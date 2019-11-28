openbase logo
rci

react-crossfade-image

by Khang Lu
1.2.0

react-crossfade-image - Simple React component for crossfading images - No CSS needed

Readme

react-crossfade-image

Simple component for crossfading images. Just pass it a new src prop and enjoy the fade!

alt react-crossfade-image-example

Usage

npm install react-crossfade-image

Clone and run npm start for demo.

Sample component:

<CrossfadeImage src={imageSrc} />

Props

src

Image source as string - required

duration

Duration of the fade, in ms - default to 300

timingFunction

Support all CSS timing functions - default to 'ease'

delay

Duration of the delay before fading, in ms - default to 0

style

Custom styling for the image - default to { maxWidth: '100%', maxHeight: '100%' } for responsive image scaling

containerClass

Custom class string for the container element - default to 'CrossfadeImage'

License

MIT

Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings0 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
14 days ago
Easy to Use

As a web developer, you will often come across requirements that demand crossfade. react-crossfade-image is my go-to choice when it comes to crossfading images. This library is a simple component that helps you to crossfade images. No nonsense and extremely bang on point! You just specify different parameters like source, duration, delay, and styles in simple parentheses like you would call a simple ReactJs component. That's it you've done the crossfading successfully! I learned about this package from a friend of mine when I saw this super-cool fading that he'd done on his portfolio website. Great choice and I highly vouch for it! We used this in our school's tech club's repo very recently for a very simple use case. You can check it out here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L66 if you want to check out how its used

