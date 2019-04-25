Cropperjs as React components

Docs

Installation

Install via npm

npm install --save react-cropper-image-editor yarn add react-cropper-image-editor

You need cropper.css in your project which is from cropperjs. Since this project have dependency on cropperjs, it located in /node_modules/react-cropper-image-editor/node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css or node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css for npm version 3.0.0 later

Quick Example

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import ImageEditorRc from 'react-cropper-image-editor' ; import 'cropperjs/dist/cropper.css' ; class Demo extends Component { render() { return ( < ImageEditorRc ref = 'cropper' crossOrigin = 'true' // boolean , set it to true if your image is cors protected or it is hosted on cloud like aws s3 image server src = {image source } style = {{height: 400 , width: 400 }} aspectRatio = {16 / 9 } className = { ' your custom class '} guides = {true} rotatable = {true} aspectRatio = {16 / 9 } imageName = 'image name with extension to download' saveImage = {functionToSaveImage} // it has to catch the returned data and do it whatever you want responseType = 'blob/base64' guides = {false}/ > ); } }

Options

src

Type: string

Default: null

<ImageEditorRc src= 'http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/img/picture.jpg' />

alt

Type: string

Default: picture

crossOrigin

Type: string

Default: null

aspectRatio

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#aspectratio

dragMode

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#dragmode

data

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#setdatadata

scaleX

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#scalexscalex

scaleY

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#scalexscaley

enable

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#enable

disable

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#disable

cropBoxData

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#setcropboxdatadata

canvasData

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#setcanvasdata

zoomTo

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#zoomto

moveTo

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#moveto

rotateTo

https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#rotateto

Other options

Accept all options in the docs as properties. Except previous mentioned options, other options don't take effect after component mount.

<ImageEditorRc src= 'http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/img/picture.jpg' aspectRatio={ 16 / 9 } guides={ false } />

Build

npm run build npm run build-example

Author

Anubhav Chaturvedi(anubhav.techanthusiast@gmail.com)

License

MIT