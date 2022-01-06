Simple react component to generate cron expression

Getting Started

Package helps to build linux scheduler cron expression.

Make sure you have include bootstrap(4.x) in your project.

For old bootstrap(3.x) version support, please use cron generator version "1.2.12"

data = '* * * * * * *'

npm install react-cron-generator

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Cron from 'react-cron-generator' import 'react-cron-generator/dist/cron-builder.css' class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { }; } render() { return ( < div > < Cron onChange = {(e) => {this.setState({value:e});}} value={this.state.value} showResultText={true} showResultCron={true} /> </ div > ) } } export default App;

props

Prop Description Default Mandatory value cron expression No onChange have 2 arguments, 1st is cron value and 2nd is cron result text from cronstrue Yes showResultText show in readable text format false No showResultCron show cron expression false No translateFn translate function callback method No locale locale for cronstrue en No options Options for Cron component, *Must pass a valid cron value for available headers All available headers No

translateFn

Expects a method. Use this prop for localization support. react-cron-generator will call this method for every key. List of keys are available here

locale option should be set for correct ResultText translation. Please visit cronstrue for supported locales.

Options

options.headers

import { HEADER } from 'react-cron-generator' ; const options = { headers: [ HEADER .MONTHLY, HEADER .WEEKLY, HEADER .MINUTES, HEADER .HOURLY, HEADER .DAILY, HEADER .CUSTOM] };

Ref

Added ref to the component now you can access state and functions using ref.

add the new prop onRef={ref => (this.cronGen = ref)}

<Cron onRef={ ref => ( this .cronGen = ref)} onChange={ ( e )=> { this .setState({value:e}); console .log(e)}} value={ this .state.value} showResultText={ true } showResultCron={ true } />

Sojin Antony

Acknowledgments

cronstrue

Viswanath Lekshmanan