React Cron Builder

React component to build cron expression

installation

npm install --save react-cron-builder

demo

Live demo

usage

import CronBuilder from 'react-cron-builder import 'react-cron-builder/dist/bundle.css' <CronBuilder cronExpression="*/4 2,12,22 * * 1-5" onChange={::console.log} showResult={false} />

component was inspired by this util