Cropperjs as React component
Install via npm
npm install --save react-cropper
You need
cropper.css in your project which is from cropperjs.
Since this project have dependency on cropperjs, it located in
/node_modules/react-cropper/node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css or
node_modules/cropperjs/dist/cropper.css for npm version
3.0.0 later
ref has been removed. Use the
onInitialized method to get the
cropper instance.
aspectRatio use
initialAspectRatio.
data,
canvasData and
cropBoxData are directly passed on to
cropperjs and their respective setters are not called as earlier.
moveTo as earlier. Directly use the
moveTo method from the
cropper instance.
@types/react-cropper and provides its own types. Please uninstall/remove
@types/react-cropper as they might 'cause issues.
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import Cropper from "react-cropper";
import "cropperjs/dist/cropper.css";
const Demo: React.FC = () => {
const cropperRef = useRef<HTMLImageElement>(null);
const onCrop = () => {
const imageElement: any = cropperRef?.current;
const cropper: any = imageElement?.cropper;
console.log(cropper.getCroppedCanvas().toDataURL());
};
return (
<Cropper
src="https://raw.githubusercontent.com/roadmanfong/react-cropper/master/example/img/child.jpg"
style={{ height: 400, width: "100%" }}
// Cropper.js options
initialAspectRatio={16 / 9}
guides={false}
crop={onCrop}
ref={cropperRef}
/>
);
};
string
null
<Cropper src="http://fengyuanchen.github.io/cropper/images/picture.jpg" />
string
picture
string
null
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#dragmode
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#scalexscalex
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#scalexscaley
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#enable
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#disable
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#zoomto
https://github.com/fengyuanchen/cropperjs#rotateto
Accept all options in the docs as properties.
Use the
cropper instance from
onInitialized to access cropperjs methods
npm run build
npm start
MIT