Karthik Ravishankar ● Bengaluru India ● 46 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)

14 days ago

Easy to Use

As a web developer, you will often come across requirements that demand crossfade. react-crossfade-image is my go-to choice when it comes to crossfading images. This library is a simple component that helps you to crossfade images. No nonsense and extremely bang on point! You just specify different parameters like source, duration, delay, and styles in simple parentheses like you would call a simple ReactJs component. That's it you've done the crossfading successfully! I learned about this package from a friend of mine when I saw this super-cool fading that he'd done on his portfolio website. Great choice and I highly vouch for it! We used this in our school's tech club's repo very recently for a very simple use case. You can check it out here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L66 if you want to check out how its used