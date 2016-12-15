openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-crop

by instructure-react
4.0.2 (see all)

An image cropping react component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Image Manipulation, React File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#react-crop# An accessible image cropper where the image is stationary and a resizable, draggable box represents the cropped image

For example usage check out the docs folder. Demo: http://instructure-react.github.io/react-crop/

###Basic usage###

import React, { Component } from 'react';

import Cropper from 'react-crop';
import 'react-crop/css';

// You'll need to use async functions
import "babel-core/register";
import "babel-polyfill";

export default class MyComponent extends Component {
    constructor() {
        super();

        this.state = {
            image: null,
            previewImage: null
        };
    }

    onChange(evt) {
        this.setState({
            image: evt.target.files[0]
        })
    }

    async crop() {
        let image = await this.refs.crop.cropImage()
        this.setState({
            previewUrl: window.URL.createObjectURL(image)
        })
    }

    clear() {
        this.refs.file.value = null
        this.setState({
            previewUrl: null,
            image: null
        })
    }

    imageLoaded(img) {
        if (img.naturalWidth && img.naturalWidth < 262 &&
            img.naturalHeight && img.naturalHeight < 147) {
            this.crop()
        }
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <input ref='file' type='file' onChange={this.onChange} />

                {

                    this.state.image &&

                    <div>
                        <Cropper
                            ref='crop'
                            image={this.state.image}
                            width={100}
                            height={80}
                            onImageLoaded={this.imageLoaded}
                        />

                        <button onClick={this.crop}>Crop</button>
                        <button onClick={this.clear}>Clear</button>
                    </div>

                }

                {
                    this.state.previewUrl &&

                    <img src={this.state.previewUrl} />
                }

            </div>
        );
    }
}

###Props###

####width#### This is the desired width that you would like the image to be cropped to. The width of the cropper will be scaled to fit this size. This prop also helps determine the minimum width that the cropper can be.

####height#### This is the desired height that you would like the image to be cropped to. The height of the cropper will be scaled to fit this size. This prop also helps determine the minimum height that the cropper can be. The width and height aspect ratio will be preserved while resizing the cropper.

####image#### A blob of the original image that you wish to crop.

####widthLabel#### The label to use next to the width input used for keyboard users. This is especially useful if you need to localize the text. The default is "Width".

####heightLabel#### The label to use next to the height input used for keyboard users. This is especially useful if you need to localize the text. The default is "Height".

####offsetXLabel#### The label to use next to the offset X input used for keyboard users. This is especially useful if you need to localize the text. The default is "Offset X".

####offsetYLabel#### The label to use next to the offset Y input used for keyboard users. This is especially useful if you need to localize the text. The default is "Offset Y".

###Running the Example###

  • Clone the repo
  • npm i
  • npm run docs
  • Visit localhost:8080

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rc
react-cropperCropperjs as React component
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
99K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@toast-ui/react-image-editor🍞🎨 Full-featured photo image editor using canvas. It is really easy, and it comes with great filters.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
24K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
rae
react-avatar-editorSmall avatar & profile picture component. Resize and crop uploaded images using a intuitive user interface.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
103K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rec
react-easy-cropA React component to crop images/videos with easy interactions
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
137K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ric
react-image-cropA responsive image cropping tool for React
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
254K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 51 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial