Simple react component to generate cron expression
Package helps to build linux scheduler cron expression.
Make sure you have include bootstrap(4.x) in your project.
For old bootstrap(3.x) version support, please use cron generator version "1.2.12"
data = '* * * * * * *'
npm install react-cron-generator
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Cron from 'react-cron-generator'
import 'react-cron-generator/dist/cron-builder.css'
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
};
}
render() {
return (<div>
<Cron
onChange={(e)=> {this.setState({value:e});}}
value={this.state.value}
showResultText={true}
showResultCron={true}
/>
</div>)
}
}
export default App;
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|Mandatory
|value
|cron expression
|No
|onChange
|have 2 arguments, 1st is cron value and 2nd is cron result text from cronstrue
|Yes
|showResultText
|show in readable text format
|false
|No
|showResultCron
|show cron expression
|false
|No
|translateFn
|translate function callback
|method
|No
|locale
|locale for cronstrue
|en
|No
|options
|Options for Cron component, *Must pass a valid cron value for available headers
|All available headers
|No
translateFn
Expects a method. Use this prop for localization support.
react-cron-generator will call this method for every key. List of keys are available here
locale option should be set for correct
ResultText translation. Please visit cronstrue for supported locales.
options.headers
import { HEADER } from 'react-cron-generator';
const options = {
headers: [HEADER.MONTHLY, HEADER.WEEKLY, HEADER.MINUTES, HEADER.HOURLY, HEADER.DAILY, HEADER.CUSTOM]
};
Added
ref to the component now you can access state and functions using ref.
add the new prop
onRef={ref => (this.cronGen = ref)}
<Cron
onRef={ref => (this.cronGen = ref)}
onChange={(e)=> {this.setState({value:e}); console.log(e)}}
value={this.state.value}
showResultText={true}
showResultCron={true}
/>
cronstrue