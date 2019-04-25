openbase logo
rci

react-cropper-image-editor

by Anubhav Chaturvedi
1.0.10 (see all)

An image editor built on top of CropperJS

Overview

Readme

react-cropper-image-editor

Cropperjs as React components

Docs

Installation

Install via npm

npm install --save react-cropper-image-editor
yarn add react-cropper-image-editor

You need cropper.css in your project which is from cropperjs. Since this project have dependency on cropperjs, it located in /node_modules/react-cropper-image-editor/node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css or node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css for npm version 3.0.0 later

Changelog

Todo

  • Unit test

Quick Example

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import ImageEditorRc from 'react-cropper-image-editor';
import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css'; // see installation section above for versions of NPM older than 3.0.0
// If you choose not to use import, you need to assign Cropper to default
// var Cropper = require('react-cropper-image-editor').default

class Demo extends Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <ImageEditorRc
        ref='cropper'
        crossOrigin='true' // boolean, set it to true if your image is cors protected or it is hosted on cloud like aws s3 image server
        src={image source}
        style={{height: 400, width: 400}}
        aspectRatio={16 / 9}
        className={'your custom class'}
        guides={true}
                rotatable={true}
        aspectRatio={16 / 9}
        imageName='image name with extension to download'
        saveImage={functionToSaveImage} // it has to catch the returned data and do it whatever you want
        responseType='blob/base64'
        guides={false}/>
    );
  }
}

Options

src

  • Type: string
  • Default: null
  <ImageEditorRc src='http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/img/picture.jpg' />

alt

  • Type: string
  • Default: picture

crossOrigin

  • Type: string
  • Default: null

aspectRatio

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#aspectratio

dragMode

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#dragmode

data

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#setdatadata

scaleX

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#scalexscalex

scaleY

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#scalexscaley

enable

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#enable

disable

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#disable

cropBoxData

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#setcropboxdatadata

canvasData

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#setcanvasdata

zoomTo

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#zoomto

moveTo

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#moveto

rotateTo

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#rotateto

Other options

Accept all options in the docs as properties. Except previous mentioned options, other options don't take effect after component mount.

<ImageEditorRc
  src='http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/img/picture.jpg'
  aspectRatio={16 / 9}
  guides={false}
  />

Build

npm run build
npm run build-example

Author

Anubhav Chaturvedi(anubhav.techanthusiast@gmail.com)

License

MIT

