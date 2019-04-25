Cropperjs as React components
Install via npm
npm install --save react-cropper-image-editor
yarn add react-cropper-image-editor
You need
cropper.css in your project which is from cropperjs.
Since this project have dependency on cropperjs, it located in
/node_modules/react-cropper-image-editor/node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css or
node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css for npm version
3.0.0 later
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import ImageEditorRc from 'react-cropper-image-editor';
import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css'; // see installation section above for versions of NPM older than 3.0.0
// If you choose not to use import, you need to assign Cropper to default
// var Cropper = require('react-cropper-image-editor').default
class Demo extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ImageEditorRc
ref='cropper'
crossOrigin='true' // boolean, set it to true if your image is cors protected or it is hosted on cloud like aws s3 image server
src={image source}
style={{height: 400, width: 400}}
aspectRatio={16 / 9}
className={'your custom class'}
guides={true}
rotatable={true}
aspectRatio={16 / 9}
imageName='image name with extension to download'
saveImage={functionToSaveImage} // it has to catch the returned data and do it whatever you want
responseType='blob/base64'
guides={false}/>
);
}
}
string
null
<ImageEditorRc src='http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/img/picture.jpg' />
string
picture
string
null
Accept all options in the docs as properties. Except previous mentioned options, other options don't take effect after component mount.
<ImageEditorRc
src='http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/img/picture.jpg'
aspectRatio={16 / 9}
guides={false}
/>
npm run build
npm run build-example
Anubhav Chaturvedi(anubhav.techanthusiast@gmail.com)
MIT