryable : bool

To indicate this field is queryable. Default is true

sortable : bool

To indicate this field is sortable. Default is true.

readOnly : bool

To indicate this field is read only. Default is false.

These components are used to configure the forms to create, update and delete the items. Not including one of this forms means that you dont want support for the corresponding operation of the form and therefore will be hidden.

title : node

The title of the form.

message : node

A message to be shown below the title.

trigger : node

Title of the button that triggers the form to appear.

onSubmit : function

A function that is called when the form is submitting. This functions receives the item data and should return a promise.

submitText : node

Title of the form submission button.

Validation function. Receives the values of the fields in the form and should return an object whose keys are the field names and the value is an error message.

Pagination Component

The Pagination Component is used to configure the pagination of the table.

defaultActivePage : number

This is the initial active page. The default value is 1 .

totalOfItems : number

The total number of items. This is used to calculate the number of pages links to show.

itemsPerPage : number

This is to control how many items are to be shown per page. The number of pages is calculated by dividing the totalOfItems by the itemsPerPage .

onChange : function

A function to be called everytime the current page changes. This returns an object that has the following properties: activePage , totalOfItems , and itemsPerPage .

fetchTotalOfItems : function

Loads the total number of items in asynchronous way. This function should return a function that resolves in a number which is the total of items.

Development

git clone git@github.com:xvicmanx/react-crud-table.git

Running tests

npm test

Running tests coverage

npm test :coverage

Running lints

npm run lint

Running types checks

npm run types:check

Building app

npm run build

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md

License

React Crud Table is open source software licensed as MIT

Built With

react: React is a JavaScript library for building user interfaces.

formik: Forms in React, without tears

bem-react-component-creator: Helpers to create BEM like React components

react-datetime: A lightweight but complete datetime picker React.js component

moment: Parse, validate, manipulate, and display dates

Feel free to make any suggestion to improve this component.