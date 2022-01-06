openbase logo
rcg

react-cron-generator

by Sojin antony
1.3.4 (see all)

Simple react component to generate cron expression

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

react-cron-generator

Simple react component to generate cron expression

Getting Started

Package helps to build linux scheduler cron expression.

Make sure you have include bootstrap(4.x) in your project.

For old bootstrap(3.x) version support, please use cron generator version "1.2.12"

data = '* * * * * * *'

npm install react-cron-generator

demo

Live demo

alt text

alt text

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Cron from 'react-cron-generator'
import 'react-cron-generator/dist/cron-builder.css'


class App extends Component {

  constructor(props) {
      super(props);
      this.state = {
       
      };
  }

  render() {
    return (<div>
      <Cron
        onChange={(e)=> {this.setState({value:e});}}
        value={this.state.value}
        showResultText={true}
        showResultCron={true}
        />
                            
    </div>)
  }
}

export default App;

props

PropDescriptionDefaultMandatory
valuecron expressionNo
onChangehave 2 arguments, 1st is cron value and 2nd is cron result text from cronstrueYes
showResultTextshow in readable text formatfalseNo
showResultCronshow cron expressionfalseNo
translateFntranslate function callbackmethodNo
localelocale for cronstrueenNo
optionsOptions for Cron component, *Must pass a valid cron value for available headersAll available headersNo

translateFn

Expects a method. Use this prop for localization support. react-cron-generator will call this method for every key. List of keys are available here

locale option should be set for correct ResultText translation. Please visit cronstrue for supported locales.

Options

options.headers

import { HEADER } from 'react-cron-generator';

const options = {
  headers: [HEADER.MONTHLY, HEADER.WEEKLY, HEADER.MINUTES, HEADER.HOURLY, HEADER.DAILY, HEADER.CUSTOM]
};

Ref

Added ref to the component now you can access state and functions using ref.

add the new prop onRef={ref => (this.cronGen = ref)}

      <Cron
        onRef={ref => (this.cronGen = ref)}  
        onChange={(e)=> {this.setState({value:e}); console.log(e)}}
        value={this.state.value}
        showResultText={true}
        showResultCron={true}
        />

Sojin Antony

Acknowledgments

cronstrue

Viswanath Lekshmanan

